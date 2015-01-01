पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रम्प चुनाव हारे, रिश्ता दांव पर:पूर्व सहायकों का दावा- राष्ट्रपति और मेलानिया के बीच सब ठीक नहीं, शादी टूटने की कगार पर

वॉशिंगटन21 मिनट पहले
ट्रम्प और मेलानिया की 2005 में शादी हुई थी। -फाइल फोटो

अमेरिकी प्रेसिडेंशियल इलेक्शन में राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प की हार हो चुकी है। हालांकि वे इस बात को स्वीकार करने के लिए तैयार नहीं हैं। अब व्हाइट हाउस से उनके परिवार टूटने की खबरें भी आ रही हैं। ट्रम्प के सहायकों का दावा है कि मेलानिया से उनकी शादी टूटने की कगार पर है।

पूर्व सहायक स्टेफनी वोल्कॉफ का दावा है कि मेलानिया शादी टूटने के बाद के समझौते पर बातचीत कर रही थीं, ताकि उनके बेटे बैरन को ट्रम्प की संपत्ति में बराबरी का हिस्सा मिल सके। वोल्कॉफ यह भी कहती हैं कि व्हाइट हाउस में मेलानिया और ट्रम्प का बेडरूम अलग-अलग था। रिश्ता सिर्फ नाम का था।

एक अन्य पूर्व सहायक ओमारोसा मैनीगॉल्ट के मुताबिक, ‘ट्रम्प-मेलानिया की 15 साल पुरानी शादी करीब-करीब खत्म हो चुकी है। मेलानिया एक-एक मिनट गिन रही हैं कि कब ट्रम्प राष्ट्रपति पद से हटें और वे तलाक दें। अगर मेलानिया ट्रम्प के पद पर रहने के दौरान उनसे अलग होती हैं तो राष्ट्रपति उन्हें सजा देने के रास्ते निकाल सकते हैं।’

2016 में ट्रम्प की जीत पर रोई थीं
2016 में डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प की जीत पर मेलानिया फफककर रोई थीं। उन्होंने (मेलानिया) अपनी एक दोस्त से कहा था कि मैंने ट्रम्प के जीतने की कभी उम्मीद ही नहीं की थी। इतना ही नहीं, मेलानिया ने 2016 में न्यूयॉर्क से वॉशिंगटन जाने के लिए 5 महीने का इंतजार किया था। इसके लिए बैरन के स्कूल खत्म होने का तर्क दिया था। कभी मॉडल रहीं मेलानिया स्लोवेनियाई मूल की हैं। उन्होंने ट्रम्प से 2005 में शादी की थी।

