कोरोना दुनिया में:WHO की जांच टीम जल्द चीन जाएगी, अमेरिका में एक हफ्ते में मरने वालों का आंकड़ा 10 हजार से ज्यादा हुआ

वॉशिंगटनएक घंटा पहले
चीन के वुहान में सी-फूड मार्केट बंद है। माना जा रहा है कि कोरोनावायरस सबसे पहले यहीं से फैला। अब WHO ने फैसला किया है कि उसके एक्सपर्ट्स की एक टीम जल्द यहां का दौरा करेगी और यह पता लगाने की कोशिश करेगी कि वायरस कैसे फैला। इस टीम में चीन के विशेषज्ञ भी शामिल होंगे। (फाइल)
  • दुनिया में 5.94 करोड़ से ज्यादा संक्रमित, 14.01 लाख मौतें हुईं, 4.11 करोड़ लोग ठीक हुए
  • अमेरिका में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1.27 करोड़ से ज्यादा, अब तक 2.63 लाख लोगों की जान गई

दुनियाभर में अब तक 5.94 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 4.11 करोड़ लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 14.01 लाख लोगों की जान जा चुकी है। अब 1.69 करोड़ मरीज ऐसे हैं जिनका इलाज चल रहा है, यानी एक्टिव केस। ये आंकड़े www.worldometers.info/coronavirus के मुताबिक हैं। वर्ल्ड हेल्थ ऑर्गनाइजेशन यानी WHO ने कई महीनों तक टालने के बाद आखिरकार विदेशी एक्सपर्ट्स की एक टीम चीन भेजने का फैसला किया। यह टीम वहां कोरोनावायरस के फैलने की जांच करेगी। अमेरिका में एक हफ्ते में मरने वालों की संख्या 10 हजार से ज्यादा हो गई है।

WHO का फैसला
WHO ने सोमवार रात कहा कि उसने दुनिया के हेल्थ एक्सपर्ट्स और संक्रामक बीमारियों की विशेषज्ञों की एक टीम चीन भेजने का फैसला किया है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएफपी के मुताबिक, यह टीम इस बात का पता लगाएगी कि चीन में वायरस कैसे फैला और इसका मुख्य सोर्स क्या था। इस सवाल का जवाब भी खोजा जाएगा कि यह बीमारी किसी जानवर से इंसानों तक पहुंचीं या इसकी कोई और वजह है। संगठन के इमरजेंसी डायरेक्टर माइकल रायन ने कहा- हमें पूरी उम्मीद है कि चीन सरकार इस टीम को तमाम सुविधाएं मुहैया कराएगी। इस टीम में चीन के एक्सपर्ट्स भी मौजूद रहेंगे।

संगठन का यह फैसला कुछ हैरान जरूर करता है। दरअसल, अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति लंबे वक्त से चीन पर आरोप लगाते आए हैं कि कोरोनावायरस उसके लैब से फैला। डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने यहां तक कहा था कि वे वक्त आने पर अपने आरोप साबित कर देंगे। हालांकि, वे अब तक कोई सबूत दे नहीं सके हैं। संगठन ने कहा- दुनिया को यह जानना जरूरी है कि आखिर वायरस इतना खतरनाक कैसे हुआ।

अमेरिका में कोई राहत नहीं
‘द गार्डियन’ की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, अमेरिका में पिछले हफ्ते करीब 10 हजार लोगों की मौत हो गई। संक्रमण से हुई मौतों की रफ्तार पर लगाम पाने में अमेरिकी सरकार अब तक नाकाम साबित हुई है। हर दिन यहां करीब डेढ़ लाख मामले औसतन सामने आ रहे हैं। अमेरिकी सरकार ने लोगों से अपील की थी कि वे थैंक्सगिविंग सप्ताह में ट्रैवलिंग से बचें। लेकिन, सरकार की अपील का कतई असर होता नजर नहीं आता। सीएनएन के मुताबिक, लाखों लोग लॉन्ग ड्राइव पर जाने की तैयारी कर चुके हैं। इससे वायरस काफी तेजी से फैल सकता है। इसके अलावा एक और खतरा अस्पतालओं में बेड कम पड़ने का है। यहां पहले ही हालात काबू से बाहर होते जा रहे हैं।

गरीब देशों को मदद मिलेगी
विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन ने एक और अहम फैसला किया है। संगठन के मुताबिक, गरीब और मध्यम आय वाले देशों को ऑक्सफोर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी और एस्ट्राजेनिका की वैक्सीन उसी कीमत पर मिलेगी, जितना पैसा इसको बनाने पर खर्च हुआ है। दूसरे शब्दों में कहें तो इन देशों को वैक्सीन इसके लागत मूल्य पर ही मिलेगी। हालांकि, अब तक यह साफ नहीं है कि ऑक्सफोर्ड और एस्ट्राजेनिका वैक्सीन का बाजार मूल्य क्या तय करते हैं। वैक्सीन का ट्रायल अंतिम दौर में है और माना जा रहा है कि मंजूरी के बाद यह जल्द ही बाजार में मौजूद होगी।

WHO ने कहा है कि वो ऑक्सफोर्ड और एस्ट्राजेनिका कंपनी का वैक्सीन गरीब देशों को लागत मूल्य पर उपलब्ध कराने की कोशिश कर रहा है। इस बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी गुरुवार को सामने आ सकती है।
फ्रांस में राहत
फ्रांस में संक्रमण की रफ्तार दो महीने में सबसे कम हुई है। यह दो हफ्ते पहले तक हर दिन करीब 25 हजार मामले सामने आ रहे थे। लेकिन, अब यह रफ्तार काफी हद तक काबू में आ गई है। सोमवार को यहां 4 हजार 452 मामले सामने आए। यह 28 सितंबर के बाद एक दिन में मिलने वाले मामलों की सबसे कम संख्या है। सरकार की तरफ से जारी बयान में कहा गया- हमने सख्त उपाय किए और अब इसके बहुत अच्छे नतीजे सामने आ रहे हैं। यह बाकी देशों के लिए भी मैसेज है कि संक्रमण की रफ्तार कम की जा सकती है और अपने लोगों की जान बचाई जा सकती है।

कोरोना प्रभावित टॉप-10 देशों में हालात

देश

संक्रमितमौतेंठीक हुए
अमेरिका12,770,848263,6397,541,874
भारत9,177,641134,2518,603,463
ब्राजील6,088,004169,5415,445,095
फ्रांस2,144,66049,232152,592
रूस2,114,50236,5401,611,445
स्पेन1,606,90543,131उपलब्ध नहीं
यूके1,527,49555,230उपलब्ध नहीं
इटली1,431,79550,4531584,493
अर्जेंटीना1,374,63137,1221,203,800
कोलंबिया1,254,97935,4791,158,897

आंकड़े www.worldometers.info/coronavirus के मुताबिक हैं।

