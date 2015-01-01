पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अमेरिका:बाइडेन को विदेशी नेताओं के मैसेज नहीं मिल पा रहे, ट्रम्प ने इनके प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट तक पहुंचने पर रोक लगाई

वॉशिंगटन10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अमेरिका के प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट जो बाइडेन 20 जनवरी को राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ लेंगे। अमेरिका में इसे इनॉगरेशन डे कहा जाता है। (फाइल)

जो बाइडेन अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति का चुनाव जीत चुके हैं। लेकिन, डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प अब भी हार कबूलने तैयार नहीं हैं। हालात ये हैं कि दूसरे देशों के राष्ट्राध्यक्ष बाइडेन को जो बधाई संदेश भेज रहे हैं, वे बाइडेन के पास पहुंच ही नहीं पा रहे हैं। यही वजह है कि कुछ विदेशी नेताओं ने बाइडेन से सीधा संपर्क किया और उन्हें जीत की बधाई दी।

नियम और परंपरा के मुताबिक, व्हाइट हाउस का स्टेट डिपार्टमेंट विंग ये मैसेज प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट तक पहुंचाता है। लेकिन, ट्रम्प की जिद के चलते विदेश मंत्रालय भी मजबूर है। नए राष्ट्रपति बाइडेन 20 जनवरी को शपथ लेंगे।

ढेरों मैसेज मौजूद
CNN की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, व्हाइट हाउस के स्टेट डिपार्टमेंट में कई विदेशी नेताओं के मैसेज आए। इनका डेटा व्हाइट हाउस में मौजूद है। लेकिन, बाइडेन तक यह पहुंचने नहीं दिया जा रहा। माना जा रहा है कि ट्रम्प के इशारे पर यह सब हो रहा है क्योंकि वे हार मानने के लिए तैयार नहीं हैं। बाइडेन की टीम विदेशी नेताओं के संपर्क में है। वे और कमला हैरिस डेलावेयर में अपने कैम्प ऑफिस से फॉरेन लीडर्स से बात कर रहे हैं। व्हाइट हाउस के एक अफसर ने कहा- बाइडेन एक अजीब चैलेंज का सामना कर रहे हैं।

पोम्पियो का इशारा समझें
विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पियो ने बुधवार को मीडिया से बातचीत की थी। इसमें कहा था- सत्ता हस्तांतरण तो शांति से होगा। लेकिन, ये ट्रम्प प्रशासन को ही किया जाएगा। साफ है कि ट्रम्प और पोम्पियो अब भी यही मान रहे हैं कि सत्ता उनके पास ही रहेगी। बाइडेन को इंटेलिजेंस ब्रीफिंग भी नहीं दी जा रही। आमतौर पर प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट को इस बारे में ब्रीफ किया जाने की परंपरा है। व्हाइट हाउस में पैदा हुए इन अजीब हालात से फॉरेन डिप्लोमैट्स भी परेशान हैं।

अफसरों ने क्या कहा
ओबामा दौर में व्हाइट हाउस में अहम जिम्मेदारी संभाल चुके डेनिस मैक्डोनफ कहते हैं- ऐसा हालात कभी नहीं बने। पावर ट्रांजिशन आसानी से होता था। स्टेट डिपार्टमेंट के कॉल काफी सेंसेटिव होते हैं। इनके लिए सीक्रेट और सेफ लाइन्स हैं। इनका रिकॉर्ड रखा जाता है और टांसस्क्रिप्ट्स भी होती हैं। ओबामा ज्यादातर कॉल अपने सेल फोन से करते थे, लेकिन इनका एक्सेस ऑपरेशन्स सेंटर में होता था। अफसर मानते हैं कि ओबामा और ट्रम्प के ट्रांजिशन पीरिएड में काफी फर्क है।

ट्रम्प राष्ट्रपति बने तो उन्होंने व्हाइट हाउस के स्टेट डिपार्टमेंट का इस्तेमाल नहीं किया था। अपने फोन से विदेशी नेताओं से बातचीत की। अब उनके जाने की बारी है तो वे बाइडेन की राह में रोढ़ा बन रहे हैं। हालांकि, स्टेट डिपार्टमेंट का इस्तेमाल करना बाइडेन का अधिकार है।

