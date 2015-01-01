पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • International
  • Hindi News International Coronavirus Novel Corona Covid 19 15 November | Coronavirus Novel Corona Covid 19 News World Cases Novel Corona Covid 19

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना दुनिया में:अमेरिका में एक दिन में 1.77 लाख केस, साउथ कोरिया में संक्रमण की तीसरी लहर

वॉशिंगटन37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अमेरिका के नेब्रास्का में शनिवार को कोविड वॉर्ड में जाने से पहले तैयारी करते हेल्थ वर्कर। देश में लगातार आठवें दिन एक लाख से ज्यादा संक्रमण के मामले सामने आए।
  • दुनिया में अब तक 5.43 करोड़ से ज्यादा संक्रमित, 13.17 लाख लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है, 3.78 करोड़ स्वस्थ
  • अमेरिका में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1.12 करोड़ से ज्यादा, अब तक 2.51 लाख लोगों ने गंवाई जान

दुनिया में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा शुक्रवार सुबह 5.43 करोड़ के पार हो गया। 3 करोड़ 78 लाख से ज्यादा लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। अब तक 13 लाख 17 हजार से ज्यादा लोग जान गंवा चुके हैं। ये आंकड़े www.worldometers.info/coronavirus के मुताबिक हैं। अमेरिका में संक्रमण बढ़ता जा रहा है। शुक्रवार और शनिवार के बीच यहां एक लाख 77 हजार मामले सामने आए। दूसरी तरफ प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट जो बाइडेन भी एक्टिव हो गए हैं। शनिवार को उन्होंने अपनी कोरोना टास्क फोर्स के साथ मीटिंग की। साउथ कोरिया में संक्रमण की तीसरी लहर सामने आ रही है। यहां फिर तीन अंकों में मामले सामने आने लगे हैं।

अमेरिका में हालात खराब
अमेरिकी अस्पतालों में एक बार फिर मरीजों की तादाद बढ़ने लगी है। शनिवार को यहां एक लाख 77 हजार नए मामले सामने आए। ओरेगन और मिशिगन में संक्रमण बेहद तेजी से फैल रहा है। इसे देखते हुए यहां कुछ प्रतिबंध भी लगाए गए हैं। वैसे कुल मिलाकर 10 राज्य ऐसे हैं जहां संक्रमण का खतरा दूसरे राज्यों के मुकाबले ज्यादा है। दूसरी तरफ, कोविड-19 पर सियासत भी जारी है। चुनाव हारने के बावजूद ट्रम्प एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन महामारी के खतरे को गंभीरता से नहीं ले रही है। वहीं, प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट जो बाइडेन इस मामले को लेकर ज्यादा एक्टिव हैं। शनिवार सुबह उन्होंने अपनी कोरोना टास्क फोर्स के साथ मीटिंग की। बाइडेन 20 जनवरी को शपथ लेंगे।

साउथ कोरिया सतर्क
दक्षिण कोरिया की हेल्थ मिनिस्ट्री ने माना है कि देश में संक्रमण की तीसरी लहर सामने आ चुकी है। लगातार आठवें दिन यहां 200 से ज्यादा मामले सामने आए। मिनिस्ट्री द्वारा जारी आंकड़ों में बताया गया है कि शनिवार को कुल 208 केस सामने आए। सरकार ने एक बार फिर संकेत दिए हैं कि वो तीसरी लहर को रोकने के लिए सख्त कदम उठाएगी। जनवरी से मार्च के बीच यहां पहली लहर थी। जून से अगस्त के बीच दूसरी और अब तीसरी लहर है। हालांकि, हेल्थ मिनिस्ट्री ने ये भी कहा है कि संक्रमण की मुख्य वजह विदेश से आने वाले लोग हैं। शनिवार को दर्ज किए गए 208 में से 176 मामले इम्पोर्टेड बताए गए हैं।

शनिवार को दक्षिण कोरिया के सियोल में अपने पपी के साथ एक व्यक्ति। देश में संक्रमण की तीसरी लहर शुरू हो चुकी है। सरकार ने फिर सख्त कदम उठाने की तरफ इशारा किया है।
शनिवार को दक्षिण कोरिया के सियोल में अपने पपी के साथ एक व्यक्ति। देश में संक्रमण की तीसरी लहर शुरू हो चुकी है। सरकार ने फिर सख्त कदम उठाने की तरफ इशारा किया है।

फ्रांस के अस्पतालों में कम हुए मरीज
फ्रांस में सख्त लॉकडाउन दो हफ्ते बढ़ाने का फैसला किया गया है। अस्पताल में भर्ती होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या भी कम होने लगी है, एक हफ्ते पहले तक यह सरकार के लिए चिंता की सबसे बड़ी वजह थी। हेल्थ एजेंसी ने अपने बयान में कहा- गुरुवार और शुक्रवार के बीच सिर्फ 22 मरीज हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती हुए। इसके एक दिन पहले यानी बुधवार को 726 मरीज अस्पतालों में भर्ती कराए गए थे। फ्रांस में दो हफ्ते पहले एक महीने के लिए लॉकडाउन किया गया था। मियाद खत्म होने के पहले ही इसे दो हफ्ते और बढ़ा दिया गया।

स्पेन में हिंसा जारी
स्पेन में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर शुरू हो चुकी है। इस बीच, सरकार ने कोविड-19 के रोकथाम के लिए कई तरह की प्रतिबंध लगाने शुरू कर दिए हैं। लोग नाराज हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि सरकार जानबूझकर लोगों की आजादी छीनना चाहती है। कई जगह अराजकता का माहौल बन गया है। लोगों ने स्टोर्स लूट डाले। यहां मैड्रिड, लोगोना, मलेगा, सांताडर जैसे कई शहरों में लोगों ने जमकर प्रदर्शन किया। बवाल में कई पुलिसकर्मी घायल हो गए। सरकार ने यहां अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन समेत 65 देशों से पहुंचने वाले लोगों के लिए 72 घंटे पहले की कोविड-19 रिपोर्ट दिखाना अनिवार्य कर दिया है। जिसके पास निगेटिव रिपोर्ट होगी उसे ही स्पेन में एंट्री मिलेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लोगों को सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही, पिछले साल की तुलना में 15% खराब हुई हवा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें