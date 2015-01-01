पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Ground Report From Nepal: In laws, The Bridegroom In Janakpur Is Worshiped As Ram, Hospitality Like Jamai

नेपाल में सीताजी के घर से ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट:ससुराल जनकपुर में दूल्हे के रूप में पूजे जाते हैं श्रीराम, जमाई जैसा सत्कार होता है

एक घंटा पहलेलेखक: जनकपुर से बरुण कुमार
फोटो काठमांडू स्थित श्रीराम जानकी मंदिर की है। यहां श्रीराम को दिन में दो बार राजभोग समेत 5 बार भोग लगाया जाता है।
  • आतिथ्य सत्कार की मिथिला परंपरा का पूरा निर्वाह होता है, दिन में दो बार राजभोग समेत पांच बार भोग लगते हैं

पूरी दुनिया में श्रीराम को राजा राम की तरह पूजा जाता है, लेकिन उनके ससुराल जनकपुर धाम में उनकी पूजा दूल्हा राम के रूप में होती है। मिथिला के राजा जनक की पुत्री सीता से जब श्रीराम का विवाह हुआ था, तब वे अयोध्या के युवराज थे। इसलिए, यहां मंदिर में विराजमान श्रीराम 18 वर्ष के और सीता 16 वर्ष की हैं। चूंकि राम मिथिला के जमाई (स्थानीय भाषा में पाहुन) हैं, इसलिए मिथिला की प्रसिद्ध आतिथ्य सत्कार की परंपरा का पालन करते हुए आज भी यहां श्रीराम को दिन में 5 बार भोग लगता है।

जनकधाम में सिर्फ राम के चारों पहर के भोजन के लिए 6 पुजारियों और 8 रसोइयों की टीम लगी हुई है। यह भोग प्रसाद के रूप में श्रद्धालुओं को दिया जाता है। साधु-संतों और गरीबों के लिए भंडारा भी लगाया जाता है, जिसमें हर रोज 200 लोग भोजन करते हैं।

सुबह उठते ही श्रीराम को खीर का भोग लगाया जाता है
मुख्य महंत राम तपेश्वर दास बताते हैं कि प्रात: दामाद के उठते ही खीर का भोग लगता है। इसके बाद सुबह के नाश्ते को बाल भोग कहा जाता है। इसमें दही, चूड़ा, मिठाई परोसी जाती है। इसके बाद दोपहर में पाहुन को मुख्यतः 56 या 106 प्रकार के व्यंजन तैयार कर परोसे जाते हैं। इसे राज भोग कहते हैं। संध्या के समय फल भोग परोसा जाता है। फिर रात्रि में राज भोग परोसा जाता है। मंदिर के मुख्य रसोइया राम नगेंद्र मिश्रा ने बताया कि विभिन्न भोग में हर महीने 3 लाख रुपए खर्च होते है।

अकाल दूर करने के लिए 59 वर्ष पहले शुरू हुआ अखंड महायज्ञ आज भी जारी
1961 में जनकपुर में अकाल की स्थिति बन गई थी। उस समय जनकधाम में अखंड श्री सीताराम महायज्ञ की शुरुआत की गई थी। यह महायज्ञ आज भी जारी है। कोरोना जैसी महामारी में भी यह महायज्ञ नहीं रुका। कुल 16 व्यक्तियों की मंडली अलग-अलग शिफ्ट में सीताराम महायज्ञ जारी रखती है। इन्हें मंदिर प्रबंधन भोजन, घर, वस्त्र और मानदेय देता है।

दीपावली पर केले के पेड़ों से सजाते हैं घर-दुकान, 8 करोड़ के पेड़ बिकते हैं
जनकपुर में दीप उत्सव के दिन सभी व्यापारी अपने प्रतिष्ठानों के आगे केले के पेड़ की सजावट करते हैं। स्थानीय इम्पोरियम संचालक निरंजन केडिया बताते हैं कि छोटी-बड़ी दुकान मिलाकर 12 हजार से अधिक दुकानें हैं। लोग दुकानों पर 6 से 8 पेड़ से सजावट करते हैं। दीपावली पर एक पेड़ 500 से 1000 रुपए तक का बिकता है। हर साल इस मौके पर 5 से 8 करोड़ रुपए के केले के पेड़ बिक जाते हैं।

