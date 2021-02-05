पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरहद पार सुर संगम:पाकिस्तान के वसीम लता मंगेशकर की तरह गाते हैं, सोशल मीडिया पर ‘वसीम लता’ के नाम से फेमस

इस्लामाबादएक घंटा पहले
लता मंगेशकर (बाएं) और पाकिस्तान में उनके नाम से मशहूर हुए- वसीम। सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें वसीम लता कहा जा रहा है। - Dainik Bhaskar
लता मंगेशकर (बाएं) और पाकिस्तान में उनके नाम से मशहूर हुए- वसीम। सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें वसीम लता कहा जा रहा है।

लता मंगेशकर किसी परिचय की मोहताज नहीं। दुनिया में उनके करोड़ों फैन्स हैं। लेकिन, एक नाम इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर खासतौर पर तैर रहा है। ये नाम है- वसीम लता। जी हां, पाकिस्तान में 29 साल के वसीम खान को इसी नाम से जाना जाता है। इन दिनों अमूमन हर पाकिस्तानी टीवी चैनल पर वसीम लता का इंटरव्यू देखने मिल जाता है। वे 8 साल की उम्र से लता मंगेशकर के गीत गुनगुनाते आ रहे हैं। यह शौक से अब उन्हें शौहरत और पैसा दोनों दिला रहा है।

ठोकरें खाना नसीब में था
dailypakistan की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, वसीम हैदराबाद (पाकिस्तान) के एक बेहद गरीब परिवार से ताल्लुक रखते हैं। पिता को अस्थमा था, लिहाजा घर की जिम्मेदारी वसीम पर आ गई। पिता पेंटर थे। इसलिए वसीम ने भी पेंटिंग सीखी। इसे कमाई का जरिया बनाने की कोशिश की, हालांकि कमाई नहीं हुई तो मजदूरी करने लगे।
वसीम बताते हैं- एक ट्रक लोड या अनलोड करने के बदले सिर्फ 20 पाकिस्तानी रुपए मिलते थे। इससे गुजारा कैसे चलता? ठोकरें खाना तब मेरा नसीब था, लेकिन खुदा ने मेरी तकदीर में कुछ और लिख रखा था।

एक मौका और बदल गई तकदीर
वसीम बताते हैं- बचपन में अगर कुछ अच्छा लगता था, तो वो थी लता जी की आवाज। उनके गाने सुनता और साथ-साथ दोहराता। कई बार काम छोड़कर भी ऐसा किया। डांट भी सुनी और पिटाई भी खाई। इसका अफसोस तब भी नहीं था, आज भी नहीं है। लोग कहते थे- तुम्हारी आवाज तो लता मंगेशकर जैसी है।

भीगी पलकें...
एक इंटरव्यू में वसीम की आंखें अपनी कहानी करते-करते मनमानी पर उतारू हो जाती हैं, पलकें भीग जाती हैं। वे कहते हैं- मैं इस आवाज के जरिए कुछ बड़ा करना चाहता था। फिर तकदीर ने मौका दिया। पड़ोस में एक म्यूजिक प्रोग्राम था। परफॉर्म किया। ढेर सारे इनाम और तारीफ मिली। फिर हमारे मुल्क के म्यूजिक कम्पोजर नदीम नूर ने बुलाया। दो गाने सुने। इससे ज्यादा क्या कहूं...आपके सामने हूं। अब इतना मसरूफ (व्यस्त) हूं कि घर में वक्त नहीं गुजार पाता।

‘मेरा यकीन तो कीजिए’
वसीम के मुताबिक- एक फंक्शन में लोगों को शक हुआ कि मैं सिर्फ लिप सिंगिंग (एक्टर्स की तरह होंठ हिलाना) कर रहा हूं। मैंने कहा- यकीन कीजिए, मैं ऐसा नहीं करता। लेकिन, लोग माने नहीं और पूरा म्यूजिक सिस्टम चेक कर डाला।

