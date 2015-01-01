पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नेपाल पर फोकस:रॉ और आर्मी चीफ के बाद अब विदेश सचिव काठमांडू जाएंगे, यात्रा का ऐलान आज संभव

काठमांडू10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फोटो 11 जनवरी 2019 की है। तब हर्षवर्धन श्रिंगला ने बतौर इंडियन एम्बेसेडर अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प से मुलाकात की थी। श्रिंगला अब विदेश सचिव हैं। इस महीने के आखिर में वे नेपाल की यात्रा पर जाएंगे।

भारत और नेपाल के बीच रिश्ते फिर सामान्य होने लगे हैं। पिछले महीने रॉ चीफ सामंत कुमार गोयल नेपाल गए थे। इसके बाद इसी महीने आर्मी चीफ जनरल एमएम नरवणे ने काठमांडू की यात्रा की थी। अब खबर है कि विदेश सचिव हर्ष वर्धन श्रिंगला नेपाल जाएंगे। श्रिंगला इस महीने के आखिर में नेपाल जा सकते हैं। इस विजिट का ऐलान आज किया जा सकता है। हालांकि, एजेंडे की जानकारी शायद नहीं दी जाए।

20 दिन में तीसरा अहम दौरा
23 अक्टूबर को रॉ चीफ सामंत कुमार गोयल काठमांडू गए थे। उनकी इस यात्रा पर नेपाली मीडिया के एक हिस्से में काफी सवाल उठाए गए थे। कहा गया था कि भारत ने किसी डिप्लोमैट की जगह इंटेलिजेंस एजेंसी के चीफ को क्यों भेजा। ये भी कहा गया कि नेपाल में सत्ता परिवर्तन हो सकता है। हालांकि, भारत या नेपाल के विदेश मंत्रालय ने इसे अनौपचारिक मुलाकात कहा। इसके बाद भारत के आर्मी चीफ जनरल नरवणे नेपाल गए। गोयल और नरवणे दोनों ने नेपाल के आर्मी चीफ जनरल थापा और प्रधानमंत्री केपी शर्मा ओली से भी मुलाकात की थी। अब भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय के सबसे बड़े अफसर यानी विदेश सचिव काठमांडू जा रहे हैं।

सीमा विवाद और कूटनीति
भारत और नेपाल के बीच विवाद पिछले साल लिपुलेख, लिम्पियाधुरा और कालापानी को लेकर शुरू हुआ। भारत ने इस हिस्से को अपना बताते हुए यहां मॉडर्न हाईवे बनाया। नेपाल ने इसे अपना इलाका बताया। नेपाल की तरफ से काफी बयानबाजी हुई। भारत ने जवाब नहीं दिया। बाद में जनरल नरवणे ने कहा- नेपाल किसी और (चीन की तरफ इशारा) के कहने पर यह हरकत कर रहा है। नेपाल में नरवणे के बयान पर तीखी प्रतिक्रिया देखने मिली।

अब कूटनीतिक रास्ता
नेपाल की तरफ से बयानबाजी अचानक बंद हो गई। प्रधानमंत्री ओली ने नरेंद्र मोदी के जन्मदिन पर उन्हें फोन किया और बधाई दी। इसके बाद रिश्तों में तनाव कम होना शुरू हुआ। रॉ और आर्मी चीफ नेपाल गए। अब विदेश सचिव जा रहे हैं। हालांकि, दोनों ही देशों ने अब तक इस यात्रा के एजेंडे पर कुछ नहीं कहा है। लेकिन, नेपाली मीडिया की रिपोर्ट्स में कहा गया है कि श्रिंगला की यात्रा के दौरान सीमा विवाद पर चर्चा होना तय है और उनकी यात्रा का भी यही मकसद है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें