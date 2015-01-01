पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना दुनिया में:ट्रम्प बोले- कुछ हफ्तों में उपलब्ध होगी वैक्सीन, अमेरिका में लॉकडाउन नहीं होगा

वॉशिंगटन10 मिनट पहले
न्यूयॉर्क में एक कोरोना टेस्टिंग सेंटर के बाहर कतार में खड़े लोग। अमेरिका में लगातार आठवें दिन एक लाख से ज्यादा नए केस सामने आए।
  • दुनिया में अब तक 5.37 करोड़ से ज्यादा संक्रमित, 13.08 लाख लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है, 3.75 करोड़ स्वस्थ
  • अमेरिका में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1.10 करोड़ से ज्यादा, अब तक 2.49 लाख लोगों ने गंवाई जान

दुनिया में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा शुक्रवार सुबह 5.37 करोड़ के पार हो गया। 3 करोड़ 75 लाख से ज्यादा लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। अब तक 13 लाख 08 हजार से ज्यादा लोग जान गंवा चुके हैं। ये आंकड़े www.worldometers.info/coronavirus के मुताबिक हैं। चुनाव हारने के बाद अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड पहली बार मीडिया के सामने आए। एक बार फिर देश को भरोसा दिलाया कि वैक्सीन बहुत जल्द और कुछ ही हफ्तों में उपलब्ध हो जाएगी।

अमेरिका में फिर एक लाख से ज्यादा केस
अमेरिका में शुक्रवार को एक बार फिर संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा एक लाख से ज्यादा रहा। यह लगातार आठवां दिन है जब अमेरिका में एक लाख से ज्यादा केस सामने आए। हालांकि, इसी दौरान बुधवार को एक लाख 42 हजार मामले भी सामने आए। चुनाव हारने के बाद डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने पहली बार मीडिया से बातचीत की। कहा- अमेरिका में लॉकडाउन नहीं लगाया जाएगा। वैक्सीन के लिए ज्यादा इंतजार नहीं करना पड़ेगा। जरूरतमंदों को यह कुछ ही हफ्तों में मिल जाएगी। इस बीच, ओरेगन और न्यू मैक्सिको की राज्य सरकारों ने अपने आंशिक लॉकडाउन का ऐलान कर दिया है।

फ्रांस में हालात अब बेहतर
फ्रांस में सख्त लॉकडाउन का असर दिखने लगा है। यही वजह है कि सरकार ने इसे दो हफ्ते बढ़ाने का फैसला किया है। अस्पताल में भर्ती होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या भी कम होने लगी है, एक हफ्ते पहले तक यह सरकार के लिए चिंता की सबसे बड़ी वजह थी। हेल्थ एजेंसी ने अपने बयान में कहा- गुरुवार और शुक्रवार के बीच सिर्फ 22 मरीज हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती हुए। इसके एक दिन पहले यानी बुधवार को 726 मरीज अस्पतालों में भर्ती कराए गए थे। फ्रांस में दो हफ्ते पहले एक महीने के लिए लॉकडाउन किया गया था। मियाद खत्म होने के पहले ही इसे दो हफ्ते और बढ़ा दिया गया।

शुक्रवार को फ्रांस के मार्सिले शहर के एक अस्पताल में कोविड पेशेंट का इलाज करते डॉक्टर। यहां हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती होने वाली मरीजों की संख्या काफी कम हो गई है।
शुक्रवार को फ्रांस के मार्सिले शहर के एक अस्पताल में कोविड पेशेंट का इलाज करते डॉक्टर। यहां हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती होने वाली मरीजों की संख्या काफी कम हो गई है।

स्पेन में हिंसा
स्पेन में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर शुरू हो चुकी है। इस बीच, सरकार ने कोविड-19 के रोकथाम के लिए कई तरह की प्रतिबंध लगाने शुरू कर दिए हैं। इस पर लोग आक्रोशित हो उठे हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि सरकार जानबूझकर लोगों की आजादी छीनना चाहती है। कई जगह अराजकता का माहौल बन गया है। लोगों ने स्टोर्स लूट डाले। यहां मैड्रिड, लोगोना, मलेगा, सांताडर जैसे कई शहरों में लोगों ने जमकर प्रदर्शन किया। बवाल में कई पुलिसकर्मी घायल हो गए। कई जगह से लूटपाट की खबरें भी सामने आई है। सरकार ने यहां अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन समेत 65 देशों से पहुंचने वाले लोगों के लिए 72 घंटे पहले की कोविड-19 रिपोर्ट दिखाना अनिवार्य कर दिया है। जिसके पास निगेटिव रिपोर्ट होगी उसे ही स्पेन में एंट्री मिलेगी।

