  • Hindi News
  • International
  • Hindi News International Coronavirus Novel Corona Covid 19 30 Oct | Coronavirus Novel Corona Covid 19 News World Cases Novel Corona Covid 19

कोरोना दुनिया में:रूस में एक दिन में 18 हजार केस, यूरोप में मरीज एक देश से दूसरे देश में शिफ्ट किए जा सकेंगे

वॉशिंगटनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मॉस्को के एक हॉस्पिटल में वॉर्ड में जाने से पहले आराम करते हेल्थ वर्कर। यूरोपीय देशों की तरह रूस में भी संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर खतरनाक साबित हो रही है। गुरुवार को यहां 18 हजार मामले सामने आए। इसी दौरान 366 संक्रमितों की मौत हो गई।
  • दुनिया में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 4.53 करोड़ के पार, ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 3.29 करोड़ से ज्यादा हुई
  • अमेरिका में 91.18 लाख से ज्यादा संक्रमित, 2.33 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हुई

दुनिया में कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 4.53 करोड़ से ज्यादा हो गया है। 3 करोड़ 29 लाख 85 हजार 561 मरीज रिकवर हो चुके हैं। अब तक 11.85 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। ये आंकड़े www.worldometers.info/coronavirus के मुताबिक हैं। रूस में संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर का खतरनाक साबित हो रही है। यहां एक दिन में करीब 18 हजार नए मामले सामने आए। वहीं, यूरोपीय देशों ने तय किया है कि अगर एक देश के अस्पतालों में जगह कम पड़ती है तो मरीजों को दूसरे देश के अस्पताल में शिफ्ट किया जा सकेगा।

रूस में दूसरी लहर खतरनाक हुई
रूस में गुरुवार को संक्रमण के करीब 18 हजार नए मामले सामने आए। इसके बाद हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट ने देश के सभी अस्पतालों और मेडिकल केयर सेंटर्स को अलर्ट पर रहने को कहा। खास बात ये है कि इसी दौरान 366 लोगों की मौत हो गई। सिर्फ एक राहत की बात है कि इसी दौरान 14 हजार मरीज स्वस्थ भी हुए। हेल्थ मिनिस्ट्री ने कहा- बढ़ती सर्दी की वजह से संक्रमण और तेजी से फैल सकता है और हमने इसके मद्देनजर तैयारियां की हैं। देश में अब तक 11 लाख से ज्यादा मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं।

यूरोपीय देशों की पहल
यूरोपीय देशों में एक देश के मरीज दूसरे देश के अस्पतालों में शिफ्ट किए जा सकेंगे। इसके लिए स्पेशल फंड ट्रांसफर स्कीम भी लॉन्च की गई है। इसे बारे में यूरोपीय देशों ने एक समझौता किया है। फ्रांस और जर्मनी के अलावा स्पेन में भी नए मामले तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं और इसकी वजह से यहां सरकारें अलर्ट पर हैं। मरीजों को ट्रांसफर करना यूरोपीय देशों में मुश्किल भी नहीं होगा क्योंकि ज्यादातर देश छोटे हैं और इनकी ओपन बॉर्डर हैं। सड़क के रास्ते भी आसानी से एक देश से दूसरे देश में जाया जा सकता है। ईयू कमिशन की हेड वॉन डेर लेन ने कहा- वायरस तेजी से बढ़ रहा है और इससे निपटने के लिए सहयोग जरूरी है। हमारी कोशिश है कि हेल्थ केयर सिस्टम पहले की तरह मजबूती से काम करता रहे।

फ्रांस में एक महीने का सख्त लॉकडाउन शुरू हो चुका है। सभी रेस्टोरेंट्स और होटल्स पूरी तरह बंद कर दिए गए हैं। यूरोपीय देशों ने एक बेहतर व्यवस्था के तहत फैसला किया है कि अगर एक देश के अस्पतालों में बेड्स कम पड़ते हैं तो उन्हें दूसरे देश में शिफ्ट किया जा सकेगा। इसके लिए स्पेशल फंड भी बनाया गया है। (फाइल)
फ्रांस में एक महीने का सख्त लॉकडाउन शुरू हो चुका है। सभी रेस्टोरेंट्स और होटल्स पूरी तरह बंद कर दिए गए हैं। यूरोपीय देशों ने एक बेहतर व्यवस्था के तहत फैसला किया है कि अगर एक देश के अस्पतालों में बेड्स कम पड़ते हैं तो उन्हें दूसरे देश में शिफ्ट किया जा सकेगा। इसके लिए स्पेशल फंड भी बनाया गया है। (फाइल)

ताइवान नें 200 दिन से लोकल ट्रांसमिशन का केस नहीं
ताइवान ने संक्रमण पर तेजी से काबू पाने की कोशिश की थी। इसके नतीजे भी साफ तौर पर नजर आने लगे हैं। अमेरिका से जारी एक मीडिया रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि ताइवान में 200 दिन से लोकल ट्रांसमिशन का कोई मामला सामने नहीं आया है। यहां अब तक 550 केस मिले हैं और कुल सात मौतें हुई हैं। ब्लूमबर्ग की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, ताइवान में आखिरी लोकल केस 12 अप्रैल को आया था। इसके बाद से यहां संक्रमण का कोई स्थानीय मामला सामने नहीं आया। ऑस्ट्रेलियन मेडिकल सेंटर ने कहा- न्यूजीलैंड और ताइवान ने वायरस को सबसे बेहतर तरीके से कंट्रोल किया है।

ताइवान की राजधानी ताइपेई में पिछले दिनों एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान मौजूद लोग। हर चेहरे पर मास्क साफ देखा जा सकता है। यहां 200 दिन से स्थानीय संक्रमण का कोई मामला सामने नहीं आया है। (फाइल)
ताइवान की राजधानी ताइपेई में पिछले दिनों एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान मौजूद लोग। हर चेहरे पर मास्क साफ देखा जा सकता है। यहां 200 दिन से स्थानीय संक्रमण का कोई मामला सामने नहीं आया है। (फाइल)

अमेरिका में एक हफ्ते में 5600 संक्रमितों की मौत
अमेरिका में चुनाव बिल्कुल सिर पर है, लेकिन यहां कोरोना के मामले तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं। एक हफ्ते में पांच लाख से ज्यादा नए संक्रमित मिले हैं। इसी दौरान 5600 संक्रमितों की मौत हो गई। न्यूज एजेंसी रॉयटर्स ने यह जानाकारी दी है। कोरोना से सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित राज्य इलिनॉइस है। 31 हजार मामले इसी राज्य में सामने आए। पेन्सिलवेनिया और विस्कॉन्सिन में भी हालात तेजी से बिगड़ रहे हैं। विस्कॉन्सिन के हेल्थ इंचार्ज आंद्रे पॉम ने कहा- हम चाहते हैं कि चुनाव के लिए मतदान के दौरान कोरोना दिक्कत न बने। इसके लिए हर जरूरी व्यवस्था की जा रही है।

