ट्रम्प पर महाभियोग:जो बाइडेन ने कहा- पूर्व राष्ट्रपति पर महाभियोग जरूरी है; सीनेट में इसकी प्रक्रिया शुरू

वॉशिंगटनएक घंटा पहले
पिछले साल अक्टूबर में अपने समर्थकों को संबोधित करते डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प। इस रैली में उन्होंने कहा था- अगर मैं चुनाव हार गया तो इसे कभी कबूल नहीं करूंगा। (फाइल) - Dainik Bhaskar
पिछले साल अक्टूबर में अपने समर्थकों को संबोधित करते डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प। इस रैली में उन्होंने कहा था- अगर मैं चुनाव हार गया तो इसे कभी कबूल नहीं करूंगा। (फाइल)

अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प पर दूसरे महाभियोग की कार्रवाई सोमवार को शुरू हो गई। हाउस ऑफ रिप्रजेंटेटिव्स (HOR) ने इसका प्रस्ताव सीनेट के पास भेज दिया। इसमें ट्रम्प पर लगाए गए सभी आरोपों को शामिल किया गया है। दूसरी तरफ, राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन ने भी ट्रम्प पर महाभियोग का समर्थन किया है। पूर्व राष्ट्रपति को 8 फरवरी या इसके बाद सफाई का मौका मिल सकता है।

ट्रम्प के खिलाफ मुख्य आरोप 6 जनवरी को इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज के वोटिंग के दौरान समर्थकों को हिंसा के लिए भड़काने का है। संसद के अंदर और बाहर हुई हिंसा में 6 लोगों की मौत हुई थी। इनमें एक पुलिस अफसर और एक महिला शामिल है।

बाइडेन क्या बोले
CNN से बातचीत में नए राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन ने पहली बार ट्रम्प के खिलाफ महाभियोग प्रक्रिया पर टिप्पणी की। कहा- मुझे लगता है कि यह प्रक्रिया जरूर पूरी की जानी चाहिए।
बाइडेन ने माना कि इससे संसदीय कामकाज पर असर पड़ेगा, लेकिन ये भी माना कि ये होना जरूरी भी है। उन्होंने कहा- कैबिनेट नॉमिनीज की मंजूरी ली जानी है। कुछ और कामकाज भी होना है, लेकिन यह प्रक्रिया भी पूरी की जानी चाहिए। इन सब बातों के साथ मुझे ये नहीं लगता कि 17 रिपब्लिकन सांसद ट्रम्प के खिलाफ वोट करेंगे।

ट्रायल वास्तव में कब शुरू होगा?

26 जनवरी: ट्रम्प अब पूर्व राष्ट्रपति हैं, लिहाजा अब सीनेटर्स की एक कमेटी ही जज की भूमिका में होगी। इसके लिए इन्हें शपथ भी लेनी होगी। यह इसलिए किया जाता है ताकि सियासी विचारधारा में अंतर के आधार पर भेदभाव नहीं किया जा सके। इसके बाद ट्रम्प को समन जारी किया जाएगा। शुरुआती तौर पर ट्रम्प के वकील उनका पक्ष रखेंगे। बाद में वे खुद भी पेश हो सकते हैं।
8 फरवरी: अगले सोमवार को ट्रम्प महाभियोग के प्रस्ताव पर वकीलों के जरिए पक्ष रखेंगे।
9 फरवरी: अगले मंगलवार को सीनेट अपना जवाब पेश करेगी। इसके बाद ट्रायल शुरू होगा।

क्या सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस इसमें शामिल होंगे?
सबसे बड़ा सवाल यह है कि आखिर महाभियोग किसकी देखरेख में होगा? संविधान विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार, जब ट्रम्प राष्ट्रपति थे तो संवैधानिक रूप से महाभियोग की अध्यक्षता सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस जॉन रॉबर्ट्स ने की थी। लेकिन, अब ट्रम्प पूर्व राष्ट्रपति हो गए हैं तो चीफ जस्टिस मामले को नहीं देख सकते। इसे खुद सीनेट ही देखेगा। हालांकि, विशेषज्ञों की राय बंटी हुई है।

ट्रायल कब तक चल सकता है?
कानूनविदों और विशेषज्ञों का मानना ​​है कि यह ट्रायल ट्रम्प के पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में कम होगा, जो लगभग तीन सप्ताह तक चला था। ट्रम्प पर 18 दिसंबर 2019 को हाउस ऑफ़ रिप्रेजेंटेटिव्स ने महाभियोग लगाया था। ट्रम्प पर दो आरोप थे। पहला, 2020 में होने वाले राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में विरोधी जो बाइडेन की छवि खराब करने के लिए यूक्रेन से मदद मांगी और दूसरा, संसद के काम में अड़चन डालने की कोशिश की। ट्रम्प के खिलाफ पहले महाभियोग की कार्रवाई जनवरी 2020 में हुई।

मुकदमा चलाने और बचाव करने वाला कौन होगा?
9 डेमोक्रेटिक सांसद सीनेट ट्रायल के दौरान अभियोजन पक्ष के रूप में काम करने वाले होंगे। टीम का नेतृत्व संवैधानिक कानून विशेषज्ञ जेमी रस्किन करेंगी। इसमें डेविड सिसिलीन, जोकिन कास्त्रो, डायना डीगेट, मेडेलीन डीन, टेड लिउ, जो नेग्यूस, स्टेसी प्लास्केट और एरिक स्वावेल शामिल हैं। ट्रम्प के खिलाफ पिछले साल महाभियोग के दौरान नौ में से कोई भी प्रबंधक नहीं था। ट्रम्प ने कहा कि आगामी महाभियोग के मुकदमे में उनका प्रतिनिधित्व करने के लिए दक्षिण कैरोलिना के वकील बुच बोवर्स को नियुक्त किया गया है।

क्या कहते हैं एक्सपर्ट्स
एक्सपर्ट्स का कहना है कि डेमोक्रेट्स चाहते हैं कि डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प को किसी तरह से 2024 का चुनाव लड़ने से रोका जाए और इस मामले में सिर्फ महाभियोग ही अभी एकमात्र रास्ता है। हाउस स्पीकर नैन्सी पेलोसी काफी आक्रामक ढंग से ट्रम्प के खिलाफ शुरू से अभियान चलाते नजर आई हैं।

कुछ एक्सपर्ट्स का ये भी कहना है कि कोरोना और उससे जुड़े आर्थिक संकट से लोगों का ध्यान हटाने के लिए महाभियोग का ट्रायल चलाया जा रहा है। ट्रम्प एक मजबूत वैकल्पिक राजनीतिक ताकत के रूप में भी उभरे हैं सो उनको रोकने का यही सबसे बड़ा उपाय है।

तीन प्रेसिडेंट्स पर लगा है महाभियोग
अमेरिका के संसदीय इतिहास में अब तक कुल तीन राष्ट्रपति ही महाभियोग में संसद के सामने पेश हुए हैं। एंड्रयू जॉनसन, बिल क्लिंटन और डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प। एंड्रयू जॉनसन, बिल क्लिंटन दोनों को ही सीनेट ने पद से नहीं हटाया। एक और राष्ट्रपति रिचर्ड निक्सन ने महाभियोग से बचने के लिए पहले ही पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया था।

ऐसे समझें महाभियोग की कार्यवाही
अमेरिकी सदन ने अब तक 60 से अधिक बार महाभियोग की कार्यवाही की है। सिर्फ एक तिहाई मामलों में पूर्ण महाभियोग लाया जा सका है और सिर्फ आठ अधिकारियों को अब तक दोषी ठहराया गया है और पद से हटाया भी गया है। येे सभी अधिकारी फेडरल जज थे। राष्ट्रपति को दोषी ठहराने और पद से हटाने के लिए 100 सीटों वाली सीनेट में दो तिहाई बहुमत (67 सांसद) से फैसला लेना होता है। हालांकि यह जरूरी नहीं है कि राष्ट्रपति अदालत में भी उसी अपराध के लिए दोषी ठहराया जाए।

