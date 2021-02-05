पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • International
  • Joe Biden US Foreign Policy| US President Joe Biden On American Foreign Policy Said America Is Back.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

US फॉरेन पॉलिसी:बाइडेन पहली बार विदेश नीति पर बोले, कहा- अमेरिका इज बैक; उनके भाषण की 10 अहम बातें

वॉशिंगटनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुरुवार को अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन स्टेट डिपार्टमेंट यानी विदेश मंत्रालय पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने अपनी सरकार की विदेश नीति के बारे में जानकारी दी। वाइस प्रेसिडेंट कमला हैरिस भी साथ थीं। - Dainik Bhaskar
गुरुवार को अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन स्टेट डिपार्टमेंट यानी विदेश मंत्रालय पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने अपनी सरकार की विदेश नीति के बारे में जानकारी दी। वाइस प्रेसिडेंट कमला हैरिस भी साथ थीं।

20 जनवरी को अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ लेने वाले जो बाइडेन ने पहली बार नई विदेश नीति की तस्वीर सामने रखी। इसके लिए वे खास तौर पर स्टेट डिपार्टमेंट यानी विदेश मंत्रालय पहुंचे। भारत को लेकर तो कुछ नहीं कहा, लेकिन चीन और म्यांमार के मुद्दों पर कुछ संकेत दिए। यमन संकट पर सऊदी अरब को इशारा दिया कि वो मानवाधिकारों को लेकर सतर्क रहे। यहां जानते हैं कि किस मुद्दे पर उन्होंने क्या कहा।

  • रूस: वहां सोशल एक्टिविस्ट एलेक्सी नेवेल्नी को इसलिए गिरफ्तार किया गया, क्योंकि वे करप्शन को उजागर कर रहे थे। हम मांग करते हैं कि नेवेल्नी को फौरन और बिना शर्त रिहा किया जाए।
  • म्यांमार: अमेरिका अपने सभी सहयोगियों के साथ मिलकर ये कोशिश करेगा कि म्यांमार में जल्द से जल्द लोकतंत्र की वापसी हो। कानून का शासन होना जरूरी है। ऐसा नहीं करने वालों को नतीजे भुगतने होंगे।
  • चीन: अगर अमेरिका को आर्थिक नुकसान पहुंचाने की हर साजिश से निपटा जाएगा। इसके खिलाफ एक्शन की तैयारी हो चुकी है। मानवाधिकारों पर चीन की जवाबदेही तय की जाएगी। अगर अमेरिकी हित होंगे तो चीन से साझेदारी रखने को तैयार हैं।
  • ग्लोबल अलायंस: अमेरिका अपने पुराने दोस्तों को फिर साथ लाएगा। इसके लिए अलायंस मजबूत किए जाएंगे। दुनिया को फिर एकजुट करने की कोशिश करेंगे।
  • रिफ्यूजी प्रॉब्लम: खास तौर पर यह मैक्सिको बॉर्डर पर ज्यादा है। ट्रम्प के दौर में हालात बेहद खराब हो गए थे। वहां बॉर्डर वॉल बनाई जा रही थी। इसका काम फिलहाल, रोक दिया गया है।
  • सैन्य तैनाती की समीक्षा: अब दुनिया में अमेरिकी फौज की तैनाती का ‘ग्लोबल रिव्यू’ किया जाएगा। यह तय किया जाएगा कि हमारी प्राथमिकताएं क्या होनी चाहिए। जर्मनी से सैनिकों की वापसी नहीं होगी। यहां 4 हजार अमेरिकी सैनिक मौजूद हैं।
  • लोकतंत्र: दुनिया के बड़े लोकतांत्रिक देशों से जल्द बातचीत की जाएगी। इन्हें एक मंच पर लाने की जरूरत है। लोकतांत्रिक देशों का महत्व कभी कम नहीं होगा।
  • यमन पर फोकस:सऊदी और UAE की यमन के खिलाफ सैन्य कार्रवाई को अमेरिका मंजूर नहीं करेगा। इन देशों को आर्म्स सप्लाई पर रोक पहले ही लगाई जा चुकी है। टिमोथी लैंडरकिंग यमन में नए एम्बेसेडर होंगे। सऊदी पहले की तरह सहयोगी बना रहेगा।
  • समलैंगिगता: इस बारे में सभी संबंधित सरकारी एजेंसियों को मेमोरेंडम जारी कर दिया गया है। इसमें कहा गया है कि दुनिया के हर हिस्से में LGBT से जुड़े अधिकारों की हिफाजत की जाए।
  • क्लाइमेट :अमेरिका अपनी जिम्मेदारियों को पूरा करने के लिए तैयार है। हम चाहेंगे कि इस बारे में जो टारगेट दुनियाभर में तय किए गए हैं, उन्हें समय और सबूतों सहित पूरा किया जाए।
ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड33-0 (13.4)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
खेल जारी है
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंकरीब 8 महीने बाद 1.50 लाख से नीचे आया एक्टिव केस का आंकड़ा, 36 में से 20 राज्यों में सिर्फ 6450 मरीज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें