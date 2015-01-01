पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारत की बेटी ने रचा इतिहास:अमेरिका में पहली महिला उपराष्ट्रपति बनेंगी कमला हैरिस, एक साथ 3 रिकॉर्ड बनाए

16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कमला हैरिस ने ट्वीट करके खुद के उपराष्ट्रपति बनने पर खुशी जाहिर की। (फाइल फोटो)

डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी की जीत से तय हो गया है कि अमेरिका में अब जो बाइडेन राष्ट्रपति और कमला हैरिस उपराष्ट्रपति बनने जा रहीं हैं। हमारे लिए कमला हैरिस का नाम इसलिए जरूरी हो जाता है क्योंकि वे भारतवंशी हैं। यह चुनाव जीतने के बाद उन्होंने एक नहीं बल्कि 3 नए रिकॉर्ड कायम किए हैं। कमला हैरिस अमेरिका की पहली महिला उपराष्ट्रपति होंगी। इस पद पर काबिज होने वाली वे पहली साउथ एशियन और अश्वेत हैं।

मां भारतीय थीं, पिता जमैका मूल के थे
1964 में हैरिस का जन्‍म ऑकलैंड (कैलिफोर्निया) में हुआ था। उनकी मां भारतीय और पिता जमैका के रहने वाले थे। मां का नाम श्‍यामला गोपालन हैरिस था। उनके पिता डोनाल्‍ड हैरिस थे। डोनाल्‍ड हैरिस ब्रेस्ट कैंसर वैज्ञानिक थे। बताया जाता है कि कमला हैरिस की मां कैंसर का इलाज कराने के लिए अमेरिका पहुंची थीं जहां उनकी मुलाकात डोनाल्ड हैरिस से हुई।

जीत के बाद कमला हैरिस का ट्वीटः

कैंपेन में खुद की कहानी बताई थी

  • 12 साल की उम्र में कमला अपनी बहन माया और मां के साथ ऑकलैंड से व्हाइट मॉन्ट्रियल चले गए। इस बीच सभी लगातार भारत भी आते रहे।
  • 1972 में कमला के माता-पिता का तलाक हो गया था। इसके बाद कमला और उनकी बहन की देखभाल मां ने की।
  • व्हाइट मॉन्ट्रियल जाने के बाद कमला की मां ने मैकगिल यूनिवर्सिटी में टीचिंग की जॉब शुरू की। इसके साथ वह ज्वैश जनरल हॉस्पिटल में रिसर्च भी करती थीं।
  • वह अपनी मां के बेहद करीब थी। कमला हैरिस ने कैंपेन में बताया था कि उनकी मां बेहद सख्त थीं।
  • हार्वर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी से कमला ने 1986 में ग्रेजुएशन किया। इसके बाद 1989 में कैलिफोर्निया से लॉ की पढ़ाई पूरी की।

2003 में सैन फ्रांसिस्को के काउंटी की डिस्ट्रिक्ट अटॉर्नी चुनी गई थीं
55 साल की कमला हैरिस ने 1998 में ब्राउन यूनिवर्सिटी से ग्रेजुएशन किया। इसके बाद कैलिफोर्निया यूनिवर्सिटी से लॉ की पढ़ाई पूरी की। 2003 में उन्हें सिटी और सैन फ्रांसिस्को के काउंटी की डिस्ट्रिक्ट अटॉर्नी के तौर पर चुना गया था। 2010 में कैलिफोर्निया की अटॉर्नी जनरल बनकर इतिहास रचा था। वह पहली अश्वेत महिला थीं, जिन्होंने यह पद हासिल किया था। 2016 में वह दूसरी अश्वेत महिला के तौर पर यूएस सीनेटर चुनी गईं थीं।

अमेरिका में ब्लैक लाइव्स मैटर करता है
CNN की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, कमला अब लाखों-करोड़ों अमेरिकन महिलाओं का प्रतिनिधित्व करेंगी। कमला की जीत का यह भी मायना निकाला जा रहा है कि अमेरिका में लोग रंग आधार पर भेदभाव बंद करना चाहते हैं। चुनाव में अश्वेत नागरिकों के साथ भेदभाव का मुद्दा हावी था। लोगों ने ''ब्लैक लाइव मैटर्स'' कैंपेन चलाया था। डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प पर शुरू से अश्वेत नागरिकों के साथ भेदभाव करने का आरोप लगता रहा।

मैं यहां हूं, इसके पीछे कई लोगों का संघर्ष है
अश्‍वेत जॉर्ज फ्लॉयड की मौत के बाद हैरिस ने ट्रम्प का जोरदार विरोध शुरू किया। यहीं से उन्हें डेमोक्रेट्स समर्थकों के बीच पसंद किया जाने लगा। उन्होंने समलैंगिक विवाह का भी समर्थन किया। हैरिस ने अगस्त में डेमोक्रेटिक नेशनल कन्वेंशन में भाषण देते हुए बेकर मोटले, फैनी लू हैमर और शिरीष चिशोल्म जैसी अमेरिकन महिलाओं का जिक्र करते हुए कहा था कि मैं यहां तक पहुंच सकी हूं उसके पीछे इन महान हस्तियों का संघर्ष है। महिलाओं और पुरुषों में समानता, स्वतंत्रता और सभी के लिए न्याय होना चाहिए।

