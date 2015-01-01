पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना दुनिया में:अमेरिका में लगातार सातवें दिन एक लाख केस, यूरोप में अब तक तीन लाख लोगों की संक्रमण से मौत

वॉशिंगटन36 मिनट पहले
अमेरिका में लगातार सातवें दिन एक लाख से ज्यादा मामले सामने आए। इसी दौरान 60 हजार मरीजों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।
  • अमेरिका में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1.55 करोड़ से ज्यादा, अब तक 2.54 लाख लोगों ने गंवाई जान
  • दुनिया में अब तक 12.78 लाख से ज्यादा मौतें हुईं, पिछले साल 17 नवंबर को मिला था पहला केस

दुनिया में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा रविवार को 5.17 करोड़ के पार हो गया। 3 करोड़ 63 लाख से ज्यादा लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। अब तक 12 लाख 78 हजार से ज्यादा लोग जान गंवा चुके हैं। ये आंकड़े www.worldometers.info/coronavirus के मुताबिक हैं।

अमेरिका में संक्रमण खतरनाक स्तर पर
जॉन हॉपकिन्स यूनिवर्सिटी के मुताबिक, अमेरिका में लगातार सातवें दिन एक लाख से ज्यादा संक्रमित सामने आए। देश में एक करोड़ से ज्यादा का आंकड़ा पहले ही पार हो चुका है। अमेरिका में पिछले साल नवंबर में पहला मामला सामने आया था। इसके बाद से हालात कभी भी नहीं सुधरे। राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में भी यही मुद्दा बना था। सरकार की दिक्कत यह है कि अस्पतालों में भर्ती होने वाले गंभीर मरीजों की तादाद भी तेजी से बढ़ रही है। मंगलवार को मई के बाद सबसे ज्यादा मरीज अस्पताल में भर्ती हुए। न्यूज एजेंसी की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, कुल 62 हजार 964 मरीज मंगलवार को हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट किए गए। दो हफ्तों में 32 फीसदी मरीज बढ़े।

यूरोप में अब तक तीन लाख लोगों की मौत
यूरोपीय देशों में कोरोना से मौत का सिलसिला जारी है। मंगलवार को यह आंकड़ा तीन लाख के पार हो गया। फ्रांस, जर्मनी, बेल्जियम और इटली में संक्रमण कम नहीं हो रहा है। फ्रांस में 12 दिन बाद मरीज कम जरूर हुए लेकिन अस्पतालों में गंभीर मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ गई। यहां की सरकारें वैक्सीन का इंतजार कर रही हैं, लेकिन यह इंतजार बढ़ता जा रहा है। यूरोप में विश्व की कुल आबादी का 10 फीसदी हिस्सा है। यहां अस्पताल बेहतरीन हैं, लेकिन कई मरीज बहुत गंभीर हालत में हैं। लॉकडाउन और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन भी यहां ज्यादा नहीं किया गया।

स्कॉटलैंड के एडिनबर्ग में इस तरह के बोर्ड्स लगाए गए हैं। इसमें मास्क या फेस कवरिंग करने वालों का शुक्रिया अदा किया गया है।
स्कॉटलैंड के एडिनबर्ग में इस तरह के बोर्ड्स लगाए गए हैं। इसमें मास्क या फेस कवरिंग करने वालों का शुक्रिया अदा किया गया है।

ब्राजील में चीनी वैक्सीन के ट्रायल पर रोक
ब्राजील के स्वास्थ्य नियामकों ने अपने यहां चीनी वैक्सीन के ट्रायल पर रोक लगा दी है। इसकी वजह वॉलंटियर्स को गंभीर नुकसान बताए गए हैं। चीनी ड्रग मेकर सिनोवेक बायोटेक ने जुलाई में वैक्सीन का फेज-3 ट्रायल शुरू किया था। इसमें ब्राजील के बुटांटन इंस्टिट्यूट साझीदार था। यह परीक्षण 13 हजार वॉलंटियर पर किया जाना था।

