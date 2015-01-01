पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना दुनिया में:अमेरिका , जर्मनी और ब्रिटेन में दिसंबर में शुरू होगा वैक्सीनेशन; ईरान में एक दिन में 13 हजार केस और 475 मौतें

वॉशिंगटन11 मिनट पहले
रविवार को फ्लोरिडा के जैक्सन मेमोरियल हॉस्पिटल से निकलतीं डॉक्टर्स। इस हॉस्पिटल में वैक्सीनेशन की तैयारियां पूरी की जा चुकी हैं। इसके अलावा हॉलीवुड के मेमोरियल रीजनल हॉस्पिटल में भी वैक्सीनेशन की शुरुआत होगी। दोनों हॉस्पिटल्स में वैक्सीन सबसे पहले हेल्थ वर्कर्स को दी जाएगी।
  • दुनिया में 5.89 करोड़ से ज्यादा संक्रमित, 13.93 लाख मौतें हुईं, 4.75 करोड़ लोग ठीक हुए
  • अमेरिका में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1.25 करोड़ से ज्यादा, अब तक 2.62 लाख लोगों की जान गई

दुनियाभर में अब तक 5.89 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 4.07 करोड़ लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 13.93 लाख लोगों की जान जा चुकी है। अब 1.68 करोड़ मरीज ऐसे हैं जिनका इलाज चल रहा है, यानी एक्टिव केस। ये आंकड़े www.worldometers.info/coronavirus के मुताबिक हैं। वैक्सीन का इंतजार कर रहे दुनिया के देशों के लिए खुशखबरी है। अमेरिका, जर्मनी और ब्रिटेन में वैक्सीन बहुत जल्दी आने वाली है। इन देशों के मुताबिक, वैक्सीनेशन दिसंबर में औपचारिक तौर पर शुरू कर दिया जाएगा।

जर्मनी के हेल्थ मिनिस्टर ने भी इस बात की पुष्टि कर दी है कि उनके देश में दिसंबर से वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हो जाएगा।

अमेरिका में 11 दिसंबर से वैक्सीनेशन
संक्रमण और मौतों के मामले में अमेरिका पहले स्थान पर बना हुआ है। यहां के लोगों और जो बाइडेन की आने वाली नई सरकार के लिए एक बेहद राहत भरी खबर है। यूएस कोविड-19 वैक्सीन टास्क के हेड मोन्सेफ सलोई ने सीएनएन को दिए इंटरव्यू में कहा- अमेरिका में पहले व्यक्ति को वैक्सीन 11 दिसंबर को दी जाएगी। हमारी कोशिश है कि जैसे ही एफडीए वैक्सीन को मंजूरी देती है, वैसे ही हम इसको लगाने का काम शुरू कर देंगे। इसके लिए तमाम तैयारियां पहले ही पूरी की जा चुकी हैं। मुझे पूरी उम्मीद है कि 11 या 12 दिसंबर तक हमें मंजूरी मिल जाएगी। राज्यों ने भी इसके लिए सभी जरूरी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली हैं।
अमेरिका में 10 दिसंबर को एफडीए की अहम मीटिंग होने जा रही है। माना जा रहा है कि इसी दिन यह एजेंसी वैक्सीन को मंजूरी दे देगी।

स्पेन जनवरी से शुरू करेगा वैक्सीनेशन
स्पेन के पीएम पेड्रो सांचेझ ने रविवार को बताया कि देश में वैक्सीनेशन का काम जनवरी में शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। सांचेझ ने कहा- हमने अपनी तरफ से तमाम जरूरी व्यवस्थाएं कर ली हैं। हम ये मानकर चल रहे हैं कि देश में जनवरी में वैक्सीनेशन शुरू होगा और तीन महीने में पूरे देश को इसके डोज मुहैया करा दिए जाएंगे। स्पेन और जर्मनी यूरोप के पहले ऐसे देश होंगे जहां कम्पलीट वैक्सीनेशन होगा। देश में कुल 13 हजार वैक्सीनेशन पॉइंट्स बनाए गए हैं।

सलाह मानने तैयार नहीं अमेरिकी
अमेरिकी सरकार ने लोगों से अपील की थी कि वे थैंक्सगिविंग सप्ताह में ट्रैवलिंग से बचें। लेकिन, सरकार की अपील का कतई असर होता नजर नहीं आता। सीएनएन के मुताबिक, लाखों लोग लॉन्ग ड्राइव पर जाने की तैयारी कर चुके हैं। इससे वायरस काफी तेजी से फैल सकता है। इसके अलावा एक और खतरा अस्पतालओं में बेड कम पड़ने का है। यहां पहले ही हालात काबू से बाहर होते जा रहे हैं।

ईरान में हालात बेकाबू
ईरान में रविवार को 13 हजार से ज्यादा मामले सामने आए। इससे भी ज्यादा परेशानी की बात यह है कि इसी दौरान 475 लोगों की मौत हो गई। हेल्थ मिनिस्ट्री ने एक बयान में इन आंकड़ों की पुष्टि की है। सरकार का कहना है कि उसने अपनी तरफ से सख्त उपाय किए हैं, लेकिन लोगों को अपनी जिम्मेदारी समझनी होगी। दूसरी तरफ, ईरान सरकार कुछ देशों से वैक्सीन हासिल करने के लिए संपर्क कर रही है। पिछले दिनों खबर आई थी कि ईरान सरकार के अफसरों ने चीन का दौरा किया था और वहां से वैक्सीन खरीदने पर बातचीत की थी। हालांकि, आधिकारिक तौर पर इस बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं दी गई है।

तेहरान के एक अस्पताल में ड्यूटी पर मौजूद डॉक्टर। ईरान में सरकार ने सख्त उपाय किए हैं, इसके बावजूद यहां मामले बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। कई शहरों में मेकशिफ्ट अस्पताल तैयार किए जा रहे हैं, क्योंकि मरीजों की तादाद बढ़ती जा रही है। (फाइल)
तेहरान के एक अस्पताल में ड्यूटी पर मौजूद डॉक्टर। ईरान में सरकार ने सख्त उपाय किए हैं, इसके बावजूद यहां मामले बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। कई शहरों में मेकशिफ्ट अस्पताल तैयार किए जा रहे हैं, क्योंकि मरीजों की तादाद बढ़ती जा रही है। (फाइल)

महात्मा गांधी के परपोते का कोविड से निधन
दक्षिण अफ्रीका में रह रहे महात्मा गांधी के परपोते सतीश धुपेलिया का कोविड-19 से संक्रमित होने के बाद निधन हो गया है। तीन दिन पहले ही सतीश ने 66वां जन्मदिन मनाया था। इसके बाद वे संक्रमित हो गए थे। सतीन जोहान्सबर्ग में रहते थे। उनकी बहन उमा धुपेलिया ने भाई की मौत की पुष्टि की है। जानकारी के मुताबिक, सतीश को कुछ दिन पहले निमोनिया के चलते हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट कराया गया था। इसके बाद उन्हें कोरोना हो गया। इलाज के दौरान उनकी हालत बिगड़ती गई। रविवार रात उन्होंने अंतिम सांस ली।

छोटे से देश मैक्सिको में एक दिन में 719 ने दम तोड़ा
लैटिन अमेरिकी देश मैक्सिको में मरने वालों का आंकड़ा एक लाख हो गया है। शनिवार को देश में कुल 719 संक्रमितों ने दम तोड़ा। देश में फिलहाल करीब एक लाख 26 हजार संक्रमित हैं। सरकारी अधिकारियों के मुताबिक, संक्रमितों की वास्तविक संख्या इससे काफी ज्यादा हो सकती है, क्योंकि दूर दराज के कई इलाकों में अब भी टेस्टिंग और दूसरी सुविधाएं नहीं हैं।

कोरोना प्रभावित टॉप-10 देशों में हालात

देश

संक्रमितमौतेंठीक हुए
अमेरिका12,587,627262,6947,452,538
भारत9,140,312133,7738,561,444
ब्राजील6,071,401169,1975,432,505
फ्रांस2,140,20848,732149,521
रूस2,089,32936,1791,595,443
स्पेन1,589,21942,619उपलब्ध नहीं
यूके1,512,04555,024उपलब्ध नहीं
इटली1,380,53149,261539,524
अर्जेंटीना1,366,18236,9021,187,053
कोलंबिया1,240,49335,1041,144,923

आंकड़े www.worldometers.info/coronavirus के मुताबिक हैं।

