पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • International
  • Donlad Trump White House Update | Outgoing US President Trump To His Advisers On Joe Biden Inauguration Day

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हार कबूलने से ट्रम्प को परहेज:अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ने एडवाइजर्स से कहा- बाइडेन की शपथ वाले दिन भी व्हाइट हाउस नहीं छोड़ूंगा

वॉशिंगटन5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने अपने सहयोगियों को बताया है कि वे 20 जनवरी को भी व्हाइट हाउस नहीं छोड़ेंगे। 20 जनवरी को ही प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट जो बाइडेन नए राष्ट्रपति के तौर पर शपथ लेंगे। अमेरिका में इस शपथ ग्रहण समारोह को पारंपरिक तौर पर इनॉगरेशन डे कहा जाता है। बहरहाल, अगर ऐसा होता है और ट्रम्प व्हाइट हाउस छोड़ने से इनकार कर देते हैं तो देश के सामने संवैधानिक संकट खड़ा हो जाएगा। अमेरिकी इतिहास में ऐसा पहले कभी नहीं हुआ।

जिद जारी
CNN ने ट्रम्प की जिद के बारे में यह जानकारी सूत्रों के हवाले से दी है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, ट्रम्प ने अपने सलाहकारों से कहा है वे इनॉगरेशन डे पर भी व्हाइट हाउस नहीं छोड़ेंगे। उनकी टीम भी इस रवैये से हैरान है। एक एडवाइजर ने कहा- अब उन्हें व्हाइट हाउस छोड़ना ही होगा। व्हाइट हाउस ने ट्रम्प के बारे में आई इस खबर पर कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं दी।
खास बात ये है कि ट्रम्प की पार्टी के कई नेता भी अब बाइडेन के लिए प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट शब्द का इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं।

हर जगह हार चुके हैं ट्रम्प
ट्रम्प पहले भी चुनावी में धांधली का कई बार जिक्र कर चुके हैं। उनकी कैम्पेन टीम ने देश की कई अदालतों में केस भी दायर किए हैं। सुप्रीम कोर्ट टेक्सास और पेन्सिलवेनिया में चुनावी धांधली के आरोप में दायर की गई दो अपीलें खारिज कर चुका है। 14 दिसंबर को इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज की वोटिंग में भी साफ हो गया कि ट्रम्प हार चुके हैं। 6 जनवरी को कांग्रेस (अमेरिकी संसद के दोनों सदन) इस पर औपचारिक मुहर लगाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचीफ जस्टिस ने कहा- किसान विरोध का तरीका बदलें और सरकार कृषि कानूनों को होल्ड करने के बारे में सोचे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें