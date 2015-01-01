पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कबूलनामा:इमरान बोले- अमेरिका हम पर इजराइल को मान्यता देने का दबाव डाल रहा; सऊदी अरब की तरफ भी इशारा

वॉशिंगटन33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सऊदी अरब के प्रिंस सलमान के साथ इमरान खान। इमरान ने कहा है कि अमेरिका और कुछ दूसरे देश उन पर इजराइल को मान्यता देने का दबाव डाल रहे हैं। माना जा रहा है कि इमरान का इशारा सऊदी अरब और यूएई की तरफ है। यूएई पहले ही इजराइल को मान्यता दे चुका और कयास हैं कि सऊदी अरब भी जल्द ऐसा कर सकता है। (फाइल)

पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान ने कहा है कि अमेरिका और कुछ दूसरे देश उन पर इजराइल को मान्यता देने का दबाव डाल रहे हैं। खान ने ये भी साफ कर दिया कि पाकिस्तान इजराइल के मामले में पीछे हटने को तैयार नहीं है। इमरान ने इशारा किया कि जो देश उन पर इजराइल को मान्यता देने का दबाव डाल रहे हैं, उन सभी से पाकिस्तान के दोस्ताना रिश्ते हैं।

फिलिस्तीन का मामला पहले निपटाएं
पाकिस्तानी अखबार ‘द एक्सप्रेस ट्रिब्यून’ को दिए इंटरव्यू में इमरान ने इजराइल के मामले पर ज्यादा कुछ बताने से परहेज किया। एक सवाल के जवाब में कहा- अमेरिका और एक दूसरा देश हम पर इजराइल को मान्यता देने के लिए दबाव डाल रहा है। लेकिन, हमारा स्टैंड बिल्कुल साफ है। पहले उन्हें फिलिस्तीन का मसला निपटाना होगा। उसे मान्यता देना होगा। तब तक हम इस बारे में कोई विचार करने के लिए तैयार नहीं हैं।

अमेरिका पर इजराइल का प्रभाव
इमरान ने कहा- इसमें कोई दो राय नहीं है कि अमेरिका पर इजराइल का गहरा प्रभाव है और इस बात को कोई नहीं नकार सकता। ट्रम्प के दौर में यह ज्यादा हो गया। इमरान से जब यह पूछा गया कि क्या कोई मुस्लिम देश भी उन पर दबाव डाल रहा है? इस पर उन्होंने कहा- जाने दीजिए। इस पर मैं कुछ नहीं कहना चाहूंगा। माना जा रहा है कि इमरान यूएई और सऊदी अरब का नाम नहीं लेना चाहते थे। दोनों देशों से पाकिस्तान के रिश्ते पहले ही खराब हो चुके हैं। इमरान ने कहा- हमारे इन देशों से अच्छे रिश्ते हैं। हम आर्थिक रूप से अपने पैरों पर खड़े होना चाहते हैं।

इमरान के बयान के मायने
यूएई और बहरीन के साथ ही सूडान भी इजराइल को मान्यता दे चुका है। माना जा रहा है कि सऊदी अरब भी जल्द इसी रास्ते पर चलेगा। यूएई और बहरीन में तो अगले कुछ ही दिन में इजराइल की एम्बेसीज खुलने जा रही हैं। अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने मिडिल ईस्ट में अमन बहाली के लिए अब्रॉहम अकॉर्ड नाम से एक प्लान तैयार किया है।

इमरान ने कहा- जब तक फिलिस्तीन का मसला नहीं सुलझता। तब तक हम किसी और चीज के बारे में नहीं सोच सकते। इमरान के इस बयान की फिलिस्तीन के प्रधानमंत्री महमूद अब्बास ने तारीफ की है।

