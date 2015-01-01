पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीताजी के घर जनकपुर धाम से ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट:ससुराल जनकपुर में दूल्हा राम के रूप में पूजे जाते हैं श्रीराम...जमाई जैसा सत्कार

जनकपुर से बरुण कुमार / मोहन झा19 मिनट पहले
पूरी दुनिया में श्रीराम को राजा राम की तरह पूजा जाता है...मगर उनके ससुराल जनकपुर धाम में उनकी पूजा दूल्हा राम के रूप में होती है। मिथिला के राजा जनक की पुत्री सीता से जब श्रीराम का विवाह हुआ था तब वह अयोध्या के युवराज थे। अत: यहां मंदिर में विराजमान श्रीराम 18 वर्ष के और सीता 16 वर्ष की हैं। चूंकि राम मिथिला के जमाई (स्थानीय भाषा में पाहुन) हैं अत: मिथिला की प्रसिद्ध आतिथ्य सत्कार की परंपरा का पालन करते हुए आज भी यहां श्रीराम को दिन में 5 बार भोग लगता है।

जनकधाम में सिर्फ राम के चारों पहर के भोजन के लिए 6 पुजारियों और 8 रसोइयों की टीम लगी हुई है। यह भोग प्रसाद के रूप में श्रद्धालुओं को दिया जाता है। साधु-संतों और गरीबों के लिए भंडारा भी लगाया जाता है, जिसमें हर रोज 200 लोग भोजन करते हैं। मुख्य महंत राम तपेश्वर दास बताते हैं कि प्रात: दामाद के उठते ही खीर का भोग लगता है। इसके बाद सुबह के नाश्ते को बाल भोग कहा जाता है। इसमें दही, चूड़ा, मिठाई परोसी जाती है।

इसके बाद दोपहर में पाहुन को मुख्यतः 56 या 106 प्रकार के व्यंजन तैयार कर परोसे जाते हैं। इसे राज भोग कहते हंै। संध्या के समय फल भोग परोसा जाता है। फिर रात्रि में राज भोग परोसा जाता है। मंदिर के मुख्य रसोइया राम नगेंद्र मिश्रा ने बताया कि विभिन्न भोग में 3 लाख रु. प्रति माह खर्च होता है। मंदिर में हर वर्ष दीपावली पर विशेष सजावट की परंपरा रही है। 2019 में यहां 1.25 लाख दीपों से सजावट की गई थी। हालांकि इस बार कोरोना महामारी के चलते नेपाल में कड़ा लॉकडाउन लगा हुआ है।

इसी वजह से दीपावली पर श्रद्धालुओं की संख्या कम है, मगर मंदिर को इस बार भी सजाया गया है। 1961 में जनकपुर में अकाल की स्थिति बन गई थी। उस समय जनकधाम में अखंड श्री सीताराम महायज्ञ की शुरुआत की गई थी। यह महायज्ञ आज भी लगातार जारी है। कोरोना जैसी महामारी में भी यह महायज्ञ जारी है। कुल 16 व्यक्तियों की मंडली अलग-अलग शिफ्ट में सीताराम महायज्ञ जारी रखती है। इन्हें मंदिर प्रबंधन भोजन, घर, वस्त्र और मासिक मानदेय देता है।

दीपावली पर केले के पेड़ों से सजाते हैं घर-दुकान... 8 करोड़ के पेड़ बिकते हैं

जनकपुर में दीप उत्सव के दिन सभी व्यापारी अपने प्रतिष्ठानों के आगे केले के पेड़ की सजावट करते हैं। स्थानीय इम्पोरियम संचालक निरंजन केडिया बताते हैं कि यहां 12 हजार से अधिक दुकानें हैं। लोग दुकानों पर 6 से 8 पेड़ से सजावट करते हैं। दीपावली पर एक पेड़ 500 से 1000 रुपए का बिकता है। हर साल इस मौके पर 5 से 8 करोड़ रुपए के केले के पेड़ बिक जाते हैं।

गर्भगृह में राम-सीता की 3 जोड़ी मूर्तियां, राम विवाह की झांकी अलग

मुख्य पुजारी के मुताबिक गर्भगृह में राम-सीता के तीन जोड़ी विग्रह हैं। एक जोड़ी विग्रह स्वयं प्रकट हुई थी। दूसरी जोड़ी मंदिर बनवाने वाली टीकमगढ़ की महारानी और तीसरी जनकपुर के राजा माणिकसेन ने विराजित करवाई। मंदिर परिसर में राम-सीता विवाह मंडप भी है।

