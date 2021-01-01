पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • International
  • Mahatma Gandhi Statue Vandalised In US Northern California | Here's United States Latest News

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

1 महीने में दूसरी बार गांधी का अपमान:कैलिफोर्निया में 6 फीट ऊंची गांधी स्टैच्यू तोड़ी गई; भारतीय समुदाय ने जांच की मांग की

वॉशिंगटन34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गांधी प्रतिमा कैलिफोर्निया के सिटी ऑफ डेविस के सेंट्रल पार्क में स्थापित की गई थी। इसकी ऊंचाई 6 फीट और वजन 294 किलोग्राम था। - Dainik Bhaskar
गांधी प्रतिमा कैलिफोर्निया के सिटी ऑफ डेविस के सेंट्रल पार्क में स्थापित की गई थी। इसकी ऊंचाई 6 फीट और वजन 294 किलोग्राम था।

अमेरिका में एक महीने में दूसरी बार महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा के अपमान का मामला सामने आया है। कुछ दिन पहले यहां कैलिफोर्निया के एक पार्क में लगी गांधी प्रतिमा को न सिर्फ तोड़ा गया, बल्कि इसे उस स्थान से ही हटा दिया गया, जहां इसे स्थापित किया गया था। भारत-अमेरिकी समुदाय ने इसे हेट क्राइम का मामला बताते हुए जांच की मांग की है।

दिसंबर में वॉशिंगटन डीसी में भारतीय दूतावास के सामने लगी प्रतिमा को खालिस्तानी समर्थको ने खंडित करने के बाद उस पर पेंट कर दिया था। भारत ने अमेरिकी सरकार से दोषियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग की थी। भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय ने घटना की निंदा की है।

कैसी थी प्रतिमा
न्यूज एजेंसी के मुताबिक, यह गांधी प्रतिमा कैलिफोर्निया के सिटी ऑफ डेविस के सेंट्रल पार्क में स्थापित की गई थी। इसकी ऊंचाई 6 फीट और वजन 294 किलोग्राम था। बुधवार सुबह स्थानीय लोगों ने देखा कि प्रतिमा के पैर नहीं थे और चेहरे का आधा हिस्सा भी तोड़ दिया गया है। पार्क के एक कर्मचारी ने सबसे पहले इसे देखा और प्रशासन को इसकी जानकारी दी। प्रतिमा की जगह भी बदल दी गई थी।

रिपेयरिंग की जाएगी
पुलिस डिपार्टमेंट के चीफ पॉल डोरोशोव ने कहा- फिलहाल, इस प्रतिमा को सुरक्षित जगह पर रखा गया है। हम इसको सही कराएंगे। अब तक यह नहीं कहा जा सकता कि घटना कब हुई, लेकिन इस ऐतिहासिक प्रतिमा के अपमान से लोगों में नाराजगी है। हम भी मामले को गंभीरता से ले रहे हैं।

भारत सरकार ने गिफ्ट की थी
भारत सरकार ने चार साल पहले डेविस सिटी को गांधी की यह प्रतिमा डोनेट की थी। इसे पूरे सम्मान के साथ स्थापित किया गया था। हालांकि, तब भी एंटी-गांधी और एंटी-इडिया ऑर्गनाइजेशन्स ने इसका विरोध किया था। खास तौर पर ऑर्गनाइजेशन फॉर माइनोरिटीज इन इंडिया (OFMI) इसका विरोध कर रहा था। उसने कुछ दिन पहले भी इसे हटाने की मांग की थी।

फ्रेंड्स ऑफ इंडिया सोसायटी इंटरनेशनल्स (FISI) ने इस घटना का विरोध किया है। इसके नेता गौरांग देसाई ने कहा- कुछ भारत विरोधी लोग यहां नफरत फैला रहे हैं। इनमें खालिस्तान समर्थक भी शामिल हैं। हिंदूफोबिया फैलाया जा रहा है।

हैरानी की बात है कि 2016 में OFMI ने कैलिफोर्निया के स्कूलों में पढ़ाई जाने वाली किताबों से इंडिया शब्द को ही निकालने की मांग की थी। उनका कहना था कि इंडिया की बजाए साउथ एशिया शब्द का इस्तेमाल किया जाना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के CM बोले- पाकिस्तान से हथियार भेजने के मामले बढ़े, स्लीपर सेल सक्रिय हो सकते हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser