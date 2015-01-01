पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दिल दहलाने वाले हादसे में बच गया दिल:दिल पहुंचा रहा हेलिकाॅप्टर क्रैश, स्वास्थ्यकर्मी भी गिरा, लेकिन दिल काे मरीज तक पहुंचा दिया

लाॅस एंजिलिस28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त चॉपर की फोटो।
  • अमेरिका में दान किए दिल को प्रत्यारोपण के लिए पहुंचाने की मिसाल
  • अस्पताल में मौजूद स्टाफ ने कहा- हादसा होने पर लगा जैसे भूकंप आया हो

ऐसा फिल्माें में तो अक्सर हाेता है, लेकिन असल जिंदगी में संभवत: पहली बार हुआ है। लाॅस एंजिलिस में हेलिकाॅप्टर एंबुलेंस से लाया जा रहा दिल प्रत्याराेपण से पहले ही हादसे का शिकार हाे गया। लेकिन स्वास्थ्यकर्मियाें और दमकलकर्मियाें की सजगता और तत्परता की बदाैलत उसे तुरत-फुरत प्रत्यारोपण का इंतजार कर रहे मरीज तक पहुंचा दिया गया।

दरअसल, हेलिकाॅप्टर ने प्रत्याराेपण के लिए दिल लेकर सैन डिएगाे से पूर्वी लाॅस एंजिलिस के लिए उड़ान भरी थी। दाेपहर करीब 3:15 बजे हाॅस्पिटल की छत पर बने हेलिपैड पर लैंडिंग से पहले वह अचानक घूमने लगा और क्रैश हाे गया। आठ सीटर अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड हेलिकाॅप्टर के परखच्चे पूरी छत पर फैल गए। खुशकिस्मती से पायलट काे मामूली चाेटें आईं और दाे स्वास्थ्यकर्मी बाल-बाल बच गए।

तत्काल पहुंचे बचावकर्मियाें ने हाइड्राेलिक उपकरण से हेलिकाॅप्टर काे काटा और दिल वाले बाॅक्स काे निकाला, जाे भीतर सुरक्षित पड़ा हुआ था। उन्हाेंने बाॅक्स एक अन्य स्वास्थ्यकर्मी काे दिया। वह ऑपरेशन थिएटर की ओर भागने के लिए तेजी से मुड़ा, लेकिन हेलिकाॅप्टर के मलबे से टकराकर गिर गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें