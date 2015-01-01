पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना दुनिया में:WHO ने कहा- रेमडेसिविर का इस्तेमाल बंद करें, इसके कारगर होने के सबूत नहीं; चीन ने 10 लाख लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाया

वॉशिंगटन41 मिनट पहले
WHO ने देशों को रेमडेसिविर दवा का इस्तेमाल रोकने की सलाह दी है। संगठन के मुताबिक, इस बात के कोई सबूत नहीं मिले हैं कि यह दवा कोविड मरीजों के इलाज में कारगर है। (फाइल फोटो)
  • दुनिया में 5.72 करोड़ से ज्यादा संक्रमित, 13.64 लाख मौतें हुईं, 3.96 करोड़ लोग ठीक हुए
  • अमेरिका में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1.20 करोड़ से ज्यादा, अब तक 2.58 लाख लोगों की जान गई

दुनियाभर में अब तक 5.72 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 3.96 करोड़ लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 13.64 लाख लोगों की जान जा चुकी है। अब 1.61 करोड़ मरीज ऐसे हैं जिनका इलाज चल रहा है, यानी एक्टिव केस। ये आंकड़े www.worldometers.info/coronavirus के मुताबिक हैं। विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (WHO) ने कहा है कि दुनिया के जिन देशों के अस्पतालों में संक्रमितों के इलाज में रेमडेसिविर इंजेक्शन का इस्तेमाल हो रहा है, उन्हें फौरन इसे रोकना चाहिए। संगठन के मुताबिक, इस बात के कोई सबूत नहीं हैं कि यह दवा कोरोना के इलाज में मददगार है।

ट्रम्प के इलाज में इस्तेमाल हुई थी रेमडेसिविर
‘द गार्डियन’ की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, पिछले महीने इलेक्शन कैम्पेन के दौरान जब अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प संक्रमित हुए थे तो उनके इलाज में रेमडेसिविर का इस्तेमाल किया गया था। अब WHO इसके इस्तेमाल पर रोक लगाने की सलाह दे रहा है। गुरुवार को जारी बयान में WHO ने कहा- हमारी गाइडलाइन कमेटी यह सलाह देती है कि अगर रेमडेसिविर का अस्पतालों में इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है तो इसे बंद कर देना चाहिए। हमें इस बात के कोई सबूत नहीं मिले हैं कि कोविड पेशेंट्स के इलाज में यह कारगर है। WHO की सलाह कई लोगों को चौंका सकती है। दरअसल, कई देशों के मेडिकल साइंटिस्ट्स ने साफ तौर पर इसके इस्तेमाल की सलाह दी है।

चीन में 10 लाख लोगों को वैक्सीन
चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग ने कोरोना वैक्सीन पर दुनिया के सभी देशों से सहयोग करने की अपील की है। इस बीच, खबर है कि चीन ने अब तक अपने देश के करीब 10 लाख लोगों को ‘सायनोफार्म’ वैक्सीन लगा भी दिया है। चीन के सरकारी अफसर ज्यादातर बातों की जानकारी मीडिया को नहीं देते, लेकिन वैक्सीन दिए जाने की खबर की उन्होंने पुष्टि की है। जिनपिंग ने गुरुवार को एशिया-पैसिफिक इकोनॉमिक कोऑपरेशन की मीटिंग में हिस्सा लिया। उन्होंने कहा- वायरस से निपटने के लिए सबसे ज्यादा जरूरी है कि हम सभी देश मिलकर इसके वैक्सीन और दवाओं पर काम करें। इस बारे में एक दूसरे पर इल्जाम लगाने से खतरा कम होने के बजाए बढ़ता जाएगा।

चीन के एक लैब में सफाई करता स्टाफ। एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, चीन ने अपने 10 लाख नागरिकों को सायनोफार्म वैक्सीन लगाया है।
चीन के एक लैब में सफाई करता स्टाफ। एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, चीन ने अपने 10 लाख नागरिकों को सायनोफार्म वैक्सीन लगाया है।

थैंक्सगिविंग डे पर ट्रैवल न करें
अमेरिका में सेंटर फॉर डिसीज कंट्रोल एंड प्रिवेंशन (CDC) ने देश के नागरिकों से अपील की कि वे थैंक्सगिविंग डे पर यात्रा करने से बचें। CDC के डायरेक्टर डॉक्टर हेनरी वेक ने कहा- हम जितना ज्यादा सफर करेंगे, महमारी का खतरा उतनी ही तेजी से फैलता जाएगा और यह सबके लिए खतरनाक है। फिर भी अगर आप यात्रा करना ही चाहते हैं तो हर उस गाइडलाइन का पालन करें जो हमने जारी की हैं। हम जानते हैं कि छुटि्टयों का हर कोई लुत्फ उठाना चाहता है, लेकिन कुछ खतरों को किसी भी हाल में नजरअंदाज नहीं किया जा सकता। माना जा रहा है कि आज देर रात सीडीसी कुछ नई गाइडलाइन्स जारी कर सकता है।

अमेरिका में नाउम्मीद हो रहे डॉक्टर
‘द गार्डियन’ की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, अमेरिका के कुछ राज्यों में हालात अब काबू से बाहर होते जा रहे हैं। संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा तो बढ़ ही रहा है, साथ ही मरने वालों की संख्या भी अब काबू से बाहर होती दिख रही है। टेनेसी के डायरेक्टर ऑफ क्रिटिकल केयर डॉक्टर एलिसन जॉनसन ने कहा- सही कहूं तो अब हम अवसाद में हैं और नाउम्मीद होते जा रहे हैं। हम नहीं कह सकते कि कब हालात सुधरेंगे। इसकी फिलहाल, कोई उम्मीद भी नजर नहीं आती। मैंने अपने कॅरियर में कभी नहीं सोचा कि इस तरह के हालात से सामना होगा। इदाहो में डॉक्टरों ने साफ कर दिया है कि सभी मरीजों को बेड दे पाना मुश्किल हो सकता है।

