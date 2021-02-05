पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
  • Hindi News
  • International
  • Government Surveillance Will Increase On Mosques And Madrasas, Strict Marriage And Forced Marriage

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फ्रांस में कट्‌टरवाद के खिलाफ कानून:मस्जिदों और मदरसों पर सरकारी निगरानी बढ़ेगी, जबरन और एक से ज्यादा शादियों पर भी सख्ती

पेरिस11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

फ्रांस के लोअर हाउस यानी संसद के निचले सदन में मंगलवार को इस्लामिक कट्‌टरवाद के खिलाफ एक बिल लाया गया। यह बिल अगर कानून बन जाता है, तो फ्रांस में मस्जिदों और मदरसों पर सरकारी निगरानी बढ़ जाएगी। साथ ही बहु विवाह (polygamy) और जबरन विवाह (forced marriage) पर भी कानूनन सख्ती होगी।

राष्ट्रपति इमैनुएल मैक्रों ने कहा है कि जेंडर इक्वेलिटी और सेक्यूलरिज्म जैसे फ्रांसीसी मूल्यों की रक्षा किया जाना आवश्यक है, इसलिए ऐसे कानून बनाने देश हित में हैं। वहीं फ्रांस में रहने वाले मुस्लिमों का कहना है कि यह कानून ना केवल उनकी धार्मिक स्वतंत्रता को सीमित करेगा, बल्कि उन्हें इसके जरिये निशाना बनाया जाएगा। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि चूंकि फ्रांस के पास पहले से आतंकवादी हिंसा से लड़ने के लिए पर्याप्त कानून है, इसलिए नया बिल लाने की कोई जरूरत नहीं है।

अगले साल होने वाले राष्ट्रपति चुनावों पर नजर
आलोचकों का कहना है कि फ्रांस में अगले साल होने वाले राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के मद्देनजर इस बिल को लाया जा रहा है। इस बिल के जरिए रूढ़िवादी और दक्षिणपंथी मतदाताओं को रिझाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। चूंकि नेशनल असेंबली में मैंक्रो की पार्टी का बहुमत है, इसलिए यह बिल वहां से आसानी से पारित हो जाएगा। सीनेट से भी इसके पास होने की उम्मीद है।

पिछले साल स्कूल के बाहर टीचर का सिर काट दिया था
अक्टूबर 2020 में स्टूडेंट्स को पैगंबर मोहम्मद का कार्टून दिखाने पर एक हमलावर ने टीचर का सिर काट दिया था। घटना राजधानी पेरिस से लगभग 30 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर कॉनफ्लैंस सेंट-होनोरिन के एक मिडिल स्कूल के बाहर की थी। हालांकि, तब पुलिस ने आरोपी को मार गिराया था।

इसके पहले भी साल 2015 में विवादित व्यंग्य पत्रिका 'शार्ली ऐब्दो' और पेरिस में एक यहूदी सुपर मार्केट पर आतंकवादी हमलों ने देश को दहला दिया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरोहित गेमचेंजर और अश्विन ट्रम्प कार्ड साबित हुए, 90+ किमी की रफ्तार से स्पिन करा रहे अक्षर को नहीं खेल पाई इंग्लैंड - क्रिकेट - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें