Dainik Bhaskar Jun 17, 2019, 07:53 AM IST

दो महिलाओं की रक्षा करते वक्त मोहम्मद मत्तार को सुरक्षाबलों ने मारा, विरोध में ब्लू अभियान चल रहा

मत्तार के दोस्त ने सबसे पहले ब्लू प्रोफाइल फोटो लगाई, अभियान को गायक रिहाना ने भी जॉइन किया

खार्तूम. उत्तर अफ्रीकी देश सूडान में इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर ब्लू अभियान चल रहा है। यूजर्स लोकतंत्र और देश के पक्ष में हैजटैग के साथ ब्लू फॉर सूडान लिखकर नीले रंग की फोटो शेयर कर रहे हैं। ट्विटर पर यूजर्स ने अपनी प्रोफाइल पर भी ब्लू फोटो लगाई है। यह अभियान मृतक मोहम्मद मत्तार के समर्थन में चल रहा है। मत्तार 3 जून को दो महिलाओं की रक्षा करते हुए सुरक्षाबलों के हमले में मारे गए थे।

Those who are taking part in spreading #BlueForSudan. The color blue came from a warm hearted, martyrs known as, Mohammed Hashim Mattar, my cousin who has passed away on the 3rd of June, as he was standing proud. Blue was his fav color, which now presents unity.🇸🇩



Mattar’s Blue pic.twitter.com/MdZ7f2sLwS — OmerYousiff (@OmerYousifff) June 12, 2019

26 साल के मत्तार के दोस्त ने सबसे पहले अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट प्रोफाइल पर वही फोटो लगाई, जो मत्तार के इंस्टाग्राम पर लगी थी। यह अभियान 11 जून से शुरू हो गया। इसी दिन से यूजर्स मत्तार को श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए लोग इस तरह की फोटो अपनी प्रोफाइल पर लगाने लगे। यूजर्स मत्तार को शहीद का दर्जा दे रहे। इस अभियान को सेलिब्रिटी गायक रिहाना ने भी जॉइन किया। इसी के बाद से पूरे देश में छा गया।

You don't need to be a sudan national to raise a voice against this! They are trying to blacklist the internet to hide all the killings, spread #BlueforSudan as much as you can to raise awareness about the massacre that's happening rn! #SudanMassacre #Sudan #BlueForSudan pic.twitter.com/Qtf2t7UV5e — The Meme Genie (@thememegenie) June 14, 2019