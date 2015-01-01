पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अमेरिका:ट्रम्प प्रशासन की धमकी के बाद वैक्सीन के आपातकालीन इस्तेमाल की अनुमति मिली

न्यूयॉर्क21 मिनट पहले
सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग: जॉर्जिया में सांता क्लॉज और बच्चों के बीच कांच की दीवार रखी जा रही है। दूरियां खत्म करने के लिए सांता के जरिए बात कर रहे हैं।
  • व्हाइट हाउस के चीफ ऑफ स्टाफ ने एफडीए प्रमुख से कहा-वैक्सीन को अनुमति दें, नहीं तो इस्तीफा दें

दुनिया में कोरोना महामारी की सबसे ज्यादा मार झेलने वाले अमेरिका ने शुक्रवार को फाइजर और बायोएनटेक की वैक्सीन को आपातकालीन इस्तेमाल की इजाजत दे दी। एक्सपर्ट पैनल ने दिन की शुरुआत में ही स्वीकृति दे दी थी। इसके बाद मामला वहां के ड्रग रेगुलेटर एफडीए के पास था। कुछ घंटे तक एफडीए से कोई स्वीकृति नहीं मिलने के बाद ट्रम्प प्रशासन की ओर से दबाव बढ़ाया गया।

सूत्रों के मुताबिक व्हाइट हाउस के चीफ ऑफ स्टाफ मार्क मीडोज ने एफडीए कमिश्नर स्टीफन हान को फोन कर कहा कि वे शुक्रवार शाम तक वैक्सीन को अप्रूवल दिलाएं या फिर इस्तीफा देकर नई नौकरी ढूंढें। माना जा रहा है कि इसके बाद एफडीए ने वैक्सीन के इस्तेमाल की स्वीकृति दे दी है।

अमेरिका इस वैक्सीन को स्वीकृति देने वाला दुनिया का छठा देश है। उससे पहले ब्रिटेन, बहरीन, कनाडा, सऊदी अरब और मैक्सिको ने स्वीकृति दे दी है। यूरोपियन यूनियन भी इस पर जल्द फैसला करेगा। फाइजर ने भारत में भी आपातकालीन इस्तेमाल की अनुमति मांगी है। स्वीकृति मिलने के बाद ट्रम्प ने लिखा कि 24 घंटे में टीकाकरण शुरू हो जाएगा।

यूरोप में 1 दिन में ही 5,494 लोगों ने कोरोना से जान गंवाई

अमेरिका में कोरोना का कहर थमता नजर नहीं आ रहा है। शुक्रवार को वहां 2 लाख, 46 हजार, 761 नए मामले सामने आए। वहीं, 3031 लोगों की मौत हो गई। अमेरिका में यह महामारी अब तक 3 लाख, 2 हजार, 762 लोगों की जान ले चुकी है। वहीं, दुनिया में लगातार चौथे दिन कोरोना से 12 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हुई। शुक्रवार को कुल 12,399 लोगों ने जान गंवाई। यूरोप में 2.23 लाख नए मरीज आए, वहीं 5,494 लोगों ने जान गंवाई।

पहले चरण में 64 लाख डोज यानी 32 लाख का टीकाकरण

फाइजर की योजना दिसंबर अंत तक अमेरिका को 64 लाख डोज देने की है। एक व्यक्ति को दो डोज लगनी है, लिहाजा पहले चरण में 32 लाख लोगों का टीकाकरण हो पाएगा। अमेरिका की आबादी 33 करोड़ है। अमेरिका में इस बात पर आम सहमति है कि शुरुआत में 2.1 करोड़ हेल्थ वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लगनी चाहिए।

हालांकि, इस बात पर आम सहमति नहीं है कि उसके बाद वैक्सीन बुजुर्गों को लगनी चाहिए या एसेंशियल वर्कर्स को। फाइजर मार्च तक अमेरिका को 10 करोड़ डोज मुहैया कराएगी। मॉडर्ना की वैक्सीन को भी जल्द अप्रूवल मिल सकता है। अमेरिका का लक्ष्य है कि 2021 के जुलाई-अगस्त पूरे देश का टीकाकरण करा लिया जाए।

