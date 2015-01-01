पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुभकामना:डोनाल्ड और मेलानिया के अलावा बाइडेन ने भारतीयों को दीपावली की बधाई दी; कमला बोलीं- साल मुबारक

वॉशिंगटन34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प और फर्स्ट लेडी मेलानिया ने भारतीयों को दीपावली की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। ट्रम्प चुनाव हार चुके हैं। हालांकि, अब तक उन्होंने इसे स्वीकार नहीं किया है।

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प, फर्स्ट लेडी मेलानिया ने भारतीय समुदाय को दीपावली की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। उनके अलावा प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट जो बाइडेन और वाइस प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट कमला हैरिस ने भारतवासियों को रोशनी की त्योहार पर शुभकामनाएं दीं। भारतीय मूल की कमला हैरिस ने कहा- साल मुबारक।

ट्रम्प ने क्या कहा
व्हाइट हाउस से दीपावली के अवसर पर एक बयान जारी किया गया। इसमें राष्ट्रपति ट्रम्प ने कहा- फर्स्ट लेडी और मैं आपको दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं देते हैं। रोशनी के इस त्योहार में आप दोस्तों, पड़ोसियों और अपनों के साथ रहें और बुराई पर अच्छाई की जीत के रूप में इसे मनाएं। अंधकार पर रोशनी, अज्ञान पर ज्ञान की विजय हो। हर घर में दिए जलेंगे। फिर चाहे वो घर हो, ऑफिस हो या पूजा स्थल। यह त्योहार हमें आशा और समर्पण का पारंपरिक संदेश देता है। इन्हें हमारे जीवन में लाता है।

ट्रम्प ने आगे कहा- अमेरिका आस्था में भरोसा करने वाला देश है। मुझे गर्व है कि मेरी सरकार ने नागरिकों के संवैधानिक अधिकारों और उनकी आस्था की रक्षा की है। अमेरिकी जहां भी दियों से रोशनी करेंगे यह हमारी आजादी की रोशनी ही होगी। दुनिया में जहां भी दीपावली मनाई जा रही है, हम उन सभी लोगों को फिर एक बार इस पर्व की शुभकामनाएं देते हैं।

बाइडेन ने भी शुभकामनाएं
20 जनवरी को राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ लेने जा रहे और फिलहाल प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट जो बाइडेन ने कहा- लाखों हिंदू, जैन, सिख और बौद्धों को रोशनी के पर्व की बधाई। मैं और जिल बाइडेन आपको इस पर्व की शुभकामनाएं देते हैं। आशा करते हैं कि आने वाला साल आपकी उम्मीदों, खुशियों और समृद्धि में उन्नति करेगा। साल मुबारक। बाइडेन 20 नवंबर को 78 साल के हो जाएंगे। वे अमेरिकी इतिहास के सबसे उम्रदराज राष्ट्रपति होंगे।

कमला हैरिस ने क्या कहा?
अमेरिकी इतिहास की पहली महिला उप राष्ट्रपति बनने जा रहीं भारतीय मूल की कमला हैरिस ने भी भारतीयों को दीपावली की शुभकामनाएं दीं। उन्होंने इसके लिए ट्वीट किया। हैरिस ने लिखा- हैप्पी दीपावली और साल मुबारक। डगलस (पति) और मैं आशा करते हैं कि दुनिया के हर हिस्से में आप सुरक्षित, स्वस्थ और आनंद से दीपावली मना रहे होंगे।
कमला ने पिछले हफ्ते चुनाव जीतने के बाद भारत की यादों को ताजा किया था। हैरिस की मां भारत से ताल्लुक रखती थीं। वाइस प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट कई भाषणों में उन यादों को ताजा करती आई हैं।

