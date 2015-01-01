पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिश्ते सुधारने की कोशिश:भारतीय विदेश सचिव हर्षवर्धन 26 नवंबर को नेपाल जाएंगे, दो दिन के दौरे में पीएम ओली से भी मुलाकात होगी

काठमांडू42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भारतीय विदेश सचिव हर्ष वर्धन श्रंगला 26 और 27 नवंबर को नेपाल में रहेंगे। रॉ और आर्मी चीफ के बाद विदेश सचिव की नेपाल यात्रा अहम मानी जा रही है। (फाइल)

रॉ और आर्मी चीफ के बाद अब विदेश सचिव भी नेपाल जाएंगे। नेपाल की तरफ से इस विजिट की पुष्टि कर दी गई है। भारतीय विदेश सचिव हर्ष वर्धन श्रंगला 26 और 27 नवंबर को नेपाल की राजधानी काठमांडू में रहेंगे। इस दौरान वे नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री केपी शर्मा ओली से भी मुलाकात कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा श्रंगला नेपाल के विदेश मंत्री और रक्षा मंत्री से भी मिलेंगे। दोनों देशों के बीच डेलिगेशन लेवल बातचीत होने की भी संभावना है।

कुछ दिन पहले भारतीय खुफिया एजेंसी रिसर्च एंड एनालिसिस विंग यानी रॉ के चीफ सामंत कुमार गोयल ने नेपाल की यात्रा की थी। इसके बाद आर्मी चीफ जनरल नरवणे नेपाल गए थे। गोयल की गुप्त काठमांडू यात्रा पर नेपाल के कुछ नेताओं ने सवाल उठाए थे।

नेपाल ने दिया न्योता
नेपाल के की तरफ से जारी बयान में कहा गया- हमारे विदेश सचिव भरत राज पौडेल ने भारतीय विदेश सचिव हर्ष वर्धन श्रंगला को देश आने का न्योता दिया है। वे दो दिन की यात्रा पर यहां आ रहे हैं। यह दोनों देशों के बीच हाई-लेवल बातचीत की कड़ी में अगला कदम है। इससे दोनों देशों के रिश्ते मजबूत करने में मदद मिलेगी। श्रंगला विदेश सचिव बनने के बाद पहली बार नेपाल की यात्रा करेंगे। वे 26 और 27 नवंबर को यहां रहेंगे।

कम हो रहा है तनाव
भारत और नेपाल के बीच इस साल कई बार तनाव और तीखी बयानबाजी देखने मिली। भारत ने कालापानी क्षेत्र में नई और हाईटेक रोड बनाई। नेपाल ने इसे अपना क्षेत्र बताते हुए दावा किया कि भारत ने गैरकानूनी तौर पर सड़क बनाई है। नेपाल ने नया नक्शा भी जारी कर दिया। इसके बाद भारत के आर्मी चीफ ने कहा- नेपाल किसी और के इशारे पर ऐसा कर रहा है। जनरल नरवणे का इशारा साफ तौर पर चीन की तरफ था। नेपाल में उनके इस बयान का विरोध हुआ। तनाव बढ़ता गया।

ओली ने ही की पहल
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के जन्मदिन पर नेपाली पीएम ने उन्हें फोन पर बधाई दी। दोनों नेताओं के बीच करीब 20 मिनट बातचीत हुई। इसके बाद भी फोन पर संपर्क हुआ। इसके बाद अक्टूबर के तीसरे हफ्ते में रॉ चीफ सामंत कुमार गोयल अचानक काठमांडू गए। उनकी इस यात्रा पर नेपाल में कई सवाल उठे। कहा गया कि भारत ने किसी डिप्लोमैट की जगह इंटेलिजेंस चीफ को नेपाल क्यों भेजा। इसके बाद जनरल नरवणे इसी महीने नेपाल गए। अब श्रंगला जा रहे हैं।

