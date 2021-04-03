पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Iran Surgical Strike Pakistan Update | Pakistan Army, Iran Frees Two Soldiers Kidnapped In Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में फिर सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक:रिपोर्ट में दावा- ईरान ने पाकिस्तान में घुसकर 3 साल पहले अगवा हुए दो सैनिकों को छुड़ाया

तेहरान15 मिनट पहले
ईरान तीसरा देश है, जिसने पाकिस्तान में सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की है। ईरान से पहले अमेरिका ने 2011 और भारत ने सितंबर 2016 में सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की थी। - फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
पाकिस्तान में एक और सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की खबर गुरुवार को सामने आई। रिपोर्ट्स में दावा किया जा रहा है कि ईरान के रिवोल्यूशनरी गार्ड ने 2 फरवरी की रात पाकिस्तान में दाखिल होकर इस सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक को अंजाम दिया है। ईरानी जवानों ने 3 साल पहले दक्षिण-पश्चिमी पाकिस्तान में आतंकवादी संगठन जैश-अल अदल द्वारा अगवा किए गए अपने 2 बॉर्डर गार्ड्स को छुड़ा लिया।

ईरानी फौज ने अपने मिशन को सक्सेसफुल बताया
रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, ईरान ने पाकिस्तानी फौज को इस एक्शन की पहले से कोई जानकारी नहीं दी थी। 3 फरवरी को ईरानी सैनिकों ने अपने मिशन को सक्सेसफुल बताया और जवानों को मुक्त करवाने की जानकारी भी दी। जैश-अल अदल आतंकी ग्रुप दक्षिण-पश्चिमी पाकिस्तान में एक्टिव है और माना जा रहा है कि ईरानी फौज ने इसी इलाके में सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक को अंजाम दिया है।

2018 में ईरानी सैनिकों का अपहरण किया था
यह संगठन ईरान के दक्षिण-पूर्व इलाके में हमले करता रहा है। इसने फरवरी 2019 में इसी इलाके में ईरानी जवानों की बस पर हमला किया था। इस हमले में कई ईरानी सैनिक मारे गए थे और दर्जनों घायल हुए थे। अक्टूबर 2018 में इस आतंकवादी संगठन ने 14 ईरानी सैनिकों का अपहरण कर लिया था। ईरान के सिस्तान-बलूचिस्तान प्रांत के मीरजावेह बॉर्डर पर इस घटना को अंजाम दिया गया था। इनमें से 5 सैनिकों को एक महीने बाद छोड़ दिया गया था।

भारत-अमेरिका पाकिस्तान में घुसकर ऑपरेशन को अंजाम दे चुके हैं
ईरान तीसरा देश है, जिसने पाकिस्तान में सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की है। ईरान से पहले अमेरिका ने 2 मई 2011 में पाकिस्तान के एबटाबाद में घुसकर अलकायदा सरगना लादेन को मारा था। इसके बाद भारत ने भी सितंबर 2016 में सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की थी। 14 फरवरी 2019 को पुलवामा अटैक के बाद भी भारत ने इसी साल 26 फरवरी को बालाकोट में एयर स्ट्राइक की थी।

