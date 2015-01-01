पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंडोनेशिया से ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट:यहां राम-शिव रचे-बसे हैं, दीपावली पर अहम दूर करने 30 दिन का व्रत रखा जाता है

लेखक: मिसी मिस्वांतो
रामलीला में कुंभकरण का वध करते हुए भगवान राम।
  • मंदिर में भगवान के दर्शन से उत्सव की शुरूआत होती है, 20 हजार मंदिरों में दिवाली अनुष्ठान किया जाता है

भले ही मुस्लिम बहुल इंडोनेशिया में हिंदुओं की आबादी 2% से कम है। लेकिन, राम और शिव यहां की संस्कृति में रचे-बसे हुए हैं। यहां सारे तीज-त्योहार वैसे ही मनते हैं, जैसे भारत में मनाए जाते हैं। यहां बाली, सुमात्रा और सुलावेसी, पश्चिमी पापुआ में दीपावली प्रमुख पर्व है।

दीपावली के लिए अनुष्ठान 30 दिन पहले शुरू हो जाते हैं। लोग 30 दिनों तक व्रत रखते हैं। हालांकि, अब इस परंपरा को कुछ ही लोग निभाते हैं। सुमात्रा के मेदान में रहने वाले डी. सुरेश कुमार बताते हैं कि 30 दिनों का यह व्रत आत्म नियंत्रण, खुद की खोज, अपनी कमियों को सुधारने और दीपावली से नई शुरुआत के रास्ते खोलता है।

इन 30 दिनों में हम घरों को सजाते हैं। रंग-रोगन करते हैं, दीये जलाते हैं। दीपावली की सुबह स्नान करके सपरिवार मंदिर जाते हैं। परिचितों और दोस्तों के घर जाते हैं। रात्रि पूजन के बाद माता-पिता और बुजुर्गों के पैर छूते हैं। अहम् को दूर करने के लिए क्षमा मांगते हैं। आतिशबाजी का भी चलन है। इटली के घुमक्कड़ लेखक वार्थेमा ने 1502 से 1508 के बीच दक्षिण एशिया का दौरा किया था। उन्होंने यात्रा वृत्तांत में भारत के विजयनगर की तरह सुमात्रा द्वीप में भी आतिशबाजी का उल्लेख किया है।

गलुंगन मनाते हैं स्थानीय लोग
यहां कुछ जगहों पर दीपावली अधर्म पर धर्म की जीत के तौर पर मनाया जाता है। स्थानीय भाषा में इसे गलुंगन कहते हैं। यह पर्व हर 210 दिन पर पड़ता है। यहां हिंदुओं का सबसे बड़ा सांस्कृतिक केंद्र जावा के योगाकार्ता शहर में स्थित प्रम्बनन मंदिर है।

850 ईसवी में बना यह मंदिर यूनेस्को की विश्व धरोहर सूची में है। यहां ब्रह्मा, विष्णु और महेश के मंदिर है। इसे संजय वंश के शासक रकाई पिकातन ने बनवाया था। इसी मंदिर का पुराविष्ट एंफीथियेटर रोजाना होने वाले रामायण मंचन के लिए मशहूर है। 1976 से यहां हर रोज रामायण का मंचन होता है। यह दुनिया का सबसे लंबे समय से चलने वाला स्टेज शो भी है। प्रतिभागी से लेकर दर्शक तक में बड़ी तादाद में मुस्लिम समुदाय भी शामिल होता है। सीता के पिता जनक का किरदार करने वाले अली नूर बताते हैं, ‘हम लोग सिर्फ मुस्लिम नहीं, जावानीज भी हैं। यहां हम हिंदू-बौद्ध कहानियां सुनकर बड़े हुए हैं।’

20 हजार से ज्यादा मंदिर वाले बाली में 80% हिंदू आबादी है। इंडोनेशिया के ज्यादातर लोग रामायण पर विश्वास करते हैं। हिंदुओं की धार्मिक शिक्षा में रामायण को अनिवार्य रूप से शामिल किया गया है। यह प्राथमिक, माध्यमिक और उच्च शिक्षा का हिस्सा है।

