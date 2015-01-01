पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • International
  • India China Russia | Joe Biden 2020: Narenra Modi Congratulate Biden, But Russia President Vladimir Putin, China Xi Jinping Silence

US प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्शन:जिनपिंग, पुतिन, बोल्सोनोरो और एर्दोगन ने बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी

वॉशिंगटन8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाएं से चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग, रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमिर पुतिन और ब्राजील के राष्ट्रपति जेअर बोल्सोनारो। (फाइल)

डेमोक्रेट पार्टी के जो बाइडेन अमेरिका के नए राष्ट्रपति होंगे। नरेंद्र मोदी समेत दुनिया के तमाम बड़े नेता उन्हें जीत की बधाई दे चुके हैं। लेकिन, चार देशों के राष्ट्राध्यक्षों ने अब तक बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी। सवाल यह उठ रहा है कि दुनिया के सबसे ताकतवर देश के नेता को इन्होंने बधाई क्यों नहीं दी? क्या वजह है? यह कूटनीति है या कुछ और।

जिन चार देशों के राष्ट्राध्यक्षों ने अब तक बाइडेन को शुभकामनाएं और बधाई नहीं दी, उनके नाम इस तरह हैं। रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमिर पुतिन, चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग, ब्राजील के राष्ट्रपति जेअर बोल्सोनारो और तुर्की के राष्ट्रपति रजब तैयब अर्दोआन।

बाइडेन पर झिझके पुतिन
2016 में जब डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प राष्ट्रपति चुनाव जीते, तो महज 2 घंटे में व्लादिमिर पुतिन ने उन्हें बधाई दी। लेकिन, इस बार बाइडेन जीते तो पुतिन ने अब तक उन्हें बधाई नहीं दी। क्रेमलिन के प्रवक्ता ने कहा- हम ऑफिशियल रिजल्ट्स का इंतजार करेंगे। ट्रम्प के दौर में पुतिन पर आरोप लगता रहा है कि वे उनकी मदद कर रहे हैं। जबकि, दोनों देशों के बीच कई मुद्दों पर गंभीर मतभेद ही नहीं बल्कि टकराव के हालात हैं। ट्रम्प ने कई मौकों पर रूस और पुतिन की तारीफ की। डेमोक्रेट्स की नीतियां हमेशा रूस के खिलाफ सख्त जबकि चीन के प्रति नर्म रहीं। ओबामा रूस को चुनौती मानते थे और ट्रम्प चीन को। आरोप लगे कि रूस ट्रम्प की मदद कर रहा है।

2017 में रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमिर पुतिन के साथ डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प। (फाइल)
2017 में रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमिर पुतिन के साथ डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प। (फाइल)

जिनपिंग भी पीछे रहे
चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग ने 2016 में ट्रम्प को फौरन बधाई दी थी। बाइडेन के मामले में ऐसा नहीं किया। ट्रम्प ने पहले दिन से चीन के खिलाफ बेहद सख्त रुख अपनाया। ट्रेड वॉर पर वो पीछे नहीं हटे। सायबर सिक्योरिटी के मामले में उन्होंने चीन के पर कतरने में देर नहीं लगाई। ट्रम्प की वजह से चीनी कंपनियों को दुनिया के कई देशों में 5G नेटवर्क के कॉन्ट्रैक्ट नहीं मिल सके। कोरोनावायरस आया तो एक तरह से कूटनीतिक और सैन्य टकराव की नौबत आ गई।

ट्रम्प ने साफ कहा- ये चीनी वायरस है। कुछ एक्सपर्ट्स मानते हैं कि चीन के प्रति बाइडेन का रुख ट्रम्प से भी ज्यादा सख्त रहेगा। इसकी वजह यह है कि अमेरिकी जनता चीन को दुश्मन नंबर एक मानने लगी है। बाइडेन को बधाई देने के सवाल पर चीनी विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता ने कहा- हमारी हालात पर नजर है। हम अंतरराष्ट्रीय नियमों के हिसाब से चलेंगे।

अर्दोआन को क्या दिक्कत?
2106 में जब ट्रम्प राष्ट्रपति बने तो तुर्की में अर्दोआन के तख्तापलट की कोशिश हुई। वे इससे बच निकले। तब ट्रम्प ने उनकी तारीफ की। लेकिन, अर्दोआन के दो कदमों से ट्रम्प बिफर गए। पहला- अर्दोआन सऊदी अरब और खाड़ी देशों के खिलाफ पाकिस्तान, मलेशिया और ईरान को साथ लेकर अलायंस बनाने लगे। अमेरिका खाड़ी देशों का रहनुमा है। ट्रम्प को यह पसंद नहीं आया। दूसरा- अर्दोआन ने कट्टर इस्लामिक एजेंडा शुरू किया। यह अमेरिका, इजराइल और यूरोप को कतई मंजूर नहीं है। फिर चाहे वे ट्रम्प हों या बाइडेन।

बाइडेन ने तो न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स को दिए हालिया इंटरव्यू में साफ कहा था- तुर्की की नीतियां किसी भी हाल में मंजूर नहीं हैं। आईएसआईएस और अल कायदा के लिए अर्दोआन का नर्म रवैया भी बाइडेन को मंजूर नहीं है। वे इस बारे में इशारा कर चुके हैं।

तुर्की के राष्ट्रपति अर्दोआन के साथ डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प। (फाइल)
तुर्की के राष्ट्रपति अर्दोआन के साथ डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प। (फाइल)

और बोल्सोनारो क्यों पीछे रहे
ट्रम्प और ब्राजील के राष्ट्रपति बोल्सोनारो के रिश्ते मजबूत रहे। अमेरिका के कहने पर ब्राजील ने चीनी कंपनियों पर नकेल कसी। 5जी नेटवर्क का कॉन्ट्रैक्ट नहीं दिया। बोल्सोनारो ने तो साफ तौर पर कहा कि वे चाहते हैं कि ट्रम्प ही दूसरी बार राष्ट्रपति बनें। इतना ही नहीं, बोल्सनारो एक मौके पर ‘ट्रम्प फॉर 2020’ स्लोगन वाली कैप भी पहने नजर आए। जाहिर है, बाइडेन यह सब देख रहे होंगे। दोनों देशों के बीच सीमा संबंधी दिक्कतें भी हैं। ट्रम्प पर नस्लवाद के आरोप लगे तो बोल्सोनारो ने उनका बचाव किया। ब्राजील सरकार के प्रवक्ता ने कहा- हम अमेरिका में औपचारिक नतीजों का इंतजार करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें