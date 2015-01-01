पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Biden Said Trump Is Most Irresponsible Presidents In American History

प्रेसिडेंट पर भड़के प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट:बाइडेन बोले- ट्रम्प अमेरिकी इतिहास के सबसे गैर-जिम्मेदार राष्ट्रपति; जॉर्जिया रीकाउंट में भी हारे ट्रम्प

वॉशिंगटन35 मिनट पहले
डेलावेयर के विल्मिंगटन में गुरुवार रात मीडिया से बातचीत करते जो बाइडेन। इस दौरान उन्होंने चुनाव जीतने के बाद पहली बार राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प पर निशाना साधा।

प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट जो बाइडेन ने चुनाव जीतने के बाद पहली बार हार न मानने पर अड़े राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प को फटकार लगाई। बाइडेन ने ट्रम्प को अमेरिकी इतिहास का सबसे गैर जिम्मेदार राष्ट्रपति करार दिया। उन्होंने कहा- हार के बावजूद जिद पर अड़े ट्रम्प देश के लोकतंत्र को भी नुकसान पहुंचा रहे हैं। इस बीच, जॉर्जिया में हुए रीकाउंट में बाइडेन ने जीत हासिल की है। एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, बाइडेन को अब तक कुल 8 करोड़ पॉपुलर वोट यानी जनता के मत मिल चुके हैं।

देश के बारे में गलत संकेत दे रहे हैं ट्रम्प
गुरुवार को एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान बाइडेन ने चुनाव जीतने के बाद पहली बार ट्रम्प पर निशाना साधा। हालांकि, इस दौरान भी बाइडेन ने गलत शब्दों का इस्तेमाल नहीं किया, जो अब तक ट्रम्प उनके खिलाफ करते आए हैं। बाइडेन ने कहा- हाल ही में जो चुनाव हुए, उसमें अमेरिकी नागरिकों ने अपना नजरिया साफ कर दिया। ट्रम्प चुनाव हार चुके हैं, लेकिन जिस तरह का बर्ताव वे कर रहे हैं, उससे साफ जाहिर होता है कि वे अमेरिकी इतिहास के सबसे गैर-जिम्मेदार राष्ट्रपति साबित हो रहे हैं। एक देश के तौर पर अमेरिका का दुनिया में गलत संदेश जा रहा है।

अब क्या कर रहे हैं ट्रम्प
बाइडेन ने सवाल किया- अब राष्ट्रपति क्या कर रहे हैं? जिस तरह की चीजें सामने आ रही हैं, उससे स्पष्ट है कि वे जिम्मेदारी नहीं दिखा रहे। हर चीज के कुछ सिद्धांत होते हैं, लेकिन क्या वे जिन कामों को कर रहे हैं या करने के बारे में सोच रहे हैं क्या हम उन्हें कानूनी तौर पर सही मान सकते हैं। एक लोकतांत्रिक देश के तौर पर हमारी जिम्मेदारी है कि हम दुनिया को सही संदेश दें। ये बताएं कि आखिर लोकतंत्र क्या होता है और कैसे काम करता है।

बाइडेन का इशारा किस तरफ
राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के नतीजे आए 17 दिन बीत चुके हैं। बाइडेन के पास 309 इलेक्टोरल वोट्स का समर्थन है। जाहिर है चुनाव स्पष्ट तौर पर बाइडेन ने ही जीता है। जीत के लिए उन्हें सिर्फ 270 इलेक्टोरल वोट्स की जरूरत थी। इसके बावजूद ट्रम्प और उनके समर्थक एक के बाद एक राज्य में चुनावी धांधलियों को आरोप लगाते हुए केस दायर कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने अब तक सब कुछ साफ होने के बावजूद हार स्वीकार नहीं की है। बाइडेन ने गुरुवार को इन्हीं कानूनी मामलों की तरफ इशारा किया और ये साफ कर दिया कि इनका नतीजा कभी ट्रम्प के पक्ष में नहीं होगा।

