पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • International
  • Hafiz Saeed Imran Khan| Hafiz Saeed Roamed Free In Pakistan Enjoying VIP Treatment Given By Imran Khan Government.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौज में आतंकी सरगना:सजा के बावजूद हाफिज सईद को VIP ट्रीटमेंट, सरकारी SUV में घूम रहा आतंकी सरगना

इस्लामाबाद29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लशकर-ए-तैयबा और जमात उद दावा के फाउंडर आतंकी सरगना को हाल ही में दो मामलों में सजा सुनागई गई थी। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, पाकिस्तान सरकार सजा का दिखावा कर रही है। इमरान सरकार की सरपरस्ती में यह आतंकी पूरे ऐश ओ आराम से घूम रहा है। (फाइल)

टेरर फंडिंग के दो मामलों में सजा होने के बावजूद जमात-उद-दावा और लश्कर-ए-तैयबा का सरगना हाफिज सईद पाकिस्तान में वीआईपी ट्रीटमेंट का लुत्फ ले रहा है। मुंबई हमले के इस मास्टरमाइंड को सजा के बावजूद किसी तरह की पाबंदियों का सामना नहीं करना पड़ रहा है। सजा सुनाए जाने के बाद इस आतंकी को सीखचों में होना चाहिए था, लेकिन वो एसयूवी में घूम रहा है। यह जानकारी मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के जरिए सामने आई है।

बुधवार को पाकिस्तान की एक एंटी टेररिज्म कोर्ट ने आतंकी संगठन जमात-उद-दावा के मुखिया हाफिज सईद को अवैध फंडिंग मामले में 10 साल कैद की सजा सुनाई थी। आदेश के मुताबिक, हाफिज और उसके आतंकी साथियों को जेल में होना चाहिए था।

सरकारी मेहमान है सईद
हाफिज पर वैसे तो पूरी पाकिस्तान सरकार मेहरबान है, लेकिन काउंटर टेरेरिज्म डिपार्टमेंट के अफसर तो बेशर्मी पर उतारू हैं। उसे जिस जगह रखा है, वहां हर वो सुविधा मौजूद है जो एक वीआईपी के लिए जरूरी होती है। इतना ही नहीं, सूत्र बताते हैं कि हाफिज अपनी मर्जी के मुताबिक, एसयूवी में हथियारबंद अपने आतंकी साथियों के साथ घूम रहा है। हाफिज को 17 जुलाई 2019 में लाहौर से 50 किलोमीटर दूर कमोक टोल प्लाजा से पास से गिरफ्तार किया गया था। उसकी संपत्ति भी जब्त करने के आदेश दिए गए थे।

सजा का दिखावा क्यों
पाकिस्तान को पिछले महीने लगातार तीसरी बार फाइनेंशियल एक्शन टास्क फोर्स की ग्रे लिस्ट में ही रखा गया था। फरवरी में संगठन ने पाकिस्तान को 29 पॉइंट्स का एक्शन प्लान दिया था। पाकिस्तान इसमें से सिर्फ 21 पर काम कर पाया। खास तौर पर हाफिज सईद जैसे आतंकी सरगनाओं पर उसने कार्रवाई नहीं की। इसका खामियाजा उसे एफएटीएफ में उठना पड़ रहा है। माना जा रहा है कि दिखावे के लिए ही पाकिस्तान की इमरान खान सरकार ने उसे सजा दिलवाई है। और अब इस सजा का सच सामने आ रहा है।

हाफिज सईद लश्कर-ए-तैयबा का संस्थापक है। 11 सितंबर, 2001 में अमेरिका के वर्ल्ड ट्रेड सेंटर पर हुए हमले के बाद अमेरिका ने इस संगठन को विदेशी आतंकी संगठन की लिस्ट में शामिल किया था। 2002 में पाकिस्तान की सरकार ने भी लश्कर पर पाबंदी लगा दी थी। उसके बाद हाफिज सईद ने नया संगठन जमात-उद-दावा बनाया था। अब वो इसी संगठन को चैरिटी बताकर आतंकवाद फैला रहा है।

बैंक अकाउंट भी बंद नहीं
कुछ महीने पहले ही पाकिस्तान ने लश्कर-ए-तैयबा और जमात-उद-दावा के पांच बड़े आतंकियों के बैंक अकाउंट फिर से शुरू कर दिए गए हैं। इनमें हाफिज सईद भी शामिल था। पाकिस्तानी मीडिया ने तब दावा किया था कि संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद (UNSC) की सेक्शन कमेटी की मंजूरी के बाद अकाउंट शुरू किए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपरिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें