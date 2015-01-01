पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • International
  • Lockdown At 13 Places Before Anti government Rally In Pakistan, Opposition Leader Said Rally Will Be Held

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विपक्ष बनाम इमरान:पाकिस्तान में सरकार विरोधी रैली से पहले 13 जगहों पर लॉकडाउन, विपक्षी नेता बोले- होकर रहेगी रैली

इस्लामाबाद8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सरकार विरोधी रैली से एक दिन पहले शनिवार को पाकिस्तान के लाहौर में जुटे पाकिस्तान मुस्लिम लीग-नवाज (PML-N) पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता।

पाकिस्तान में विपक्षी पार्टियों का गठबंधन (पीडीएम) रविवार को रैली निकालने के लिए तैयार है। इससे पहले ही इमरान सरकार ने 13 जगहों पर स्मार्ट लॉकडाउन लगा दिया है। इनमें रैली के लिए चुना गया लाहौर का मीनार-ए-पाकिस्तान का इलाका भी शामिल है। लोकल मीडिया के मुताबिक, लॉकडाउन शनिवार रात से लागू हो गया। यह 25 दिसंबर तक जारी रहेगा। हालांकि, इसके बाद भी विपक्षी पार्टियों ने कहा है कि रैली रद्द नहीं की जाएगी। स्मार्ट लॉकडाउन से जुड़ा ऑर्डर पंजाब राज्य के हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट की ओर से जारी किया गया है।

जिन इलाकों में लॉकडाउन लगाया गया है उनमें लाहौर का रंग महल, अदरून शेरा वाला गेट, मोची गेट, अदरून भट्टी गेट , चौहान रोड, रवि रोड की चार गलियां और बादामी बाग की चार गलियां शामिल हैं। इन सभी इलाकों के आने-जाने के रास्ते पर निगरानी बढ़ाई जाएगी। सिर्फ बेहद जरूरी होने पर ही लोगों को जाने की इजाजत दी जाएगी। स्थानीय प्रशासन ने संक्रमण देखते हुए PDM को रैली निकालने की इजाजत नहीं दी है।

इमरान ने दी थी रैली न निकालने की हिदायत

बीते हफ्ते पाकिस्तान के पीएम इमरान खान ने विपक्षी नेताओं से रैली नहीं निकालने की हिदायत दी थी। उन्होंने कहा है कि इस रैली में शामिल होने पर केस किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा था कि अगर रैली निकाली जाती है तो हम कुर्सी वालों और साउंड सिस्टम लगाने वालों के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज करेंगे। वहीं, विपक्ष की नेता और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री नवाज शरीफ की बेटी मरियम नवाज ने विपक्षी नेताओं से रैली में शामिल होने की अपील की थी। उन्होंने कहा था कि सरकार की ओर से दर्ज कराए जाने वाले मामले का सामना करने के लिए तैयार रहें। सरकार इससे ज्यादा कुछ नहीं कर सकती।
इमरान पर बढ़ता दबाव

इमरान खान सरकार के अंदर और बाहर गहरे दबाव में हैं। विपक्षी गठबंधन उन पर नाकामी का आरोप का आरोप लगाकर इस्तीफा मांग रहा है। फौज ज्यादा बजट की मांग करने लगी है। सरकार के कई मंत्री नाखुश नजर आ रहे हैं। उन्होंने खुलेआम कुछ फैसलों पर सवाल उठाए हैं। अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भी सरकार के सामने कई परेशानियां हैं। सऊदी अरब और यूएई का कर्ज लौटाने का दबाव बढ़ रहा है। पाकिस्तान अब तक एफएटीएफ की ग्रे लिस्ट से बाहर नहीं आ सका है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइमरान ने चीन से लिए 11 हजार करोड़ रु, 3 महीने में दूसरी बार सऊदी का कर्ज चुकाने के लिए लोन मांगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें