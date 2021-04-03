पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नासा का मार्स मिशन:एटमी ऊर्जा से चलने वाले रॉकेट से 3 महीने में मंगल पर पहुंच सकता है इंसान, पर ऑक्सीजन की समस्या हो सकती है

अमेरिका के सिएटल स्थित कंपनी अल्ट्रा सेफ न्यूक्लियर टेक्नोलॉजीज (USNC-Tech) ने नासा को न्यूक्लियर थर्मल प्रपुल्शन (NTP) इंजन बनाने का प्रस्ताव दिया है। कंपनी ने परमाणु शक्ति वाले रॉकेट को डिजाइन भी कर लिया है। फोटो साभार: USNC Tech - Dainik Bhaskar
अमेरिकी अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी नासा अब परमाणु ऊर्जा से चलने वाला रॉकेट बनाने की योजना पर काम करने वाली है। अगर यह प्रोजेक्ट सफल रहा तो धरती से करीब 23 करोड़ किलोमीटर की दूरी पर स्थित मंगल पर इंसान 3 महीने में पहुंच सकता है। वर्तमान में मंगल तक पहुंचने में मानवरहित रॉकेट 7 महीने का वक्त लेते हैं। नासा की योजना 2035 तक मानव को मंगल ग्रह पर पहुंचाने की है।

नासा की सबसे बड़ी चिंता रॉकेट की रफ्तार को लेकर है। अगर इंसान इतनी दूरी तय करता हैं तो ऑक्सीजन की कमी सबसे बड़ी परेशानी खड़ी करेगी। वहीं, मंगल ग्रह आर्कटिक से भी ज्यादा ठंडा है। ऐसे में कम ऑक्सीजन के साथ जाना खतरे से खाली नहीं है। इसलिए यात्रा के समय को कम करने पर नासा के वैज्ञानिक काम कर रहे हैं।

परमाणु शक्ति वाले रॉकेट की डिजाइन तैयार
अमेरिका के सिएटल स्थित कंपनी अल्ट्रा सेफ न्यूक्लियर टेक्नोलॉजीज (USNC-Tech) ने नासा को न्यूक्लियर थर्मल प्रोपल्शन (NTP) इंजन बनाने का प्रस्ताव दिया है। कंपनी ने परमाणु शक्ति वाले रॉकेट को डिजाइन भी कर लिया है। नासा का लक्ष्य यात्रा को 5 से 9 महीने तक पूरा करने का है, लेकिन NTP इंजन की सुरक्षा को लेकर अभी कई सवाल हैं।

हालांकि, USNC-Tech इसे सुरक्षित बता रही है। USNC-Tech के डायरेक्टर माइकल ईड्स के मुताबिक, रॉकेट को इस तरह से डिजाइन किया गया है कि यह इंजन और क्रू एरिया के बीच हानिकारक तरल पदार्थों को इकट्ठा कर लेगा और रेडियो एक्टिव कणों को चालक दल के संपर्क में आने से रोक देगा। इससे विकिरण से संपर्क नहीं होगा और सुरक्षा बनी रहेगी।

परमाणु रॉकेट इंजन का निर्माण काफी जटिल
नासा के अंतरिक्ष प्रौद्योगिकी मिशन निदेशालय के चीफ इंजीनियर जेफ शेय ने CNN को बताया कि परमाणु रॉकेट इंजन की निर्माण की तकनीकी काफी जटिल है। इंजन के निर्माण के लिए मुख्य चुनौतियों में से एक यूरेनियम ईंधन है। यह यूरेनियम परमाणु थर्मल इंजन के अंदर उच्च तापमान बनाएंगे। वहीं, USNC-Tech का दावा है कि इस समस्या को हल करने के लिए एक ऐसा इंधन विकसित किया जा सकता है जो 2,700 डिग्री केल्विन (4,400 डिग्री फॉरेनहाइट) तक के तापमान में काम कर सके।

इस ईंधन में सिलिकॉन कार्बाइड होता जो टैंक के कवच में भी सुरक्षा के लिए इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। इससे इंजन से रेडिएशन बाहर नहीं निकलेगा और अंतरिक्षयात्री सुरक्षित रहेंगे।

