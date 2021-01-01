पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Memorial To Be Built In Bhagat Singh's Birthplace In Faisalabad, Pakistan; Jallianwala Bagh Soil Will Be Planted

सहमति:पाकिस्तान के फैसलाबाद में भगत सिंह का जन्मस्थल बनेगा स्मारक, जलियांवाला बाग की मिट्टी लगेगी

अमृतसर2 मिनट पहले
देश के बंटवारे के बाद भगतसिंह का परिवार भारत आ गया। - Dainik Bhaskar
देश के बंटवारे के बाद भगतसिंह का परिवार भारत आ गया।
  • शहीद-ए-आजम के पुश्तैनी मकान से कब्जेदार कब्जा छाेड़ने के लिए राजी

पाकिस्तान के फैसलाबाद (पहले लायलपुर) स्थित शहीद-ए-आजम भगत सिंह का पुश्तैनी मकान स्मारक बनाने के लिए बेचा जाएगा। पुश्तैनी गांव बंगा के नंबरदार और वकील, जिनके पास इसका कब्जा है, वे इसे देने के लिए राजी हो गए हैं। इसी के बाद मकान को खरीदने के लिए भगत सिंह मेमोरियल फाउंडेशन आगे आ गया है।

फाउंडेशन के चेयरमैन एडवोकेट इम्तियाज रशीद कुरैशी ने बताया कि शहीद का घर तीन हिस्सों में बंट चुका है। इसका एक हिस्सा जहां भगत सिंह पैदा हुए थे, वह गांव बंगा के नंबरदार जमात अली के पास है। अली कहते हैं कि यह उनके लिए फख्र की बात होगी कि वह शहीद-ए-आजम की यादगार के लिए जमीन दे रहे हैं।

अली और रशीद कुरैशी के बीच मंगलवार को इस मसले पर बैठक हुई। इसमें उक्त हिस्से को स्मारक के लिए सौंपे जाने पर सहमति बन गई है। एडवोकेट कुरैशी के अनुसार, इस स्मारक में भारत के अमृतसर स्थित ऐतिहासिक जलियांवाला बाग से लाकर मिट्टी लगाई जाएगी।

बंटवारे बाद भारत आ गया था शहीद-ए-आजम का परिवार

पाकिस्तान के बंगा गांव में ही 27 सितंबर 1907 को भगत सिंह का जन्म हुआ था। आजादी के वक्त देश के बंटवारे के बाद उनका परिवार भारत आ गया और उनका मकान और जमीन-जायदाद वहीं रह गई। बंटवारे के बाद भगत सिंह का परिवार नवांशहर जिले के खटकड़कलां गांव में बस गया था। बता दें कि कुरैशी की पहल पर ही लाहौर में शहीद भगत सिंह की फांसी का मामला उठा था और उनके शहीद स्थल सादमान चौक का नाम भगत सिंह के नाम पर रखा गया।

म्यूजियम में भगत सिंह से जुड़ी चीजें
जालंधर. खटकड़ कलां (नवांशहर) में भगत सिंह को म्यूजियम बनाया गया है। यह म्यूजियम शहीद भगत सिंह और उनके साथियों की याद दिलाता है। इसमें आजादी की लड़ाई के दौरान भगत सिंह की ओर से इस्तेमाल किए गए हथियारों को भी संभाल कर रखा गया है।

