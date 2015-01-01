पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • International
  • Hindi News International Coronavirus Novel Corona Covid 19 18 November | Coronavirus Novel Corona Covid 19 News World Cases Novel Corona Covid 19

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना दुनिया में:ब्रिटेन में एक दिन में 598 संक्रमितों की मौत, इटली में 24 घंटे में 32 हजार नए केस

वॉशिंगटन25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लंदन के एक हॉस्पिटल के लैब में मौजूद टेक्निशियन। ब्रिटेन में 12 मई के बाद मंगलवार को सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमितों की मौत हुई। मंगलवार को कुल 598 लोगों ने कोरोना के चलते दम तोड़ दिया।
  • दुनिया में अब तक 5.59 करोड़ से ज्यादा संक्रमित, 13.42 लाख लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है, 3.89 करोड़ स्वस्थ
  • अमेरिका में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1.16 करोड़ से ज्यादा, अब तक 2.54 लाख लोगों ने गंवाई जान

दुनिया में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा शुक्रवार को 5.59 करोड़ के पार हो गया। 3 करोड़ 89 लाख से ज्यादा लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। अब तक 13 लाख 42 हजार से ज्यादा लोग जान गंवा चुके हैं। ये आंकड़े www.worldometers.info/coronavirus के मुताबिक हैं। ब्रिटेन की बोरिस जॉनसन सरकार के लिए कोरोना दोहरी परेशानी लेकर आया है। यहां मौतों का आंकड़ा मंगलवार को बहुत तेजी से बढ़ा। एक दिन में 598 लोगों की मौत हुई। दूसरी तरफ, कोरोना फंड के इस्तेमाल को लेकर सरकार पर सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं।

ब्रिटेन में मरने वालों का आंकड़ा बढ़ा
ब्रिटेन में बोरिस जॉनसन सरकार ने देश के कुछ हिस्सों में पिछले हफ्ते आंशिक लॉकडाउन लगाया था। अब तक इसके अच्छे नतीजे नहीं मिले हैं। 24 घंटे के दौरान मरने वालों का आंकड़ा पिछले दिनों की तुलना में तेजी से बढ़ा। कुल 598 लोगों की मौत हुई। इसके साथ ही करीब 22 हजार नए मामले सामने आए। ब्रिटेन में अब मरने वालों का संख्या 52 हजार 745 हो गया है। खास बात ये है कि 12 मई के बाद एक दिन में मरने वालों का आंकड़ा इतनी तेजी से बढ़ा है।

ब्रिटिश एयरवेज करेगी टेस्टिंग
ब्रिटिश एयरवेज ने अमेरिका से आने वाले यात्रियों के लिए नई सुविधा शुरू की है। एयरलाइन कंपनी ने कहा है कि वो अमेरिकी एयरपोर्ट्स पर ही यात्रियों की कोरोना टेस्टिंग करेगी ताकि अगर वे संक्रमित हैं तो उन्हें सही इलाज मुहैया कराया जा सके। कंपनी ने कहा है कि इससे दूसरे यात्रियों को भी संक्रमण के खतरे से बचाया जा सकेगा। ब्रिटेन और अमेरिका के बीच अब भी करीब दस हजार रोज एयर ट्रैवल कर रहे हैं।

इटली में हालात फिर खतरनाक
मई के बाद इटली में हालात फिर चिंताजनक होते जा रहे हैं। हालांकि, यूरोप के लगभग सभी देशों में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है। लेकिन, इटली में मामला गंभीर होता जा रहा है। सोमवार को यहां 27 हजार नए मामले सामने आए थे। मंगलवार को यह आंकड़ा तेजी से बढ़ा और करीब 33 हजार मामले सामने आए। यहां एक दिन में ब्रिटेन से ज्यादा मौतें हुईं। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, कुल 731 लोगों की मौत हुई। इसके एक दिन पहले यानी सोमवार को कुल 504 लोगों की मौत हुई थी।

इटली के रोम में सड़कों पर आवाजाही कम हो गई है। यहां कोरोना के चलते कुछ प्रतिबंध लगाए गए हैं। हालांकि, सरकार ने कहा है कि सख्त लॉकडाउन नहीं लगाया जाएगा।
इटली के रोम में सड़कों पर आवाजाही कम हो गई है। यहां कोरोना के चलते कुछ प्रतिबंध लगाए गए हैं। हालांकि, सरकार ने कहा है कि सख्त लॉकडाउन नहीं लगाया जाएगा।

अमेरिका के नॉर्थ डकोटा में मास्क अब जरूरी
अमेरिका में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा रविवार को एक करोड़ 10 लाख से ज्यादा हो गया। आखिरी 10 लाख केस तो महज 6 दिन में सामने आए। जबकि, पहले 10 लाख केस 100 दिन में सामने आए थे। एक करोड़ से एक करोड़ 10 लाख मामले होने में एक हफ्ते से भी कम वक्त लगा। इतना ही नहीं, हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या भी तेजी से बढ़ी है। राज्य सरकारें भी अब सख्ती कर रही हैं। नॉर्थ डकोटा में मास्क पहनना मेंडेटरी यानी जरूरी कर दिया गया है। मिशिगन में कॉलेज, हाईस्कूल और ऑफिसों को तीन हफ्ते के लिए बंद कर दिया गया है। वॉशिंगटन में दूसरों के घरों में जाने पर रोक लगा दी गई है। रेस्टोरेंट्स और बार भी बंद रहेंगे।

कोरोना प्रभावित टॉप-10 देशों में हालात

देश

संक्रमितमौतेंठीक हुए
अमेरिका11,693,878254,2507,079,739
भारत8,912,704131,0318,333,013
ब्राजील5,911,758166,7435,361,592
फ्रांस2,036,75546,273143,152
रूस1,971,01333,9311,475,904
स्पेन1,535,05841,688उपलब्ध नहीं
यूके1,410,73252,745उपलब्ध नहीं
अर्जेंटीना1,329,00536,1061,148,833
इटली1,238,07246,464457,798
कोलंबिया1,211,12834,3811,118,902

आंकड़े www.worldometers.info/coronavirus के मुताबिक हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें