कोरोना दुनिया में:ब्रिटेन में मरने वालों की संख्या 60 हजार पार, यहां करीब 9 लाख संक्रमित; दुनिया में 4.38 करोड़ केस

वॉशिंगटन42 मिनट पहले
लन्दन के वेस्ट एंड में ‘ग्रेट गैट्सबाई’ देखने पहुंची महिला का तापमान चेक करता स्टाफ। इस दौरान महिला मास्क पहने नजर आई।
  • दुनिया में अब तक 11.66 लाख की जान गई, वहीं 3.22 करोड़ लोग रिकवर हुए
  • अमेरिका में सबसे ज्यादा 89.64 लाख केस, यहां 2.31 लाख लोगों की मौत हुई

दुनिया में कोरोनावायरस से अब तक 4.38 करोड़ लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें 3 करोड़ 22 लाख 37 हजार 925 लोग रिकवर हो गए हैं। वहीं, 11.66 लाख लोगों की जान जा चुकी है। दुनियाभर में 24 घंटे में 1 लाख 4 हजार 130 मरीज मिले हैं और 1782 की मौत हुई है।

ऑफिस फॉर नेशनल स्टैटिस्टिक्स (ONS) के नए डेटा के मुताबिक, ब्रिटेन में कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या 61 हजार हो चुकी है। मंगलवार को प्रकाशित आंकड़ों के अनुसार, इंग्लैंड और वेल्स में 16 अक्टूबर तक 54,609 मौतें हुईं, जो 24 अक्टूबर को रजिस्टर की गई।

  • नेशनल रिकॉर्ड्स फॉर स्कॉटलैंड के पिछले हफ्ते दर्ज आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, 18 अक्टूबर तक यहां 4376 मौतें हुई हैं।
  • नॉर्दर्न आयरलैंड स्टैटिस्टिक्स एंड रिसर्च एजेंसी के आंकड़ों के अनुसार, 16 अक्टूबर तक उत्तरी आयरलैंड में 942 जानें गई हैं।
  • इंग्लैंड में 17 से 25 अक्टूबर के बीच 1,044 मौतें हुईं। इनमें वेल्स में 62 और उत्तरी आयरलैंड में 47 जानें गईं।
  • 19 से 25 अक्टूबर के बीच स्कॉटलैंड में 36 की मौत हुई। सभी जगह हुई मौतों को देखें तो यह आंकड़ा 61,116 होता है।

इन 10 देशों में कोरोना का असर सबसे ज्यादा

देश

संक्रमितमौतेंठीक हुए
अमेरिका89,64,3312,31,12958,35,211
भारत79,46,4291,19,53572,01,070
ब्राजील54,11,5501,57,45148,65,930
रूस15,47,77426,58911,58,940
फ्रांस11,65,27835,0181,11,347
स्पेन11,56,49835,031उपलब्ध नहीं
अर्जेंटीना11,02,30129,3019,09,586
कोलंबिया10,25,05230,3489,24,044
मैक्सिको8,95,32689,171655,118
ब्रिटेन8,94,69044,998उपलब्ध नहीं

जर्मनी: हर दिन 20 हजार केस मिलने की संभावना
न्यूज एजेंसी रायटर्स के मुताबिक, जर्मनी के इकोनॉमी मिनिस्टर पीटर अल्टमायर ने मंगलवार को कहा कि इस हफ्ते के अंत तक देश में हर दिन 20 हजार तक मामसले मिल सकते हैं। सितंबर के अंत में जर्मन चांसलर एंजेला मर्केल ने कहा था कि क्रिसमस तक हर दिन 19,200 मामले आ सकते हैं। यहां मंगलवार को 11,409 केस मिले। देश में 4.51 लाख मरीज मिल चुके हैं।

यह फोटो 26 अक्टूबर की है। जर्मनी की राजधानी बर्लिन में पुलिस लोगों के मास्क चेक करती नजर आई।
यह फोटो 26 अक्टूबर की है। जर्मनी की राजधानी बर्लिन में पुलिस लोगों के मास्क चेक करती नजर आई।

रूस: 16,550 नए केस

रूस में बुधवार से पब्लिक प्लेस, पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट, पार्किंग में मास्क पहनना जरूरी कर दिया गया है। इसके साथ ही बार और रेस्टोरेंट सुबह 6 बजे से रात के 11 बजे तक ही खुले रहेंगे। देश में 24 घंटे में 16,550 नए मरीज मिले हैं और 320 की मौत हुई है। मरीजों की संख्या 15 लाख 47 हजार 774 हो गई है। 26,589 की जान जा चुकी है। वहीं, 11 लाख 58 हजार 940 लोग रिकवर हो चुके हैं। एक दिन पहले 17,347 मरीज मिले थे।

