ट्रम्प पर सख्ती:रिपब्लिकन पार्टी के कट्टरपंथियों पर अमेरिकी जांच एजेंसियों की निगाहें, ट्रम्प समर्थक ने हिंसा को सिविल वॉर बताया था

वॉशिंगटनएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: ल्यूक ब्रॉडवॉटर
साल की शुरुआत में वॉशिंगटन में हुए विद्रोह से जुड़ा एक वीडियो चर्चा की विषय बना हुआ है, जिसमें ट्रंप समर्थक विद्रोह को सिविल वॉर बता रहे हैं। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
साल की शुरुआत में वॉशिंगटन में हुए विद्रोह से जुड़ा एक वीडियो चर्चा की विषय बना हुआ है, जिसमें ट्रंप समर्थक विद्रोह को सिविल वॉर बता रहे हैं। (फाइल फोटो)

अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प की रिपब्लिकन पार्टी के कट्‌टरपंथी समूहों से गठजोड़ पर इन दिनों अमेरिकी जांच एजेंसियां नजर जमाएं हुए हैं। दरअसल, साल की शुरुआत में वॉशिंगटन में हुए विद्रोह से जुड़ा एक वीडियो चर्चा की विषय बना हुआ है, जिसमें ट्रंप समर्थक विद्रोह को सिविल वॉर बता रहे हैं।

इसमें एरिजोना का एक शख्स, जिसका नाम जिम अरोयो बताया जा रहा है, कहते सुना गया कि युद्ध की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। अपने दावे का समर्थन करने के लिए अरोयो ने एरिजोना के प्रतिनिधि पॉल गोसर का हवाला दिया, जो कांग्रेस के सबसे दूर-दराज सदस्यों में से एक थे।

वॉशिंगटन में हुए हंगामे में भी शामिल रहे
गोसर ने कुछ साल पहले स्थानीय शपथ के चैप्टर का दौरा किया था। जब उनसे पूछा गया कि क्या संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका गृह युद्ध के लिए नेतृत्व कर रहा है, तो उनकी प्रतिक्रिया काफी सीधी और सपाट थी- ‘हम इसमें हैं। सिर्फ हमने अभी तक एक-दूसरे पर शूटिंग (फायरिंग) शुरू नहीं की है।’
इस वीडियो के पोस्ट होने के दो महीने बाद शपथ लेने वाले समूह के सदस्य, जिनका कट्‌टरपंथी संगठनों से भी रिश्ता था, 6 जनवरी के राजधानी वॉशिंगटन में हुए हंगामे में भी शामिल रहे।

सबूत तलाशे जा रहे
अब इनके कांग्रेस सदस्यों से संबंध तलाशे जा रहे हैं। साथ ही संगठन और उनके कामकाज पर भी पैनी नजर रखी जा रही है। हालांकि यह अभी तक स्पष्ट नहीं है कि क्या किसी चुने हुए अधिकारी का राजधानी वॉशिंगटन में हुए हंगामे और हिंसक गतिविधियों में सीधा कनेक्शन है या नहीं, या उन्होंने किसी तरह की मदद की है, फिर भी सबूत तलाशे जा रहे हैं।

धांधली के दावों का 150 से ज्यादा ने किया था समर्थन
करीब 150 से ज्यादा रिपब्लिकन समर्थकों ने ट्रंप के उस दावे का समर्थन किया था, जिसमें उन्होंने कहा था कि चुनाव में धांधली हुई है। लेकिन गोसर उन लोगों में प्रमुख थे जिन्होंने कांग्रेस के हॉल में धावा बोला था।

