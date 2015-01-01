पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Imran Khan Shireen Mazari| Imran Khan (Pakistan) Minister Shireen Mazari Apologize Over Her Remarks On French President Emmanuel Macron.

महंगी पड़ी बयानबाजी:पाकिस्तान की मंत्री ने फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति को नाजी बताने पर माफी मांगी, ट्वीट भी डिलीट किए

इस्लामाबादएक घंटा पहले
  
इमरान खान के साथ मानवाधिकार मामलों की मंत्री शिरीन मजारी। शिरीन ने फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति एमैनुएल मैक्रों की तुलना नाजियों से की थी। फ्रांस सरकार के विरोध के बाद उन्हें अब माफी मांगनी पड़ी है। (फाइल)

पाकिस्तान सरकार में कैबिनेट मंत्री शिरीज मजारी को फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति और सरकार पर गलत टिप्पणी करना भारी पड़ गया। फ्रांस सरकार के कड़े विरोध के बाद इमरान की ह्यूमन राइट्स मिनिस्टर ने न सिर्फ माफी मांगी, बल्कि अपने सभी ट्वीट भी डिलीट किए। मजारी ने आरोप लगाया था कि एमैनुएल मैक्रों की सरकार मुस्लिमों पर उसी तरह के अत्याचार कर रही है, जैसे नाजी शासनकाल में यहूदियों पर किए गए थे। मैक्रों सरकार इससे सख्त नाराज हो गई थी।

अपमानजनक टिप्पणी
दो दिन पहले शिरीन मजारी ने फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति एमैनुएल मैक्रों की तुलना नाजियों से की थी। मजारी ने एक आर्टिकल का हवाला देते हुए कुछ ट्वीट किए थे। इनमें कहा गया था कि मैक्रों सरकार वहां के मुसलमानों पर अत्याचार कर रही है और ये ठीक वैसे ही हैं, जो नाजी शासनकाल में यहूदियों पर किए गए थे। मजारी ने एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट किए थे।

फ्रांस सरकार नाराज
फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति पर इस तरह की टिप्पणियां वहां की सरकार को नागवार गुजरीं। फ्रांस के विदेश मंत्रालय ने इस्लामाबाद में अपने दूतावास को आदेश दिया कि वो इस बारे में पाकिस्तान सरकार से संपर्क करे और बताए कि हम अपने राष्ट्रपति के खिलाफ इस तरह की टिप्पणियां बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सकते। फ्रांस के विदेश मंत्रालय ने कहा- हमारे देश में अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता है। हम हर तरह के विचारों को सुनते हैं। एक स्वस्थ लोकतंत्र के लिए यह जरूरी है। लेकिन, पाकिस्तान की कैबिनेट मिनिस्टर ने जो कहा है उनको स्वीकार नहीं किया जा सकता।

माफी मांगनी पड़ी
‘जियो न्यूज’ के मुताबिक, फ्रांस सरकार के सख्त रुख के आगे पाकिस्तान को झुकना पड़ा। शिरीन मजारी ने माफी मांगी और फ्रांस सरकार ने इसे स्वीकार कर लिया। इसके पहले फ्रांस के विदेश विभाग ने पाकिस्तान सरकार से कहा था कि उनकी कैबिनेट मंत्री ने जो दावे किए हैं, उसके सबूत पेश किए जाएं। या फिर इस मामले में माफी मांगी जाए। मजारी ने अपने ट्वीट में एक आर्टिकल के जरिए आरोप लगाए थे कि मैक्रों सरकार मुस्लिम बच्चों पर भी अत्याचार कर रही है।

मजारी ने माफी मांगने वाले अपने ट्वीट में कहा- जिस आर्टिकल के आधार पर मैंने आरोप लगाए थे, उसे भी पब्लिशर ने सुधार दिया है। मैं अपनी गलती सुधारते हुए ट्वीट डिलीट कर रही हूं और इस गलती के लिए माफी मांगती हूं।

