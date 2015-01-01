पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना दुनिया में:अमेरिका में एक दिन में 1.28 लाख केस, फ्रांस में लॉकडाउन से कोई फायदा नहीं हुआ

वॉशिंगटन25 मिनट पहले
टेक्सास के एक टेस्टिंग सेंटर में स्वैब सैम्पल लेकर निकलता हेल्थ वर्कर। अमेरिका में संक्रमितों की आंकड़ा एक करोड़ से ज्यादा हो गया है। शुक्रवार को ही एक लाख 28 हजार से ज्यादा मामले सामने आए।
  • दुनिया में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 4.96 करोड़ के पार, ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 3.52 करोड़ से ज्यादा हुई
  • अमेरिका में 99.17 लाख से ज्यादा संक्रमित, 2.40 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हुई

दुनिया में कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 4.96 करोड़ से ज्यादा हो गया है। 3 करोड़ 52 लाख 34 हजार 120 मरीज रिकवर हो चुके हैं। अब तक 1.55 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। ये आंकड़े www.worldometers.info/coronavirus के मुताबिक हैं। अमेरिका में कोरोनावायरस से हालात बेहद खराब होते जा रहे हैं। चुनाव में भी यह प्रमुख मुद्दा था। यहां कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या एक करोड़ से ज्यादा हो गई। शुक्रवार को यहां 1 लाख 28 हजार से ज्यादा केस सामने आए। दूसरी तरफ, फ्रांस में 60 हजार से ज्यादा मामले आए।

अमेरिका में आंकड़े डराने वाले
अमेरिका में हालात बद से बदतर होते जा रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को एक और नया रिकॉर्ड बना। एक दिन में 1 लाख 28 हजार मामले सामने आए। मरने वालों का आंकड़ा भी एक हजार बढ़ गया। लगातार चौथे दिन इतनी मौतें हुईं। अब अमेरिका में ही एक करोड़ से ज्यादा मामले हो चुके हैं। अमेरिकी हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट की फिक्र ये है कि लगातार छठवें दिन एक लाख से ज्यादा मामले सामने आए। मरने वालों के आंकड़ा 2 लाख 35 हजार से ज्यादा हो गया है। मायने, आयोवा, कोलोरोडो और मिनेसोटा में संक्रमण सबसे तेजी से फैल रहा है।

इटली फिर परेशान
इटली में शुक्रवार को 38 हजार मामले सामने आए। इस बीच सरकार ने नाइट कर्फ्यू लगा दिया है। लोगों से कहा गया है कि अगर वे इसका पालन नहीं करेंगे तो जुर्माने के साथ जेल भी जाना पड़ सकता है। खास बात यह है कि इटली में हर दिन मामले बढ़ रहे हैं। हर दिन ये आंकड़ा 2 से 3 हजार तक बढ़ रहा है। मार्च-अप्रैल में संक्रमण का केंद्र रहे लोम्बार्डी में 9934 मामले सामने आए।

इटली के तूरिन शहर में शुक्रवार शाम बाजार खाली नजर आए। सरकार ने यहां बेमियादी नाइट कर्फ्यू का ऐलान किया।
इटली के तूरिन शहर में शुक्रवार शाम बाजार खाली नजर आए। सरकार ने यहां बेमियादी नाइट कर्फ्यू का ऐलान किया।

फ्रांस में लॉकडाउन नाकाफी साबित हुआ
फ्रांस में लगातार आठवें दिन 50 हजार से ज्यादा मामले सामने आए। शुक्रवार को तो गुरुवार की तुलना में 10 हजार ज्यादा मामले सामने आए। कुल 60 हजार 486 संक्रमितों की पहचान हुई। इससे भी ज्यादा फिक्र की बात यह है कि देश के अस्पतालों में वही हाल होते नजर आ रहे हैं, जो अप्रैल में थे। मेक शिफ्ट हॉस्पिटल तैयार किए जाने पर विचार शुरू हो गया है। लॉकडाउन से कोई फायदा होता नजर नहीं आ रहा। इसके विरोध में कई जगह प्रदर्शन भी हो रहे हैं।

पेरिस के एक अस्पताल के आईसीयू में मौजूद नर्स। देश में शुक्रवार को 60 हजार से ज्यादा मामले सामने आए।
पेरिस के एक अस्पताल के आईसीयू में मौजूद नर्स। देश में शुक्रवार को 60 हजार से ज्यादा मामले सामने आए।

यूरोप में हालात खतरनाक
वर्ल्ड हेल्थ ऑर्गनाइजेशन यानी डब्ल्यूएचओ के मुताबिक, यूरोप में हालात तेजी से बिगड़ रहे हैं और ये खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंचने लगे हैं। फ्रांस, जर्मनी, स्पेन, बेल्जियम और इटली में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर घातक साबित हो रही है। फ्रांस में हर दिन 50 हजार से ज्यादा मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। इसके अलावा जर्मनी और बेल्जियम में 30 हजार से ज्यादा मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। सरकारों की दिक्कत ये है कि वे जब भी सख्ती करती हैं, तभी विरोध शुरू हो जाता है। संगठन के यूरोप प्रभारी हेन्स क्लूज ने कहा- हम यहां कोरोना विस्फोट देख रहे हैं। 10 लाख से ज्यादा मामले 2 दिन में सामने आए हैं। हमें बहुत ईमानदारी से इन हालात का मुकाबला करना होगा।

