कोरोना दुनिया में:यूक्रेन में राष्ट्रपति के अलावा वित्त और रक्षा मंत्री पॉजिटिव; फ्रांस में नाटकीय रूप से संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा घटा

वॉशिंगटन24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यूक्रेन के कीव में सोमवार को टेस्टिंग सेंटर के बाहर लोगों की भीड़। यहां राष्ट्रपति के बाद डिफेंस और फाइनेंस मिनिस्टर भी पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं।
  • अमेरिका में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1.42 करोड़ से ज्यादा, अब तक 2.44 लाख लोगों ने गंवाई जान
  • दुनिया में अब तक 12 लाख से ज्यादा मौतें हुईं, पिछले साल 17 नवंबर को मिला था पहला केस

दुनिया में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा रविवार को 5 करोड़ के पार हो गया। अब तक 5 करोड़ 12 लाख 32 हजार 905 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। राहत की बात है कि इनमें 3 करोड़ 60 लाख से ज्यादा लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। अब तक 12 लाख 68 हजार से ज्यादा लोग जान गंवा चुके हैं। ये आंकड़े www.worldometers.info/coronavirus के मुताबिक हैं। यूक्रेन में राष्ट्रपति के बाद अब फाइनेंस और डिफेंस मिनिस्टर भी पॉजिटिव हो गए हैं। दूसरी तरफ, फ्रांस में नाटकीय तरीके से मामले कम हुए हैं।

पहले यूक्रेन की बात
यूक्रेन में राष्ट्रपति के बाद अब फाइनेंस और डिफेंस मिनिस्टर भी पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमिर जेलेन्स्की के ऑफिस से जारी बयान में यह जानकारी दी गई है। एक मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, राष्ट्रपति के कुछ एडवाइजर्स भी संक्रमित हैं, लेकिन इसकी जानकारी सार्वजनिक नहीं की गई है। इतने बड़े पैमाने पर संक्रमण के बाद सरकार में हड़कम्प है। हालांकि, सरकार ने लोगों से कहा है कि राष्ट्रपति और बाकी मंत्री घर से काम करते रहेंगे क्योंकि सभी की हालत ठीक है। इस बीच सरकार ने देश में लॉकडाउन न हटाने की बात भी कही है।

फ्रांस में बड़ी राहत
फ्रांस में 8 दिन से हर दिन औसतन 50 हजार केस मिल रहे थे। लेकिन, सोमवार को इनकी संख्या नाटकीय रूप से सिर्फ 20 हजार के करीब हो गई। देश में लॉकडाउन पर सवाल उठ रहे थे और इसका सड़कों पर विरोध भी हो रहा था। अब सरकार ने कहा है कि इससे बहुत फायदा हुआ है। देश के प्रमुख शहरों में अक्टूबर से ही लॉकडाउन है। देश में 10 दिन से लॉकडाउन है। सोमवार को कुल 20 हजार 155 संक्रमित मिले। वैसे एक तथ्य यह भी है कि संक्रमितों की संख्या भले ही कम हुई हो, लेकिन हॉस्पिटल्स में भर्ती होने वालों की संख्या कम नहीं हुई।

फ्रांस के पेरिस शहर के एक चर्च के कॉरिडोर में मौजूद सुरक्षाकर्मी। फ्रांस में एक दिन में मामले 50 से 20 हजार पर आ गए।
ब्रिटेन में फिर मौतें
ब्रिटेन के कुछ हिस्सों में लॉकडाउन जारी है। लेकिन, इसका फायदा होता नजर नहीं आता। यहां सोमवार को 21 हजार मामले सामने आए। यह हाल के दिनों में सबसे बड़ा आंकड़ा है। इसके साथ ही ही 194 लोगों की मौत भी हुई। हेल्थ मिनिस्ट्री का कहना है कि मौतों का बढ़ता आंकड़ा सबसे बड़ी चिंता का विषय है। देश में सात दिन में एक लाख 60 हजार मामले सामने आए। इसी दौरान दो हजार 385 लोगों की मौत हो गई।

अमेरिका में तीसरी लहर खतरनाक
अमेरिका दुनिया का पहला देश बन गया है जहां कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा एक करोड़ के पार हो गया है। रॉयटर्स न्यूज एजेंसी के मुताबिक, अमेरिका में कोरोना की तीसरी लहर शुरू हो चुकी है। बीते 10 दिन में अमेरिका में लाखों मामले सामने आए हैं। वॉशिंगटन में 293 दिन पहले कोरोना का पहला केस आया था। अमेरिका में शनिवार को 1 लाख 31 हजार 420 मामले दर्ज किए गए थे। अमेरिका में बीते सात दिन में कोरोना के नए मामले आने का औसत 1 लाख 5 हजार 600 रहा। इसमें 29% की बढ़ोतरी देखी गई। अमेरिका के कुल मामले भारत (85 लाख से ज्यादा) और फ्रांस (17 लाख से ज्यादा) केसों से ज्यादा हैं। अब तक कोरोना से दुनिया में 5 करोड़ 7 लाख 37 हजार 875 केस सामने आ चुके हैं। 12 लाख 62 हजार 130 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। 3 करोड़ 57 लाख 95 हजार 252 लोग ठीक भी हो चुके हैं।

अमेरिका में संक्रमण की तीसरी लहर खतरनाक तौर पर आगे बढ़ रही है। इसके साथ ही टेस्टिंग भी बढ़ा दी गई है। विस्कॉन्सिन के मिलवाउकी में सोमवार को एक व्यक्ति का टेस्ट करती हेल्थ वर्कर।
