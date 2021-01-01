पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Farmers Protest (Kisan Andolan); Pakistan On India At United Nations General Assembly Meeting

पड़ोसी का प्रोपेगैंडा:UN में पाकिस्तान ने कहा- किसानों के मुद्दे से ध्यान हटाने के लिए भारत हमारे खिलाफ ऑपरेशन कर सकता है

इस्लामाबाद20 मिनट पहले
संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा की एक बहस में पाकिस्तान के स्थायी प्रतिनिधि मुनीर अकरम ने कश्मीर का मुद्दा उठाया। -फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
पाकिस्तान ने शनिवार को संयुक्त राष्ट्र (UN) महासभा की बैठक में भारत के खिलाफ माहौल बनाने की कोशिश की। पाकिस्तानी प्रतिनिधि ने दुनिया को चेतावनी देने वाले अंदाज में फिर दावा किया कि भारत इस्लामाबाद को लेकर अपने आक्रामक रवैये को सही ठहराने के लिए फॉल्स फ्लैग ऑपरेशन कर सकता है। पाकिस्तान सरकार के सूत्रों ने कहा है कि भारत में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन ने पूरी दुनिया का ध्यान खींचा है। इससे ध्यान हटाने के लिए भारत सरकार ऐसे ऑपरेशन की कोशिश कर सकती है।

फॉल्स फ्लैग ऑपरेशन उसे कहा जाता है, जहां किसी ऑपरेशन को पूरा करने वाले की पहचान छिपा ली जाती है। इस तरह के ऑपरेशन को अंजाम देने वाला अगर पकड़ा जाता है, तो उससे पूरी तरह मुंह फेर लिया जाता है। इस तरह के ऑपरेशन करने वालों को यह पता होता है कि अगर वे पकड़े गए तो सरकार उन्हें कभी अपना नहीं मानेगी।

सुरक्षा परिषद में भारत की सीट पर अड़ंगा लगाने की कोशिश
G-4 देश भारत, ब्राजील, जर्मनी और जापान संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद (UNSC) में सुधार की मांग कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में माना जा रहा है कि भारत के रास्ते में अड़ंगा डालने के लिए पाकिस्तान ने यह पैंतरा अपनाया है। पहले भी अहम मौकों पर पाकिस्तान अंतरराष्ट्रीय मंचों पर इस तरह का प्रोपेगैंडा फैलाता रहा है।

कश्मीर में आवाज दबाने का आरोप लगाया
UN में पाकिस्तान के स्थायी प्रतिनिधि मुनीर अकरम ने कहा कि भारत ने कश्मीरियों के फैसले लेने के अधिकार को दबा दिया है। उसकी सेना वहां लोगों पर अत्याचार कर रही है। मुस्लिमों की ज्यादा आबादी वाले राज्य को हिंदू बहुल क्षेत्र में बदलने के लिए अभियान शुरू किया गया है। अंतरराष्ट्रीय कानून के तहत यह अपराध है। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत ने अपने ऑपरेशन के जरिए कश्मीरियों को चुप करा दिया है।

पुलवामा हमले का भी जिक्र
अकरम ने कहा कि फरवरी, 2019 में पुलवामा हमले के बाद भारत की तरफ से युद्ध जैसे हालात बना दिए थे। पाकिस्तान ने संयम दिखाकर उसे रोक दिया था। अकरम ने दावा किया कि पुलवामा हमले में स्थानीय लोग शामिल थे। पाकिस्तान से इसका कोई जुड़ाव नहीं है।

