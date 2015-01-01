पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ड्रैगन पर खामोशी:बाइडेन और उनकी टीम चीन से रिश्तों पर चुप, चार मुद्दों पर दोनों देशों में तनाव बढ़ सकता है

वॉशिंगटनएक घंटा पहले
फोटो 29 जून 2019 की है। जापान के ओसाका में G-20 समिट हुई थी। इसमें डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प और चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग भी शामिल हुए थे। ट्रम्प से मुलाकात के लिए जिनपिंग को इंतजार करना पड़ा था।

जो बाइडेन अब प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट हैं। फिलहाल, वे अपनी टीम तैयार कर रहे हैं। कुछ मुद्दों पर बाइडेन और उनकी टीम की राय भी सामने आई है। लेकिन, इनमें फॉरेन पॉलिसी शामिल नहीं है। अमेरिका समेत दुनिया के ज्यादातर देशों के लोग जानना चाहते हैं कि चीन पर बाइडेन एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन का क्या रुख होगा। डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प के दौर में रिश्ते बेहद तल्ख रहे। सवाल ये है कि मामला ऐसे ही चलेगा, या फिर कड़वाहट कम होगी। कम से कम चार मुद्दे ऐसे हैं, जिन पर बाइडेन और बीजिंग के बीच तनाव कम होने की उम्मीद नहीं की जा सकती। बाकी भविष्य तय करेगा।

कुछ पल रुककर पीछे देखिए...
कोरोनावायरस के पहले ही अमेरिका और चीन ट्रेड के मुद्दे पर भिड़े। ट्रम्प ने चीनी इम्पोर्ट पर भारी टैरिफ थोप दिए। इसके बाद कोरोना को चीनी वायरस कहा। अमेरिका में जासूसी का आरोप लगाया। दो कॉन्स्युलेट बंद कर दिए। कुछ चीनियों को गिरफ्तार किया। साउथ चाइना सी में चीन को टक्कर देने का बेहतरीन प्लान तैयार किया। दो वॉरशिप तैनात कर दिए। चीनी कंपनी हुबेई को दुनिया के किसी देश में 5G नेटवर्क के ठेके नहीं लेने दिए। जाहिर है, चीन बौखला गया। अब उन चार मुद्दों पर नजर डालते हैं, जिन पर दुनिया की नजर है और रहेगी।

1. ट्रेड वॉर
2018 से दोनों देशों में इस मुद्दे पर तनाव है। CNN की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, ट्रम्प एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन ने कुल 360 करोड़ डॉलर के नए टैरिफ चार्ज चीनी प्रोडक्ट्स पर लगाए। चीन दबाव में आ गया। दोनों के बीच जनवरी 2020 में नई ट्रेड डील की पहल तो हुई, लेकिन यह फाइनल नहीं हो सकी। फिर कोरोना आ गया और रिश्ते बद से बदतर होने लगे। बाइडेन ने अगस्त में कहा- चीन ने धोखाधड़ी की है। उससे निपटने के विकल्प हमारे पास मौजूद हैं। चीन को दुनिया के कानूनों के हिसाब से चलना होगा। वो अपने नियमों के हिसाब से नहीं चल सकता। अमेरिकी जनता साफ तौर पर चीन को दुश्मन नंबर एक मान रही है और ये बाइडेन भी जानते हैं। टिकटॉक पर ट्रम्प का बैन लोकप्रिय हुआ। माना जा रहा है कि बाइडेन के पास चीन के खिलाफ बेहद सख्त रुख अपनाने के अलावा कोई रास्ता नहीं है। अगर उन्होंने ऐसा नहीं किया तो संसद में वे फंस जाएंगे।

2. दक्षिण चीन सागर
ओबामा के दौर से ही अमेरिका दक्षिण चीन सागर में चीन को रोकने की कोशिश कर रहा है। चीन ने वहां आर्टिफिशियल आईलैंड्स बनाए तो ओबामा ने वॉरशिप भेज दिए। ट्रम्प दो कदम आगे रहे। उन्होंने न सिर्फ वॉरशिप तैनात किए बल्कि अमेरिकन जेट्स ने शंघाई के आसपास उड़ान भी भरी। 2016 के डेमोक्रेट कन्वेंशन में बाइडेन ने कहा था- साउथ चाइना सी आजाद जगह है। किसी की दादागिरी नहीं चलने देंगे। चार साल बाद भी वे यही कह रहे हैं। जाहिर है, बाइडेन बीजिंग की मुश्किलों में इजाफा करने वाले हैं।

बाइडेन ने कैम्पेन के दौरान दो बार कहा- मैंने 2013 में ही जिनपिंग को बता दिया था कि अमेरिकी फाइटर जेट्स साउथ चाइना सी में उड़ान भरते रहेंगे। पिछले गुरुवार को जब प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट ने जापान के पीएम सुगा योशिहिदे से फोन पर बात की तो उन्हें भरोसा दिलाया- अमेरिका ईस्ट और साउथ चाइना सी पर पॉलिसी नहीं बदलेगा। मतलब साफ है- चीन की मुश्किलें बाइडेन भी बढ़ाएंगे।

3. ताइवान
1979 में अमेरिका ने ताइवान रिलेशन एक्ट पारित किया था। इस पर अमल भी किया। लेकिन, जब चीन ने ताइवान और इस क्षेत्र के छोटे देशों को धमकाना शुरू किया तो अमेरिका ने इस एक्ट को ठंडे बस्ते में डाल दिया। अब अमेरिका खुलेआम ताइवान को अरबों डॉलर के हथियार और फाइटर जेट्स दे रहा है। चीन आगबबूला हो गया है। अमेरिकी डिफेंस और फॉरेन मिनिस्टर 30 साल बाद इस देश के दौरे कर रहे हैं। यह चीन को चेतावनी है।

एक अमेरिकी एक्सपर्ट ने सीएनएन से कहा- चीन के प्रति बाइडेन का रुख ट्रम्प से भी ज्यादा सख्त रहने वाला है। इसीलिए, चीन चुपचाप वक्त का इंतजार कर रहा है। बाइडेन ने अगस्त में एक रैली में कहा था- ताइवान और ताइवान स्ट्रेट के देशों को हम भरोसा दिलाते हैं कि अमेरिका उनकी मदद के लिए हर मुमकिन कदम उठाएगा।

4. शिनजियांग और हॉन्गकॉन्ग
चीन के पश्चिमी प्रांत शिनजियांग में उईगर मुस्लिम रहते हैं। हजारों मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में इनकी खराब हालत पर चर्चा हो चुकी है। यूएन में भी ये मसला उठता रहा। अमेरिकी विदेश विभाग के मुताबिक, 20 लाख उईगरों को डिटेंशन कैम्प्स में रखा गया है। इनका ब्रेन वॉश किया जा रहा है। हजारों की नसबंदी की गई है। मानवाधिकारों पर बाइडेन, कमला हैरिस और डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी खुलकर बोलते हैं। सिर्फ शिनजियांग ही क्यों, हॉन्गकॉन्ग के मुद्दे पर भी दोनों देशों में टकराव तय है। अमेरिका हॉन्गकॉन्ग के मुद्दे पर शी जिनपिंग को मजबूती से घेर सकता है। उस पर आर्थिक प्रतिबंध लगा सकता है। कुछ ट्रम्प पहले ही लगा चुके हैं।

