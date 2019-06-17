प्राइम प्राइम
  • curly_tales
  • josh-talks

अभियान / सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड कर रहा ब्लू फॉर सूडान कैम्पेन, प्रोफाइल पर नीली फोटो लगा रहे यूजर्स

Dainik Bhaskar

Jun 17, 2019, 07:53 AM IST



ब्लू फॉर सूडान अभियान। ब्लू फॉर सूडान अभियान।
X
ब्लू फॉर सूडान अभियान।ब्लू फॉर सूडान अभियान।

  • दो महिलाओं की रक्षा करते वक्त मोहम्मद मत्तार को सुरक्षाबलों ने मारा, विरोध में ब्लू अभियान चल रहा
  • मत्तार के दोस्त ने सबसे पहले ब्लू प्रोफाइल फोटो लगाई, अभियान को गायक रिहाना ने भी जॉइन किया

खार्तूम. उत्तर अफ्रीकी देश सूडान में इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर ब्लू अभियान चल रहा है। यूजर्स लोकतंत्र और देश के पक्ष में हैजटैग के साथ ब्लू फॉर सूडान लिखकर नीले रंग की फोटो शेयर कर रहे हैं। ट्विटर पर यूजर्स ने अपनी प्रोफाइल पर भी ब्लू फोटो लगाई है। यह अभियान मृतक मोहम्मद मत्तार के समर्थन में चल रहा है। मत्तार 3 जून को दो महिलाओं की रक्षा करते हुए सुरक्षाबलों के हमले में मारे गए थे।

 

 

26 साल के मत्तार के दोस्त ने सबसे पहले अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट प्रोफाइल पर वही फोटो लगाई, जो मत्तार के इंस्टाग्राम पर लगी थी। यह अभियान 11 जून से शुरू हो गया। इसी दिन से यूजर्स मत्तार को श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए लोग इस तरह की फोटो अपनी प्रोफाइल पर लगाने लगे। यूजर्स मत्तार को शहीद का दर्जा दे रहे। इस अभियान को सेलिब्रिटी गायक रिहाना ने भी जॉइन किया। इसी के बाद से पूरे देश में छा गया।

 

 

Social mediaSudan
COMMENT