पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना को मात:अमेरिका में अगले साल जुलाई तक सबको लग जाएगी कोरोना वैक्सीन

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिसंबर अंत तक दो करोड़ लोगों को टीका संभव

अमेरिका ने अपने सभी नागरिकों के टीकाकरण की योजना पर काम तेज कर दिया है। अगले महीने से यह अभियान शुरू हो जाएगा और उम्मीद जताई जा रही है कि दिसंबर अंत तक करीब 2 करोड़ लोगों को टीका लग सकता है। अप्रैल तक वहां वैक्सीन के 70 करोड़ डोज तैयार हो जाएंगे। इस लिहाज से अमेरिका के सभी नागरिकों को टीका दिए जाने का काम अप्रैल से जुलाई के बीच पूरा होगा। मॉडर्ना और फाइजर ने जो वैक्सीन तैयार की है उसकी दो डोज एक व्यक्ति को लगनी है।

पूरे देश के टीकाकरण के लिए वहां की सरकार ऑपरेशन वार्प स्पीड (ओडब्ल्यूएस) पर काम कर रही है। यह ऑपरेशन स्वास्थ्य विभाग, मानव संसाधन, रक्षा विभाग के अलावा कुछ निजी कंपनियों और अन्य संघीय एजेंसियों की मदद से चलाया जा रहा है। इसके तहत कोरोना महामारी के खिलाफ वैक्सीन के डेवलपमेंट, मैन्युफैक्चरिंग और वितरण पर काम हो रहा है।

स्वीकृति मिलने के 24 घंटे के अंदर शुरू होगा वितरण

वार्प के प्रमुख डॉ. मोनसेफ स्लाओई ने दैनिक भास्कर को बताया कि पूरी उम्मीद है कि इन वैक्सीन को इस साल के आखिरी महीने में आपातकालीन इस्तेमाल की अनुमति मिल जाएगी। इसके तुरंत बाद करोड़ो अमेरिकी के टीकाकरण का अभियान शुरू हो जाएगा। अमेरिकी रक्षा विभाग और महामारी नियंत्रण व रोकथाम विभाग यह योजना बनाने में लगा है कि एफडीएस से स्वीकृति मिलने के 24 घंटे के अंदर इसका वितरण शुरू कर दे।

2021 में वैक्सीन के 100 करोड़ डोज तैयार करने की उम्मीद

  • फाइजर, एस्ट्राजेनेका, जॉनसन एंड जॉनसन और नोवावैक्स ने कहा कि वे उम्मीद कर रहे हैं कि अगले साल 100 करोड़ डोज तैयार कर लिए जाएं।
  • स्वास्थ्य सचिव एलेक्स अजार ने कहा कि पिछले कुछ महीनों से वितरण की तैयारी चल रही है। बस स्वीकृति का इंतजार है।
  • अगर वैक्सीन की डोज सीमित होती है तो हेल्थ केयर वर्कर, ज्यादा जोखिम वाले लोग और 65 साल से अधिक के लोगों को प्राथमिकता मिलेगी।
  • बच्चों के लिए वैक्सीन कब से उपबल्ध होगी यह स्पष्ट नहीं है। ज्यादातर कंपनियों के आखिरी ट्रायल में बच्चे शामिल नहीं थे।

जॉर्जिया में जीते बाइडेन, 306 इलेक्टोरल वोट हुए, भास्कर ने 6 नवंबर को दिया था यही अनुमान

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के अब पूरे परिणाम सामने आ गए हैं। जो बाइडेन ने जॉर्जिया में डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प को हराकर 11 और इलेक्टोरल वोट अपने नाम कर लिया। इस तरह बाइडेन ने कुल 306 इलेक्टोरल वोट जीते। ट्रम्प 232 इलेक्टोरल वोट ही जीत सके। दैनिक भास्कर ने 6 नवंबर के अंक में यह अनुमान दिया था कि बाइडेन 306 इलेक्टोरल वोट हासिल कर सकते हैं। 2016 में हुए चुनाव में ट्रम्प ने जॉर्जिया में जीत हासिल की थी। इस बार बाइडेन यह राज्य उनसे छीना है। मत प्रतिशत की बात करें तो जॉर्जिया में बाइडेन को 49.52% और ट्रम्प को 49.23% मत मिले हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें