कोरोना इफेक्ट:पहली बार ऑस्कर के लिए थिएटर में रिलीज की शर्त से छूट, ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर रिलीज फिल्में भी नामित हाे सकेंगी

कैलिफाेर्नियाएक घंटा पहले
काेराेना काल के चलते अवाॅर्ड सेरेमनी काे पहले ही दाे महीने के लिए टाला जा चुका है।

काेराेना काल के दाैरान जब देश-दुनिया में सबकुछ थमा रहा ताे तमाम मल्टीप्लेक्स और थिएटर भी बंद रहे। सिनेमाघराें में कई फिल्माें की रिलीज टाल दी गई, क्याेंकि दर्शक घराें के भीतर थे। ऐसे में ओटीटी (ओवर-द-टाॅप) प्लेटफाॅर्म गुलजार रहा। अब फिल्मी दुनिया के सबसे प्रतिष्ठित ऑस्कर अवाॅर्ड ने भी ओटीटी प्लेटफाॅर्म के लिए शर्तों में ढील दी है।

पहली बार ऑस्कर की आयाेजक संस्था एकेडमी ऑफ माेशन पिक्चर आर्ट्स एंड साइंसेज ने नामांकन के लिए ऐसे स्ट्रीमिंग टाइटल्स काे भी सर्वश्रेष्ठ फिल्म की श्रेणी में शामिल करने की अनुमति दी है, जाे सिर्फ ओटीटी प्लेटफाॅर्म पर रिलीज हुए हाें। अब तक सर्वश्रेष्ठ श्रेणी में नामित फिल्म को नामांकन के लिए थिएटर में रिलीज हाेना जरूरी था।

अवॉर्ड सेरेमनी दो महीने के लिए टला

काेराेना काल के चलते अवाॅर्ड सेरेमनी काे पहले ही दाे महीने के लिए टाला जा चुका है। ऐसे में यह समाराेह अब अगले वर्ष 25 अप्रैल को हाेगा। इसमें जनवरी 2020 से फरवरी 2021 के बीच रिलीज फिल्माें काे शामिल किया जाएगा। इस फैसले से सबसे अधिक फायदा नेटफ्लिक्स काे मिलने की उम्मीद है। उसके करीब 22 टाइटल ऑस्कर की दाैड़ में हैं। हालांकि तीन फिल्माें काे इस बार ऑस्कर के लिए नामित हाेना निश्चित माना जा रहा है।

ये हैं : गैरी ओल्डमैन अभिनीत फिल्म ‘मैंक’, जाॅर्ज क्लूनी अभिनीत व निर्देशित ‘द मिडनाइट स्काई’ और एमी एडम्स और ग्लेन क्लाेज की फिल्म ‘हिलबिली एल्गी।’ मालूम हाे, ऑस्कर 2020 में नेटफ्लिक्स ने 24 नामांकन हासिल किए थे और 2 ऑस्कर अवाॅर्ड जीते थे।

कान्स 5 महीने देरी से हुआ, गोल्डन ग्लोब भी टला : काेराेना के चलते 12 से 23 मई तक चलने वाला 73वां कान्स फिल्म फेस्टिवल पांच महीने टालना पड़ा। यह हाल ही में 27 अक्टूबर काे छोटे रूप में तीन दिन के लिए आयाेजित हुआ। इसी तरह गाेल्डन ग्लाेब अवाॅर्ड भी टाल दिए गए हैं। हर साल के पहले रविवार काे हाेने वाला यह अवाॅर्ड समाराेह अगले वर्ष 28 फरवरी काे कैलिफाेर्निया के बेवरली हिल्स में हाेगा।

भारत से मराठी फिल्म ‘द डिसाइपल’ की संभावना
अमेरिकी मैग्जीन वैरायटी के मुताबिक, भारत से अंतरराष्ट्रीय फिल्म श्रेणी में मराठी फिल्म ‘द डिसाइपल’ ऑस्कर में नामित हाेने की संभावना है। मीरा नायर की फिल्म ‘मानसून वेडिंग’ के बाद यह वेनिस फिल्म फेस्टिवल में प्रदर्शित दूसरी फिल्म है। मालूम हो, भारत में लाॅकडाउन के पहले तक 29 फिल्में रिलीज हुई थीं। वहीं करीब 41 फिल्में कतार में हैं। इनमें से कई की रिलीज 2021 के लिए टाल दी गई हैं।

