कोरोना दुनिया में:ट्रम्प ने कहा- कोविड सिर्फ अमेरिका नहीं, पूरी दुनिया में खतरनाक ढंग से फैल रहा है

वॉशिंगटन12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फोटो शनिवार की है। राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प (रेड जैकेट में) अपने रिसॉर्ट में गोल्फ खेलने पहुंचे थे। इसके कुछ देर बाद उन्होंने जी-7 देशों की वर्चुअल समिट में हिस्सा लिया था।
  • दुनिया में अब तक 5.84 करोड़ से ज्यादा संक्रमित, 13.86 लाख लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है, 4.46 करोड़ स्वस्थ
  • अमेरिका में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1.24 करोड़ से ज्यादा, अब तक 2.61 लाख लोगों ने गंवाई जान

दुनिया में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा शुक्रवार को 5.84 करोड़ के पार हो गया। 4 करोड़ 46 लाख से ज्यादा लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। अब तक 13 लाख 86 हजार से ज्यादा लोग जान गंवा चुके हैं। ये आंकड़े www.worldometers.info/coronavirus के मुताबिक हैं। अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने कहा है कि कोविड-19 सिर्फ अमेरिका नहीं, बल्कि पूरी दुनिया में खतरनाक ढंग से फैल रहा है। दूसरी तरफ इटली में भी संक्रमण के मामले तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं।

अमेरिका में फिर दो लाख मामले
अमेरिका में शनिवार को एक ही दिन में 2 लाख से ज्यादा संक्रमण के मामले सामने आए। इसके पहले भी यही आंकड़ा सामने आ चुका है। इस बीच लंबे वक्त बाद ट्रम्प ने कोविड-19 पर प्रतिक्रिया दी। ट्रम्प ने कहा- कोरोनावायरस सिर्फ अमेरिका में ही नहीं, बल्कि पूरी दुनिया में खतरनाक ढंग से फैल रहा है। इसके पहले ट्रम्प ने जी-7 देशों की वर्चुअल समिट में हिस्सा लिया। राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के दौरान जो बाइडेन ने हर मंच से कहा था कि ट्रम्प एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन ने कोरोना से निपटने में सतर्क होकर काम नहीं किया और इसका खामियाजा पूरे देश को उठाना पड़ा।

इटली में संक्रमण बढ़ा
मई के बाद इटली में हालात फिर चिंताजनक होते जा रहे हैं। हालांकि, यूरोप के लगभग सभी देशों में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है। लेकिन, इटली में मामला गंभीर होता जा रहा है। शनिवार को यहां 25 हजार नए मामले सामने आए थे। यहां एक हफ्ते से हर दिन औसतन 22 हजार नए मामले सामने आ रहे हैं।

अमेरिका में सेंटर्स फॉर डिसीज कंट्रोल यानी सीडीसी ने लोगों से कहा है कि वे क्रूज में सफर से बचें क्योंकि इसमें संक्रमण का खतरा ज्यादा है। (फाइल)
अमेरिका में सेंटर्स फॉर डिसीज कंट्रोल यानी सीडीसी ने लोगों से कहा है कि वे क्रूज में सफर से बचें क्योंकि इसमें संक्रमण का खतरा ज्यादा है। (फाइल)

क्रूज पर सफर न करें
अमेरिका में सेंटर्स फॉर डिसीज कंट्रोल ने एक एडवाइजरी जारी की। इसमें कहा गया कि लोग क्रूज शिप में सफर करने से बचें क्योंकि इसमें संक्रमण का खतरा बहुत ज्यादा है। एडवाइजरी में कहा गया है कि अगर क्रूज में सफर करना इतना ही जरूरी है तो हर हाल में सफर के तीन से पांच दिन पहले टेस्ट रिपोर्ट निगेटिव होनी चाहिए। सफर से लौटने के बाद भी कम से कम सात दिन घर में ही रहना जरूरी है।
सीडीसी ने हाल ही में एक जांच के दौरान पाया कि क्रूज में यात्रा करने वालों को संक्रमण का खतरा आम लोगों से ज्यादा है। 1 मार्च से 28 सितंबर के बीच कुल 3689 ऐसे यात्री पाए गए जिन्होंने क्रूज में सफर किया और उन्हें संक्रमित पाया गया।

