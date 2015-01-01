पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किंग्स कॉलेज लंदन के रिसर्चर्स का खुलासा:डायबिटीज की वजह से अगर आंखों की समस्या है तो कोरोना के कारण गंभीर बीमारी का खतरा 5 गुना ज्यादा

नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आंखों में खराबी आना डायबिटीज के प्रमुख कॉम्प्लीकेशंस में से एक है। आंखों में स्मॉल ब्लड वेसेल्स को नुकसान पहुंचने के कारण ऐसा होता है।
  • डायबिटीज के कारण क्षतिग्रस्त धमनियां कोरोना संक्रमण में हो सकती हैं घातक

कोरोना संक्रमण किस व्यक्ति में कितना खतरनाक होगा यह अभी स्पष्ट रूप से नहीं कहा जा सकता है। लेकिन, कुछ खास तरह की बीमारियों से ग्रस्त व्यक्तियों के लिए यह संक्रमण जानलेवा हो सकता है। अब एक नई स्टडी में खुलासा हुआ है कि जिन लोगों में डायबिटीज की वजह से आंखों की बीमारी हुई है उनमें कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण गंभीर रूप से बीमार पड़ने का खतरा सामान्य व्यक्तियों की तुलना में पांच गुना ज्यादा होता है।

डायबिटिक रेटिनोपैथी और कोरोना के खतरों के बीच सीधा संबंध

किंग्स कॉलेज लंदन की डायबिटीज रिसर्च एंड क्लीनिकल प्रैक्टिस पेपर में प्रकाशित रिपोर्ट के अनुसार यह पहला मौका है जब डायबिटिक रेटिनोपैथी और कोरोना के खतरों के बीच कोई सीधा संबंध दिख रहा है। आंखों में खराबी आना डायबिटीज के प्रमुख कॉम्प्लीकेशंस में से एक है। आंखों में स्मॉल ब्लड वेसेल्स को नुकसान पहुंचने के कारण ऐसा होता है। 2014 की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक टाइप-1 डायबिटीज से ग्रस्त 54.6 फीसदी लोगों में आंखों की समस्या आ जाती है। वहीं, टाइप-2 डायबिटीज से ग्रस्त 30 फीसदी लोगों में आंखों की समस्या होती है।

26% को वेंटिलेटर पर रखना पड़ा

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक सेंट थॉमस एनएचएस फाउंडेशन ट्रस्ट में 12 मार्च से 7 अप्रैल के बीच जितने डायबिटिक रोगी गंभीर रूप से बीमार हुए उनमें से 67% को आंखों की समस्या थी। इनमें से 26% को वेंटिलेटर पर रखा गया। रिसर्चर डॉ. एंतोनेला कॉर्सिलो ने कहा कि डायबिटीज के जिन रोगियों की आंखें खराब होती हैं उनके ब्लड वेसेल्स को बहुत अधिक नुकसान पहुंच गया होता है।

यही नुकसान कोरोना होने पर मरीज को गंभीर रूप से बीमार करने में भूमिका निभाता है। यह देखा गया है कि जो कोरोना संक्रमित गंभीर रूप से बीमार पड़ते हैं उनके लंग्स के ब्लड वेसेल्स को गंभीर नुकसान पहुंचता है। इसलिए डायबिटिक संक्रमित वैस्कुलर कॉम्पलीकेशन का शिकार ज्यादा होते हैं।

आइसोलेशन की फीलिंग भूख लगने जैसी

मैसाचुसेट्स इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी के रिसर्चरों ने दावा किया है कि जो लोग आइसोलेशन में रहते उनकी फीलिंग बिल्कुल वैसी ही होती है जैसी भूख लगने पर होती है। भूख लगने पर लोगों को खाने की जरूरत महसूस होती है। इसी तरह आइसोलेशन में अन्य लोगों की कमी खलती है। दोनों ही स्थितियों में दिमाग न्यूरोलॉजिकल नजरिए से एक जैसी अवस्था में होता है। इस रिसर्च के लिए आंकड़े कोरोना महामारी की शुरुआत से पहले जुटाए गए थे।

