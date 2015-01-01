पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • International
  • Hindi News International Coronavirus Novel Corona Covid 19 12 November | Coronavirus Novel Corona Covid 19 News World Cases Novel Corona Covid 19

कोरोना दुनिया में:अमेरिका में एक दिन में रिकॉर्ड 1.36 लाख नए केस, न्यूयॉर्क में फिर प्रतिबंध लागू; चीन में 15 नए मामले

वॉशिंगटन41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अमेरिका के टेक्सास में बुधवार को एक हाईवे टेस्टिंग के बाहर मौजूद हेल्थ वर्कर। अमेरिका में बुधवार को एक दिन में 1.36 लाख रिकॉर्ड संक्रमितों की पहचान हुई।
  • दुनिया में अब तक 5.24 करोड़ से ज्यादा संक्रमित, 12.88 लाख लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है, 3.66 करोड़ स्वस्थ
  • अमेरिका में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1.70 करोड़ से ज्यादा, अब तक 2.47 लाख लोगों ने गंवाई जान

दुनिया में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा मंगलवार को 5.24 करोड़ के पार हो गया। 3 करोड़ 66 लाख से ज्यादा लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। अब तक 12 लाख 88 हजार से ज्यादा लोग जान गंवा चुके हैं। ये आंकड़े www.worldometers.info/coronavirus के मुताबिक हैं। अमेरिका में संक्रमण बेहद तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। बुधवार को यहां नया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बना। एक दिन में एक लाख 36 हजार मामले सामने आए। चीन में कुछ दिनों की राहत के बाद गुरुवार को फिर 15 नए मामले सामने आए।

न्यूयॉर्क में प्रतिबंध
अमेरिका में एक दिन में एक लाख 36 हजार नए मामले सामने आए। कुल मरीजों की संख्या कुछ दिन पहले ही एक करोड़ पार कर चुकी है। खास बात ये है कि 10 दिन से लगातार यहां हर रोज एक लाख से ज्यादा मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। इस बीच, न्यूयॉर्क के गवर्नर एंड्रू कूमो ने राज्य में नए प्रतिबंधों का ऐलान कर दिया। कूमो ने कहा- ऐसा किए बिना हम संक्रमण को कम नहीं कर सकते। अब यहां प्राईवेट पार्टियां नहीं की जा सकेंगी। बिजनेस को लेकर भी आज नई गाइडलाइन्स जारी की जा सकती हैं। अकेले न्यूयॉर्क में गुरुवार को 1628 मामले सामने आए। 21 लोगों की मौत हुई।

इटली में भी राहत नहीं
इटली दुनिया का 10वां देश बन गया है जहां 10 लाख से ज्यादा लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। यहां अब तक 42 हजार 953 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी हैं। यहां सरकार की सबसे बड़ी दिक्कत यह है कि अस्पताल लगातार फुल हो रहे हैं और यही हालात रहे तो नए मरीजों को जल्द ही पड़ोसी देशों के अस्पतालों में शिफ्ट करना पड़ेगा। इस बारे में यूरोपीय देश पिछले महीने समझौता कर चुके हैं। यूरोपीय देशों में इटली पहला ऐसा देश है, जहां संक्रमण सबसे पहले पहुंचा। डॉक्टरों ने कहा है कि अगर सख्त कदम नहीं उठाए गए तो मरने वालों का आंकड़ा एक महीने में 10 हजार तक बढ़ सकता है।

बुधवार को इटली के कूमो शहर में मौजूद एक हेल्थ वर्कर। देश में कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 10 लाख से ज्यादा हो चुका है।
बुधवार को इटली के कूमो शहर में मौजूद एक हेल्थ वर्कर। देश में कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 10 लाख से ज्यादा हो चुका है।

चीन में नए केस
चीन में कुछ दिन की राहत के बाद एक बार फिर नए मामले सामने आने लगे हैं। बुधवार को यहां 15 नए मामले सामने आए। इसके एक दिन पहले यानी मंगलवार को 17 केस सामने आए थे। सरकार की तरफ से जारी बयान में कहा गया है कि कुछ इलाकों की पहचान कर ली गई है, जहां से संक्रमण के मामले ज्यादा सामने आ रहे हैं। यहां प्रतिबंध लगाए जा सकते हैं। हालांकि, इसके पहले टेस्टिंग बढ़ाई जा रही है। चीन में अब तक 86 हजार 299 केस सामने आ चुके हैं।

रूस ने कहा- हमारी दवा 92% से ज्यादा असरदार
कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर अमेरिका के बाद रूस से गुड न्यूज है। वैक्सीन ''स्पूतनिक वी'' तैयार करने वाले नेशनल रिसर्च सेंटर RDIF ने दावा किया कि उनकी वैक्सीन मरीजों पर 92% से ज्यादा असरदार है। सेंटर ने फेज-3 का ट्रायल पूरा कर लिया है। इसके पहले अमेरिकी कंपनी फाइजर ने भी दावा किया था कि उनकी वैक्सीन 90% से ज्यादा असरदार है। रूसी वैक्सीन के ट्रायल में 40 हजार वॉलंटियर को शामिल किया गया था। इनमें से 16 हजार को वैक्सीन लगाई गई। इसके बाद 21 दिन तक उसका असर देखा गया। 20 कन्फर्म केस में वैक्सीन के दूसरे डोज ने 92% तक असर दिखाया। यह ट्रायल बेलारूस, यूएई, वेनेजुएला के अलावा भारत में दूसरे और तीसरे फेज में चल रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें