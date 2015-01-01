पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

US में कल अहम वोटिंग:बाइडेन की जीत और ट्रम्प की हार पर मुहर लगाएगा इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज, इस बारे में सब कुछ जानिए

वॉशिंगटन13 मिनट पहले
तीन नवंबर को अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव हुए। जो बाइडेन जीते और डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प हारे। अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव प्रक्रिया जटिल है। बाइडेन को प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट भले ही कहा जा रहा हो, लेकिन आधिकारिक तौर पर नतीजों का ऐलान 6 जनवरी को होगा। इसके पहले सबसे अहम चरण इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज वोटिंग है। यह 14 दिसंबर को होगी।

इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज पर हमेशा बहस होती रही है। हाल ही में गैलप के एक सर्वे में 61% अमेरिकी नागरिकों ने इसका विरोध किया था। उनका कहना था कि राष्ट्रपति का चुनाव इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज से नहीं, बल्कि पॉपुलर वोट से होना चाहिए। आइए, इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज को बहुत आसान तरीके से समझने की कोशिश करते हैं। ध्यान रहे, इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज का मतलब किसी एजुकेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट से नहीं है। इसका मतलब है जन प्रतिनिधियों का समूह या निर्वाचक मंडल। यही समूह अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति चुनता है।

इलेक्टर और इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज के फर्क को समझिए
इसे हालिया राष्ट्रपति चुनाव से समझने की कोशिश करते हैं। ट्रम्प रिपब्लिकन कैंडिडेट थे। बाइडेन डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी के उम्मीदवार थे। वोटर ने जब बाइडेन को वोट किया तो उनके नाम के आगे ब्रेकेट में एक नाम और लिखा था। ट्रम्प के मामले में भी यही था। दरअसल, मतदाता ने ब्रैकेट में लिखे नाम वाले व्यक्ति को अपना इलेक्टर चुना।

यही इलेक्टर 14 दिसंबर को राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए वोटिंग करेगा। और आसान तरीके से समझें तो वोटर ने ट्रम्प या बाइडेन को वोट नहीं दिया, बल्कि अपना प्रतिनिधि चुना और उसे ही वोट दिया। अब यह प्रतिनिधि यानी इलेक्टर अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति चुनेगा।

मतदाता इलेक्टर्स चुनते हैं। और इलेक्टर्स के समूह को इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज कहा जाता है। इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज में कुल 538 इलेक्टर्स होते हैं। राष्ट्रपति बनने के लिए 270 इलेक्टोरल वोट या इलेक्टर्स के समर्थन की जरूरत है।

यह फोटो 1824 में हुई इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज वोटिंग के नतीजों की है। तब तक नतीजे हाथ से लिखकर जारी किए जाते थे।
भारत से समानता
एक लिहाज से भारत में राष्ट्रपति, प्रधानमंत्री और मुख्यमंत्री जिस तरह चुने जाते हैं, वैसा ही अमेरिका में होता है। भारत में लोकसभा सांसद प्रधानमंत्री और राज्यों में विधायक मुख्यमंत्री चुनते हैं। राष्ट्रपति का चुनाव भी सांसद और विधायक करते हैं। अमेरिका में सांसद और विधायकों की जगह मतदाता इलेक्टर्स चुनते हैं। फिर इलेक्टर्स राष्ट्रपति चुनते हैं। ये अप्रत्यक्ष या इनडायरेक्ट तरीका है।

इलेक्टर्स की संख्या कैसे तय होती है?
अमेरिका के झंडे में 50 सितारे हैं। इसका मतलब यहां 50 राज्य हैं। 1959 तक 48 राज्य थे। बाद में अलास्का और हवाई जुड़े। हमारी तरह संसद के दो सदन हैं। हाउस ऑफ रिप्रेंजेटेटिव (HOR) और सीनेट। HOR में 435 और सीनेट में 100 मेंबर होते हैं। ये बताना जरूरी है। क्योंकि, एक राज्य में इलेक्टर्स की संख्या उतनी ही होगी, जितने उसके HOR और सीनेट में सदस्य हैं।

आसान उदाहरण से समझिए
HOR को आप हमारी लोकसभा और सीनेट को राज्यसभा समझ सकते हैं। सीनेट और हाउस ऑफ रिप्रेजेंटेटिव में कुल मिलाकर 535 सदस्य हैं। डिस्ट्रिक्ट ऑफ कोलंबिया (DC) के तीन सदस्य हैं। HOR के मेंबर राज्य की जनसंख्या के हिसाब से तय हैं। लेकिन, सीनेट में हर राज्य से सिर्फ 2 सदस्य हैं। यानी 50 राज्य और 100 सदस्य।

कैलिफोर्निया में HOR की 53 और सीनेट की 2 सीटें हैं। यानी कुल 55 सदस्य। इतनी ही संख्या इलेक्टर्स की होगी। मतलब यह हुआ कि इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज में कैलिफोर्निया के 55 वोट हैं। ये हमारे उत्तर प्रदेश की तरह है, जहां से सबसे ज्यादा सांसद चुने जाते हैं।

क्या इसमें कोई और पेंच भी है?
हां। दरअसल, राज्य छोटा हो या बड़ा। वहां इलेक्टर्स की संख्या 3 से कम नहीं होनी चाहिए। मान लीजिए अलास्का। यहां HOR का सिर्फ एक मेंबर है। लेकिन, सीनेट में हर राज्य से 2 मेंबर्स होते हैं। लिहाजा अलास्का से तीन इलेक्टर्स चुने जाएंगे। ऐसे सात राज्य हैं, जहां इलेक्टर्स की संख्या 3 है। ये 7 राज्य 21 इलेक्टर्स चुनकर इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज में भेजते हैं।

फोटो 1946 की है। तब चुनाव हुए थे और इसके बाद इलेक्टर्स ने वोटिंग की थी।
इलेक्टर कौन और कैसे बनता है?
इसका फैसला उस पार्टी का राष्ट्रपति पद का उम्मीदवार और पार्टी मिलकर तय करते हैं। इसे आप उम्मीदवार का प्रतिनिधि कह सकते हैं। मान लीजिए ट्रम्प रिपब्लिकन पार्टी के उम्मीदवार थे। उन्हें कैलिफोर्निया के 55 इलेक्टर्स की लिस्ट बनानी है। तो पार्टी और ट्रम्प मिलकर इनके नाम तय करेंगे। बैलट पर प्रेसिडेंशियल कैंडिडेट के नाम के आगे ब्रैकेट में इस इलेक्टर का नाम होगा। वोटर जब राष्ट्रपति उम्मीदवार को चुनेगा, तो इसी इलेक्टर के नाम पर निशान लगाएगा।

एक सुझाव जो तीन साल पहले दिया गया
अमेरिकी संविधान के मुताबिक, इलेक्टर्स न तो सीनेटर होंगे और न रिप्रेजेंटेटिव्स। इनके पास लाभ का पद (office of profit) भी नहीं होना चाहिए। 2017 में जारी यूएस कांग्रेस की एक रिपोर्ट कहती है- इलेक्टर्स वास्तव में मशहूर हस्तियां, लोकल इलेक्टेड मेंबर्स, पार्टी एक्टिविस्ट्स या आम नागरिक ही होने चाहिए। अमेरिका में हर राज्य का अपना संविधान और झंडा है। पेन्सिलवेनिया का संविधान साफ कहता है- प्रेसिडेंशियल नॉमिनी अपने इलेक्टर खुद चुने।

2016 में नेवादा राज्य में इलेक्टर्स वोटिंग के लिए फॉर्म भरते हुए। इस चुनाव में ज्यादा पॉपुलर वोट हासिल करने के बावजूद हिलेरी क्लिंटन वर्तमान राष्ट्रपति ट्रम्प से हार गईं थीं।
आखिर इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज बनाया ही क्यों गया?
1787 में कम्युनिकेशन या ट्रांसपोर्टेशन के साधन बेहद कम थे। इतने बड़े देश में यह संभव नहीं था कि मतदाता देश के एक कोने में बैठकर किसी व्यक्ति के बारे में पूरी जानकारी हासिल कर पाएं। रेडियो, टीवी या इंटरनेट का दौर तो था नहीं। अखबार भी बहुत कम थे। इसलिए, यह तय किया गया कि कुछ लोकल लोगों (इलेक्टर्स) को चुना जाए। फिर ये लोग मिलकर (इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज) राष्ट्रपति का चुनाव करें। 233 साल गुजर चुके हैं। तमाम विरोध के बावजूद यह सिस्टम नहीं बदला गया। तर्क दिया जाता है- यह हमारी परंपरा है। वक्त के साथ बेहतर हो जाएगी।

(अगली कड़ी में जानिए क्या है विनर टेक्स ऑल का विवादित मामला। इसकी सबसे ज्यादा आलोचना होती है। लेकिन, 50 में 48 राज्य इसी सिस्टम को फॉलो करते हैं।)

