पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • International
  • Israel Saudi Arabia | Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Meeting In Saudi Arabia

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इजराइल के करीब अरब:इंटेलिजेंस चीफ के साथ 5 घंटे की गुप्त यात्रा पर सऊदी अरब पहुंचे नेतन्याहू, प्रिंस सलमान से मुलाकात

तेल अवीव/ रियाद29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इजराइली मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में दावा किया गया है कि पीएम बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू और खुफिया एजेंसी मोसाद के चीफ योशी कोहेन (दाएं) ने रविवार को सऊदी अरब के नियोम शहर की गुप्त यात्रा की। वे सिर्फ पांच घंटे वहां रुके। (फाइल)

मिडल ईस्ट में अमन बहाली की अमेरिकी कोशिशें रंग लाती दिख रही हैं। इजराइल से मिल रही मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में दावा किया गया है कि प्रधानमंत्री नेतन्याहू ने रविवार को सऊदी अरब का गुप्त दौरा किया। उनके साथ खुफिया एजेंसी मोसाद के चीफ योसी कोहेन भी मौजूद थे। नेतन्याहू और कोहेने सऊदी शहर नियोम पहुंचे। वहां अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पियो और क्राउन प्रिंस मोहम्मद बिन सलमान पहले से मौजूद थे। इन सभी के बीच गोपनीय बातचीत हुई।

दो महीने पहले इजराइल ने यूएई और बहरीन से कूटनीतिक संबंध बहाल किए थे। इसके बाद से माना जा रहा था देर-सबेर इजराइल और सऊदी अरब के बीच भी कूटनीतिक संबंध बनेंगे। बहरहाल, अब तक इजराइल या सऊदी अरब ने नेतन्याहू की यात्रा पर आधिकारिक तौर पर कोई बयान नहीं दिया है।

एयर ट्रैवल रिकॉर्ड से पुष्टि
इजराइली मीडिया ने उस ट्रैवल रिकॉर्ड को भी शेयर किया है, जो रविवार को तेल अवीव और नियोम वाया रियाद हुआ। अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पियो ने सोमवार सुबह कहा- मेरी क्राउन प्रिंस सलमान से रविवार की मुलाकात काफी अच्छी रही। इसके पहले पोम्पियो इजराइल गए थे और फिर सऊदी अरब पहुंचे। हालांकि, पोम्पियो ने इस सवाल का कोई जवाब नहीं दिया कि प्रिंस सलमान से मुलाकात के दौरान कोई इजराइली भी मौजूद था या नहीं।

तीनों ही देश चुप
अमेरिका में जब राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए कैम्पेन चल रहा था, उसी दौर में डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने इजराइल और यूएई के बीच ऐतिहासिक समझौता कराया था। ट्रम्प ने कहा था- ये मिडिल ईस्ट और इजराइल के लिए रिश्तों की नई सुबह है। उम्मीद है कि कुछ और खाड़ी देश इजराइल से रिश्ते शुरू करेंगे। खास बात यह है कि अब तक इजराइल, सऊदी अरब या अमेरिका ने रविवार की गुप्त बैठक पर कुछ नहीं कहा है।

कैसे खुला गोपनीय यात्रा का राज
‘टाइम्स ऑफ इजराइल’ के मुताबिक, तीनों देश इस मामले को इतना गोपनीय रखना चाहते थे कि नेतन्याहू की इस यात्रा के लिए इजराइल के बड़े बिजनेसमैन एहुद एंगेल का प्राईवेट जेट इस्तेमाल किया गया। नेतन्याहू पहले भी इस जेट का इस्तेमाल कर चुके हैं। लेकिन, कुछ ट्विटर यूजर्स ने पाया कि रविवार को तेल अवीव औऱ् नियोम के बीच एक जेट ने चक्कर लगाया। वो वहां पांच घंटे रुका। आमतौर पर इजराइल और सऊदी के बीच इस तरह की यात्रा के बारे में सोचा भी नहीं जाता।

इस यात्रा के लिए नेतन्याहू ने कोरोना पर एक मीटिंग भी रद्द कर दी। इजराइल के डिफेंस मिनिस्टर को भी इसकी जानकारी नहीं दी गई। पिछले साल इसी प्राईवेट जेट से इसी तरह की गुप्त यात्रा पर नेतन्याहू ओमान भी गए थे। सूडान से भी इजराइल के रिश्ते स्थापित हो चुके हैं।

अरब-इजराइल विवाद पर एक नजर
1947 में इजराइल ने खुद को आजाद देश घोषित किया। संयुक्त राष्ट्र ने भी उसे मान्यता देने में देर नहीं लगाई। लेकिन, फिलिस्तीन का मसला अब भी उलझा है। मुस्लिम देशों और खासकर अमीर अरब देशों का फिलिस्तीन से मुस्लिम देश होने के नाते लगाव ज्यादा है। इजराइल ने फिलिस्तीन के बड़े हिस्से पर कब्जा कर रखा है। 1949 में अरब-इजराइल जंग और फिर समझौता हुआ। 1967 की जंग में इजराइल ने यरूशलम के ज्यादातर हिस्से, वेस्ट बैंक, सीरिया के गोलान हाइट्स के साथ ही मिस्र के सिनाई क्षेत्र पर भी कब्जा कर लिया।

1979 में मिस्र और 1994 में जॉर्डन इजराइल से समझौता कर चुके हैं। अब यूएई और बहरीन ने भी यही किया। सऊदी भी इसी राह पर है। मलेशिया, तुर्की और पाकिस्तान जैसे मुस्लिम देश इसे फिलिस्तीन के साथ धोखा बताते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें