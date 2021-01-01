पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नहीं रहे कोरोना काल के हीरो:कोरोना में हेल्थवर्कर्स के लिए 320 करोड़ रुपए जुटाने वाले हीरो कैप्टन टॉम नहीं रहे

लंदन3 घंटे पहले
100 साल के कैप्टन सर टॉम मूर का मंगलवार को निधन हो गया। - Dainik Bhaskar
100 साल के कैप्टन सर टॉम मूर का मंगलवार को निधन हो गया।
  • सम्मान में ब्रिटिश पीएम के घर झंडा झुकाया गया

ब्रिटेन के पूर्व सैनिक और दूसरे विश्व युद्ध के नायक रहे 100 साल के कैप्टन सर टॉम मूर का मंगलवार को निधन हो गया। रविवार को सांस लेने में तकलीफ के बाद उन्हें बेडफोर्ड अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। कैप्टन मूर की बेटी हेना इंग्राम ने बताया कि बीते कुछ हफ्तों से उनका निमोनिया का इलाज चल रहा था और बीते सप्ताह वह कोरोना वायरस से भी संक्रमित हो गए थे।

सर टॉम की हाल ही में बकिंघम पैलेस में क्वीन एलिजाबेथ से मुलाकात भी हुई थी, जिसमें उन्हें रॉयल फैमिली की ओर से नाइटहुड की उपाधि से सम्मानित किया गया था। कैप्टन टॉम तब सुर्खियों में आए थे, जब उन्होंने उम्र के 100 साल पूरे होने के बावजूद हेल्थवर्कर्स के लिए दुनियाभर से 320 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक जुटाए थे। यह फंड जुटाने के लिए उन्होंने गार्डन में 100 चक्कर लगाए थे। ब्रिटेन और दुनियाभर से मिले इस फंड को उन्होंने नेशनल हेल्थ सर्विस (एनएचएस) में दे दिया था।

