फ्रांस में आतंकी हमला: नीस में हमला करने वाला ट्यूनीशिया का रहने वाला था, वो इटली से फ्रांस पहुंचा

पेरिस 30 मिनट पहले



नीस शहर के चर्च में हुए आतंकी हमले के बाद तैनात एंटी टेरर फोर्स। पुलिस ने हमला करने वाले का नाम जाहिर नहीं किया, लेकिन उसके बारे में ज्यादातर जानकारी सार्वजनिक कर दी है।

नीस शहर के एक चर्च में गुरुवार को तीन लोगों की हत्या करने वाला आतंकी मूल रूप से ट्यूनीशिया का नागरिक था। वो इटली से फ्रांस पहुंचा था। आरोपी की उम्र करीब 20 साल है। फ्रांस के एंटी टेरर डिपार्टमेंट ने यह जानकारी दी। इस बीच, अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने घटना की निंदा करते हुए कहा कि इस मुश्किल घड़ी में अमेरिका फ्रांस के साथ खड़ा है। यूरोपीय यूनियन ने भी कहा है कि इस तरह के हमले बर्दाश्त नहीं किए जा सकते।

पिछले महीने इटली आया था

एंटी टेरर डिपार्टमेंट के जीन फ्रेंकोइस रिकार्ड ने मीडिया से कहा- हमलावर की पहचान ट्यूनीशिया के नागरिक के तौर पर की गई है। वह 20 सितंबर को इटली से फ्रांस आया था। 9 अक्टूबर को पेरिस पहुंचा। उसके पास एक धार्मिक ग्रंथ भी मिला। पुलिस की जवाबी कार्रवाई में वो गंभीर रूप से घायल हुआ है। पेरिस में उसका इलाज चल रहा है। हमले में घायल हुए 44 साल के चौथे व्यक्ति की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई हैं। हमलावर के बारे में पहले से कोई इंटेलिजेंस इनपुट नहीं मिला था।

ट्रम्प ने कहा- अमेरिका मुश्किल में फ्रांस के साथ

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने नीस आतंकी हमले की निंदा की। कहा- इस तरह के हमले कतई बर्दाश्त नहीं किए जा सकते। हम इस मुश्किल वक्त में फ्रांस सरकार के साथ खड़े हैं। कट्टरपंथी इस्लामी आतंकियों के हमले हर हाल में बंद होने चाहिए। फिर चाहे ये फ्रांस में हों या किसी और देश में।

आतंकी हमले में अब तक क्या पता चला

हमलावर को गुरुवार सुबह गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। उसे हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती किया गया है, क्योंकि गिरफ्तारी के दौरान वह घायल हो गया था।

हमले की जांच कर रही फ्रांस की एंटी-टेररिज्म एजेंसी का कहना है कि हमलावर अकेले ही काम कर रहा था। हम किसी और की तलाश नहीं कर रहे हैं।

नीस के मेयर क्रिस्टियन एट्रोसी ने कहा कि हमलावर पकड़े जाने के बाद अल्लाह-हू-अकबर का नारा लगा रहा था। इसके बाद कोई शक नहीं है कि उसका मकसद क्या था।

एक व्यक्ति की हत्या चर्च के भीतर की गई है और बताया जा रहा है कि ये चर्च वॉर्डन था।

आतंक के खिलाफ लड़ाई में भारत फ्रांस के साथ: मोदी

मोदी ने कहा, ‘‘मैं फ्रांस में हाल ही में हुए आतंकी हमलों की कड़ी निंदा करता हूं। पीड़ितों और फ्रांस के लोगों के परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना हैं। आतंकवाद के खिलाफ लड़ाई में भारत फ्रांस के साथ खड़ा है।’’

I strongly condemn the recent terrorist attacks in France, including today's heinous attack in Nice inside a church. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of France. India stands with France in the fight against terrorism.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2020

हमले की खबर सुनकर हैरान: ब्रिटिश पीएम

ब्रिटिश पीएम बोरिस जॉनसन ने कहा- नॉट्रे-डेम में गुरुवार को हुए बर्बर हमले की खबर सुनकर हैरान हूं। यूके आतंक और असहिष्णुता के खिलाफ फ्रांस के साथ मजबूती से खड़ा है।

I am appalled to hear the news from Nice this morning of a barbaric attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and the UK stands steadfastly with France against terror and intolerance.

— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 29, 2020

कुछ दिन पहले की गई थी हिस्ट्री टीचर की हत्या

कुछ दिन पहले फ्रांस में पैगम्बर साहब का कार्टून क्लास में दिखाने वाले एक हिस्ट्री टीचर की हत्या कर दी गई थी। इसके बाद से फ्रांस सरकार इस्लामिक संगठनों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई कर रही है। दुनिया के कई देशों में फ्रांस की आलोचना की जा रही है और इसके खिलाफ प्रदर्शन भी हो रहे हैं।